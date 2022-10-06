Wendy’s at 18425 Woodfield Rd in Gaithersburg is undergoing renovations that will bring brighter dining areas with additional seating options like private booths or lounge seating, new freestyle soda dispensers, and modern contemporary designs. When the restaurant has its grand re-opening event on Saturday, October 15th, they’ll give away 100 VIP ticket to those 16 and older and present in line at 10:30am when the dining room opens (a purchase is necessary to be considered for a card). Anyone who gets a VIP ticket will be able to come back to the store once a week for a year to receive a free sandwich, salad, or breakfast biscuit.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO