Building Black Bed-Stuy is preserving the legacy of a neighborhood in transition
There is a statistic that went super viral a couple years ago and continues to make the rounds from time to time online: The Brooklyn neighborhood of Bed-Stuy lost 22,000 black residents in the last decade, and in the same time added more than 30,000 white residents. That's according to the 2020 census data.
8th Annual Indigenous Peoples Day New York returns at Randall's Park
The 8th Annual Indigenous Peoples Day New York City returned Sunday and will continue through Monday at Randall's Island Park.
Hundreds rally for human justice during walk from Brooklyn to Long Island City
Dozens of grassroots organizations and hundreds of concerned New Yorkers gathered for a 14-mile walk on Monday to call for changes to systemic disparities that they are disproportionately effect people of color. The walk is held annually by the human justice organization Community Capacity Development, who brought together advocates, activists,...
Brooklyn man stabbed to death in fight outside favorite bar mourned by girlfriend as loving dad, ‘positive soul’ (EXCLUSIVE)
A Brooklyn man stabbed to death in a brawl outside a bar he frequented almost every weekend was remembered as a nonconfrontational father by his longtime girlfriend. Kerwin Cox, 35, was with friends at the bar on Franklin Ave. near Lincoln Place in Crown Heights early Saturday when he got into a fight that spilled outside and ended in his death. “Kerwin was such a positive soul,” girlfriend ...
From Economy Candy to Delmonico’s, the Oldest Eateries in New York by Category
From the origin of the American hot dog in Coney Island to the invention of the Bloody Mary at Manhattan’s 21 Club, New York is a breeding ground for the American food scene. Dating back to before the Revolutionary War, restaurants in New York City bare the influence of those who graced their interior. As waves of immigration brought new cuisines to the city, new types of restaurants, such as pizzerias and kosher Jewish delis, diversified the food options in the city. Today, a number of eateries remain that have earned the superlative, “the oldest.” Whether one visits Fraunces Tavern to eat at the oldest bar in Manhattan or Economy Candy to snack on candy from the city’s oldest candy store, there is a historic eatery for everyone to enjoy. Here are the oldest eateries in New York by category!
Hochul, Zeldin avoid crossing paths during NYC Columbus Day Parade as Adams blows kisses to hecklers
Mayor Adams dismissed a handful of hecklers with air kisses while Gov. Hochul and her Republican opponent avoided confrontation during Monday’s 78th annual Columbus Day Parade in Manhattan. Adams, Hochul, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) and other Empire State politicians joined the crowds along Fifth Ave. to honor the contributions...
Uncle Budd NYC Launches Weed Delivery App in Brooklyn
In the old days, New York City smelled like garbage, but nowadays thanks mainly to Uncle Budd NYC, it smells like that sweet, sweet cheeba!. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around from city officials, and watching all the other weed trucks flood the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. The Uncle Budd team kept it moving by launching a dope Uber Eats-style app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the city’s finest cannabis products.
Sylvan Terrace is a unique and treasured part of New York City
NEW YORK - A little known street in Upper Manhattan is a unique and treasured part of the city's history. Sylvan Terrace is where you'll find 20 carriage houses built in the 1800s, and it has created quite the buzz on Instagram. Visitors post their pictures of the homes that line the cobblestone street. Sylvan Terrace is located between 160th and 162nd Streets between Edgecombe and St. Nicholas Avenues in Washington Heights. Take a look inside one of the homes there in the videos above.
NYC office market faces ‘real estate apocalypse’
Office valuations in New York City are forecasted to decline by as much as 39% by 2029 due to remote work trends, according to a recent report from professors at the NYU Stern School of Business and Columbia University Business School. That plunge represents a $453 billion valuation drop for...
NYC Columbus Day Parade 2022
NEW YORK - Thousands of people gathered in Manhattan on Monday to mark New York City's 78th Annual Columbus Day Parade. The nation's largest celebration of Italian Heritage will feature marching bands, floats, and over 100 marching groups walking along the parade's route, running from 44th Street to 72nd Street.
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help
After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Tuesday, October 11, 2022
DEPUTY BOROUGH PRESIDENT OUT, REPORTS DAILY NEWS: Brooklyn Deputy Borough President Diana Richardson, a former state Assemblymember representing Crown Heights, has been reportedly terminated from her job, reports the Daily News. Richardson, who had been widely credited with helping Borough President Antonio Reynoso win his election, was reportedly the subject of complaints from her staff and constituents.
NYC officials say man jumped from 29-story luxury hotel in Times Square
Officials in New York City say that a man jumped from a luxury hotel in Times Square on Friday. A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department said that officers responded to a 911 call of an unconscious person on Friday at 11:24 a.m. When officers arrived on the...
NYC subsidized housing: Staten Island tenants battling a ‘creepy fuzzy-looking’ growth
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Richmond Gardens resident Ivory Fyall and her family noticed and reported to management a “creepy fuzzy-looking” substance growing in between and over the linoleum tiles in their living room in August. October has arrived and the mold growth was removed, but the family is still awaiting full remediation of the fungus under their floor.
NYC seeking to boot Harlem tenants from homeownership program after two decades of waiting
The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned.
Hermès Opens Massive New York City Flagship
The luxury goods retailer Hermès Paris opened a new flagship store in New York City. The space is more than 20,000 square feet and is on the same block as its old store. The location combines three existing buildings and was designed by Denis Montel of the French architecture agency RDAI.
Fordham Plaza helps revitalize Bronx commercial district
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Neighborhoods in New York City have special and unique business corridors. The area around Fordham Road in the Bronx is known for its big-name shopping and local flavor. On Friday, the sounds of Broadway echoed around Fordham Plaza. The NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment has sponsored the annual “Broadway […]
Chateau Briand Closing After 50 Years on Long Island
According to a State filing, Chateau Briand will be closing at the end of the year and laying-off 112 employees. The Scotto Brothers who own the iconic Chateau Briand in Carle Place cited the economy as the reason for closing.
Shockingly This Is The Best City To Buy A Car In New York
If you are in the market to buy a used car there is probably one city in New York State that wouldn't even think about buying a vehicle. But it turns out that the last city you would think is a used vehicle is one of the best places in the country to score a deal on a used vehicle.
Rider Stabbed to Death on MTA Bus, Marking 3rd NYC Killing in Transit in 10 Days
A 55-year-old man was stabbed to death on an MTA bus in the Bronx late Sunday after getting into an argument with a woman and another passenger, authorities say, the latest in a series of deadly attacks in the city's transit system. Police say the victim, identified as Lamont Barkley...
