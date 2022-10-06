Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sioux City Journal
Ex-TV anchor leads Siouxland Chamber board
SIOUX CITY -- Kristie VerMulm McManamy traces her public speaking skills, or, as she jokingly puts it, "the gift of gab," to her high school days taking part in FFA activities. When she joined the youth organization she had limited knowledge of agriculture, an interest the FFA is intended to...
Sioux City Journal
Iowa water levels sag for third year
Below-average rainfall is leading to low crop yields in some parts of Iowa and other challenges as Iowa saw the third straight year of below-average precipitation. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources measures the “water year” from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, measuring rainfall, temperature and other indicators of water volume.
Sioux City Journal
From the Archives
A Great Blaze of Glory: The Carnival Association's display of fireworks last night on the east side of Fourth Street closed the day in a blaze of glory. The brilliant display of pyrotechnics was witnessed by perhaps 10,000 people in the immediate vicinity. The crowds began to move toward East Fourth long before the parade of the Princes of Iran had been concluded; every available streetcar was pressed into service, but they did not carry one-tenth of the people who witnessed the display. The show started at 8 p.m. and for nearly two hours the thousands looked heavenward to see the rockets and fire that decorated the sky.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland Strange
Caveat emptor: It turns out that buying jewelry off a stranger in a gas station parking lot can result in buyer's remorse. The same could be said of buying Florida real estate from somebody in a public toilet. The Sioux City Police Department is warning residents about scammers who are...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Gordon Drive Viaduct repairs begin today
Vehicles navigate closed lanes as workers prepare to begin a repair project on the Gordon Drive viaduct in Sioux City Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Lane closures for a $445,354 bridge repair project are expected to last through Dec. 2, according to information from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
Sioux City Journal
Lorraine Windle
Lorraine Windle of Sergeant Bluff will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday. Cards may be sent to Pioneer Valley, 400 Sergeant Square Drive, Room 222, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054. Lorraine was born on Oct. 15, 1932, in Laurel, Neb. She married Don Windle.
Sioux City Journal
Column: Enjoying life despite limitations
I inherited three things from my parents: 1) a beautiful piece of land in Montana, where we built a two-bedroom log cabin, 2) longevity: I am now 77 and am still teaching with no plans to retire as long as students are well served by my continuing to teach, and 3) arthritis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City Journal
School Shooting Iowa
10 teens, 6 guns, 42 bullets complicate Iowa murder trials. From the start, the case stemming from a drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old boy near a Des Moines high school has been among the most complex prosecutions ever in Iowa’s capital city, involving 10 teenagers, six guns and at least 42 fired bullets. Plea agreements from several defendants have simplified things a bit, but as frequent hearings continue with trials likely beginning in March, the cases remain tangled as attorneys try to shift blame over who fired the shots, who planned the killing and who was just along for the ride. Experts say it all potentially amounts to a series of incredibly complicated trials.
Sioux City Journal
Mayor Scott implores tri-state governors to save 500 Tyson jobs
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott called upon the tri-state governors Monday to band together and come up with a plan to keep Tyson Foods from closing its Dakota Dunes office and moving the more than 500 white-collar jobs to Tyson's headquarters in Arkansas. During the council comments...
Sioux City Journal
Krone
Richard and Anne (Mallett) Krone of Sioux City will celebrate 72 years of marriage on Friday. Cards may be sent to 908 Cecelia St., Sioux City, IA 51105. Richard and Anne were married on Oct. 14, 1950. Richard worked as a communication tower estimator, and Anne was a housewife. Both are retired. Their children are Rick Krone of Sioux City and Sharon (Mike) Irish of Sioux City. Richard and Anne have five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Sioux City Journal
Pulitzer winner poses big questions in the QC about climate change, flooding and possible adaptations to mitigate both
Current farming practices in Iowa are depleting the soil on which our lives depend as well as creating a “Dead Zone” in the Gulf of Mexico, and if practices don’t change on their own, “nature is going to force us to change.”. That is a key...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sioux City Journal
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. October 6, 2022. Editorial: Voter ID fixes an issue state doesn’t face. Driven by former President Trump’s unfounded claims of a stolen election and massive voter fraud, election security has become a contentious political issue that has generated attempts to change election and voting laws across the country.
Sioux City Journal
Sunday night blaze in Le Mars apartment building deemed accident
LE MARS, Iowa -- Improperly discarded smoking material was the probable cause of a fire that severely damaged an apartment building Sunday night, in Le Mars. At around 11:56 p.m., Le Mars Fire - Rescue was called to an apartment building owned by Fred and Pete Zenk, of Le Mars. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire on the south exterior side of the building, located at 1070 Seventh Ave., S.E.
Sioux City Journal
Capitol Notebook: Muckey named Iowa Air Guard’s deputy general
Also, the state announces two new low-income food assistance programs. Col. Mark A. Muckey, a Sioux City native, has been appointed deputy adjutant general for the Iowa Air National Guard by Gov. Kim Reynolds. A military veteran since 1984, Muckey is a command pilot with more than 4,000 flying hours,...
Sioux City Journal
Vice-grip defense fuels Sioux City S.C. West's win over Macy Omaha Nation 2-0
No sets allowed and no problems permitted for Sioux City S.C. West as it controlled Macy Omaha Nation's offense 2-0 in a sterling defensive showcase on October 8 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action. Recently on September 27, Sioux City S.C. West squared off with Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson...
Sioux City Journal
Quintessential Winds to perform Encounter Center concert
SIOUX CITY -- Music will fill the air as the Quintessential Winds plays as 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road. Quintessential Winds is a quintet made up of well-versed musical educators and players. The repertoire of the ensemble includes works by composers Mozart, Georg Lickl, Guillaume Balay, George Gershwin and Charles Dibley.
Sioux City Journal
OUR OPINION: Following Tyson's exit from Dakota Dunes, help workers who stay
Over 500 employees at Tyson Foods' corporate office in Dakota Dunes learned last week they would have to move more than 500 away to keep their jobs. With its announcement to consolidate all corporate staff at its world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas, the meat company surprised and even shocked the Dakota Dunes campus and the region as a whole.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City schools plans to sell Crescent Park Elementary building
SIOUX CITY – Crescent Park Elementary School will be put up for sale now that it is no longer needed. For the last two years, Crescent Park has been housing Hunt Elementary students while their new school was being built. Now that it is vacated, the Sioux City school board decided it is time to part with the building.
Sioux City Journal
MINI: I am rethinking what I need to accomplish in my retirement years
I am rethinking what I need to accomplish in my retirement years. I need to go back to college, because Biden will forgive my loan. I can smoke some "weed" in class without worry of repercussion or responsibility. Then when I leave this earth, the kids need to send me to Governor Newsom in California so I can be made into compost. -- Tafi Lorinser, Sioux City.
Comments / 0