Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

DECATUR, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO