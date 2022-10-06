Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph.
Public Observation Nights return to Millikin observatory
DECATUR — Public Observation Nights at Millikin University will take place in the Requarth Observatory, on the roof of the Leighty-Tabor Science Center, every clear Wednesday evening, weather permitting, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. until Nov. 2.
On Biz: Krekel’s in Forsyth, University Dogs and Taqueria La Perlita
At the beginning of the week, Taqueria La Perlita joined with University Dogs, located at 1105 W. Wood St., Decatur, began serving food off a larger menu than customers are used to. Taqueria La Perlita restaurants are located at 495 N. 22nd St., Decatur, inside the Hickory Point Mall, and...
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 10
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (1) update to this series since Updated 19 min ago.
Abracadabra: Mt. Zion makes Mattoon's offense disappear 5-0
A vice-like defensive effort helped Mt. Zion squeeze Mattoon 5-0 in a shutout performance on October 8 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
Athens records thin win against Taylorville 2-1
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Athens had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Taylorville 2-1 on October 10 in Illinois boys high school soccer action. In recent action on October 3, Athens faced off against Pleasant Plains and Taylorville took on Decatur Eisenhower
MEETINGS
DECATUR — GFWC Decatur Woman's Club, Thursday, Oct. 13, 11:30 a.m. at Coz's Pizza Restaurant, 1405 E. Village Parkway, Mount Zion. Local Author David Webb will be speaker. October birthdays will be celebrated. Call Darla Weltmer at 217-877-7008 by Monday, Oct. 10 for reservations. ***. Long Creek Township Seniors.
Mahomet-Seymour claims gritty victory against Normal 2-1
Mahomet-Seymour weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 2-1 victory against Normal at Normal Community High on October 10 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
Stop sign: Martinsville renders Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's offense pointless 27-0
Martinsville didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's attack in a virtuoso 27-0 performance in Illinois high school football on October 8. Recently on September 24, Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op squared off with Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran in a football game.
Week 7 rewind: 2A No. 2 Maroa-Forsyth beats 3A No. 3 Williamsville for first time since 2018
MAROA — The Maroa-Forsyth defense dramatically slowed the Williamsville offense on Friday but the Trojans still found themselves trailing late. The Bullets, who have averaged 46 points a game, led 20-10 as the third quarter ended but Maroa head coach Josh Jostes wasn't feeling anxious. "Our goal was to...
Decatur man beats cousin and fractures bone in victim's neck
DECATUR — Police reports describe Richard D. Johnson II as high on methamphetamine when he beat his cousin with a “blunt object” so severely the assault fractured a bone in the Decatur man’s neck. The 57-year-old cousin said he had been visiting Johnson, 50, at his...
Normal University drops zeroes on Williamsville 2-0
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Normal University proved that in blanking Williamsville 2-0 on October 8 in Illinois girls high school volleyball action.
Kissing your sister: Champaign Centennial and Rantoul Township find lipsmacking impasse 3-3
Champaign Centennial and Rantoul Township waged a 3-3 standoff in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys soccer matchup. In recent action on September 29, Rantoul Township faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Champaign Centennial took on Peoria Richwoods on September 27 at Peoria Richwoods High School.
Effingham St. Anthony boys golf team wins Class 1A State Tournament title
BLOOMINGTON -- The Effingham St. Anthony boys golf team won the program's fifth state title on Saturday at the Class 1A State Tournament played at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. The Bulldogs shot a state-best combined score of 618, finishing five strokes ahead of Chicago Latin's score of 623.
Decatur man faces charges after bar assault, police report
DECATUR — A Decatur man asked to leave a Macon bar because “he was making female patrons feel uncomfortable” responded by punching a man in the face and then driving off intoxicated until he was stopped by police, a sworn affidavit said. Rocky J. Damery, 58, has...
Argenta-Oreana overpowers Danville Schlarman in thorough fashion 4-1
Danville Schlarman got no credit and no consideration from Argenta-Oreana, which slammed the door 4-1 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 8. In recent action on September 29, Danville Schlarman faced off against Hoopeston Area and Argenta-Oreana took on Normal Calvary Christian on October 3 at Argenta-Oreana High School.
Decatur woman gets 4 year sentence for drugs, not theft
DECATUR — Annette M. Crockett, the Decatur woman accused of being the getaway driver for a serial catalytic converter thief, was sent to prison for four years — but not for that offense. Crockett was sentenced Oct. 6 in Macon County Circuit Court after taking a plea deal...
No winners, no losers, just a stalemate between Chatham Glenwood and Normal 1-1
Former Major League Baseball commissioner Bud Selig didn't have to call this one, but it ended the same way as the 2002 MLB All-Star game, a 1-1 tie between Chatham Glenwood and Normal on October 8 in Illinois boys high school soccer. Recently on September 30, Chatham Glenwood squared off
Decatur man was armed with two machine guns, police report
DECATUR — Police accuse Decatur man John C. Jenkins of being a member of a street gang and being armed with two machine guns that he dropped as he fled on foot from pursuing officers. A sworn affidavit said the chase happened the afternoon of Sept. 2 after a...
Millikin football overpowered by Augustana
DECATUR -- The Millikin football team lost to Augustana College 70-0 on Saturday at Frank M. Lindsay Field in Decatur. Augustana posted two touchdowns in the first and second quarters to jump to a 28-0 lead at halftime. The Vikings added on with 42 second half-points. The Big Blue committed
