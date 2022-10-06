ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
su.edu

Army Veteran Taking Advantage Of Shenandoah’s Accelerated BSN Program

Bri Crumrine ’23 has always felt a call to serve. It was why she spent more than three years in the U.S. Army, and why, after departing the military in 2021, she decided to study nursing at Shenandoah University despite having already earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology before joining the Army.
SHENANDOAH, VA
su.edu

Three Conservatory Alumni Honored as 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award Recipients

Three Shenandoah Conservatory alumni were selected as 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award Recipients:. Young Career Achievement: Desirèe Dabney ’14 (Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting) Hornet Hero Award: Maura Sherlach Schwartz ’06 (Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre) Lifetime Achievement: Thomas Wilkins ’78 (Bachelor of Music in...
WINCHESTER, VA
californianewswire.com

The Story of the Orange Dress: Ashburn-Based Private Chef Turned Heads at her Wedding in Local Berryville, VA

ASHBURN, Va., Oct 06, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
BERRYVILLE, VA
CBS Baltimore

Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com

BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
COLUMBIA, MD
47th Apple Butter Festival returns with new attractions

One of the largest and longest running fall festivals in West Virginia, the 47th annual Apple Butter Festival in historic Berkeley Springs, is making its triumphant return. The festival is this Saturday and Sunday, October 8 and 9, and is a family tradition for tens of thousands of folks every year.
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
Frederick Co. high school freshman charged for brandishing knife

A high school freshman in Frederick, Maryland, has been charged after an incident Friday in which she brandished a large knife during an altercation with another female student. The 14-year-old girl was taken into custody after she was observed brandishing a “large, 8-to-10” kitchen knife in a threatening manner” in...
FREDERICK, MD
Wendy’s in Gaithersburg to Give Away Free Food for a Year to 100 People at Grand Re-Opening

Wendy’s at 18425 Woodfield Rd in Gaithersburg is undergoing renovations that will bring brighter dining areas with additional seating options like private booths or lounge seating, new freestyle soda dispensers, and modern contemporary designs. When the restaurant has its grand re-opening event on Saturday, October 15th, they’ll give away 100 VIP ticket to those 16 and older and present in line at 10:30am when the dining room opens (a purchase is necessary to be considered for a card). Anyone who gets a VIP ticket will be able to come back to the store once a week for a year to receive a free sandwich, salad, or breakfast biscuit.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Police ID 2 killed in Tysons crash

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified the two people killed in a crash in Tysons early Thursday and say it appears speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. Lori Byars, 51, of Woodbridge, was behind the wheel of a 1986 Mercedes 420 SEL driving eastbound on Leesburg Pike shortly before 4 a.m. when she went off the road before Chain Bridge Road.
TYSONS, VA
Sports
Winchester man arrested for attempted bombing

It may have taken five years but authorities finally nailed the man they say planted a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield during a re-enactment weekend in October of 2017. Gerald Leonard Drake of Winchester was arrested earlier today after he was indicted by a federal grand jury in...
WINCHESTER, VA
Maryland Woman Sues After Giving Birth on Jail Cell Floor

A Maryland woman says her cries for help were not only ignored but mocked when she was forced to have her baby on the floor of a jail cell. Jazmin Valentine filed a lawsuit against those she accuses of denying her care. Her 1-and-a-half-year-old daughter is healthy, but the way...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Police identify victim in Nelson County crash

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a Scottsville resident was killed in a Nelson County crash on Thursday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Rockfish Valley Highway at River Road. A 1998 Kenworth tractor trailer was heading north on Rockfish Valley...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Man hit, badly injured in Manassas crash

MANASSAS, Va. — Prince William County Police Department officers say a man was badly injured after he was hit by a car in Manassas Wednesday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Schofield Way. A public information officer for the police...
MANASSAS, VA

