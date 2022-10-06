Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon deal – get 2 Nintendo Switch games for £20 now
A similar great offer is now running at Smyths Toys with Mario, Rayman, Assassin's Creed and more
Amazon deal: Nintendo Switch OLED reduced in price – don't miss out!
You'll find it hard to get a Nintendo Switch OLED at a cheaper price than this
IGN
GTA 5: Players to Kill at Least 96 People to Complete the Single Player Campaign; All You Need to Know
Even though GTA 5 released nearly a decade ago, one of its most important questions were recently answered by a popular YouTuber. The creator in question is DarkViperAU, who recently completed a three-year adventure he undertook upon himself to complete the Rockstar title in a pacifist run. For people unfamiliar...
Don’t Miss Amazon’s Prime Early Access Cardo Sale
The Drive - Robert BaconElevate your riding experience with a headset from Cardo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prime Early Access Sale Roomba deals 2022
IRobot Roomba robot vacuums are the most popular models out there, so Amazon was obviously going to cook up some impressive deals for the Prime Early Access Sale 2022. No one is surprised by that. What might surprise you, however, is just how deep Amazon’s Roomba discounts are during the...
dotesports.com
MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch
Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
Sony PS5 new update rolling out now – and it's good news
Harder, better, faster, stronger
Digital Trends
Hurry! Samsung’s excellent 65-inch OLED TV is $1,000 off today
If you’re looking for a new TV, you’re likely looking through several Samsung TV deals since the company has one of the most diverse ranges of TVs within a reasonable budget. Take this 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV, which not only has some of the latest tech but is also going for $1,000 off it’s normal $3,000 price at Samsung for a discounted price of $2,000. While that’s still quite expensive, it’s worth it once you look under the hood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The best tablet deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day II: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Amazon Early Access Sale doesn't technically start until Oct. 11 -- but Amazon already has a ton of tablets...
Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals 2022 - prepare for the discounts
Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals are going to be the place to look for a quality panel for less
Digital Trends
Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now
Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
This Five-Star Rated Blow Dry Brush Is Even Cheaper During Amazon’s Early Access Sale—Grab It For 54% Off
There are a few beauty products we can’t imagine living without. Sunscreen is the most important one, and then comes lip balm, body lotion and a one-step blow-dry brush. Seriously, the hot tool has become a must-have for anyone who wants the look of a blowout but doesn’t have the time or money to go to the salon a few times a week. Luckily, Hot Tools Professional 24K Gold One Step Dryer Volumizer is even cheaper at 54 percent off (!) following Amazon Prime Day 2022. With three heat and two speed settings, Hot Tools’ version of the popular one-step dryer...
ZDNet
Roku TV deal: Get the TCL 43-inch 4K Roku smart TV for just $130
Target has now launched its three-day Target Deal Days sale, with hundreds -- if not thousands -- of great deals in tech to be taken advantage of. Among the deals we particularly like is a cheap smart TV, the TCL 43" 4k Smart Roku TV, which can be purchased for only $129 for a limited time. The typical retail price is $349, saving you $220, or 63% off the usual RRP.
EA's Origin is officially dead
The EA app is now out of open beta, and you'll soon be 'invited' to upgrade. (But it's good, so that's okay.)
Cult of Mac
We’re back to discuss Dynamic Island, Apple Watch Ultra and more [The CultCast]
This week on Cult of Mac’s podcast: Erfon returns from his Florida vacation just in time to rave about the Apple Watch Ultra and share some tips on how to use the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island. Also on The CultCast:. Remembering Steve Jobs, who died 11 years...
Phone Arena
Amazon has Apple's excellent Beats Solo3 headphones on sale at a huge discount
If you're looking for a solid and affordable new pair of headphones before the holiday shopping frenzy inevitably begins and prefer the on-ear style over the excellent in-ear and over-ear options sold by Target at unprecedented discounts for a limited time, Amazon is currently treating you to a similarly compelling deal.
Android Headlines
Modern Warfare II Will Require A Phone Number To Play
Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II players will need a phone number to access the game content, according to a new report from PC Gamer. Over on the Battle.net support page for phone notifications, it now clearly states that certain games will be required to have a phone number attached to access the content. The system is intended to stop cheaters and hackers from evading bans by creating new accounts. But it’s causing quite a few issues for players.
Amazon Prime Day 2: Sneak preview of deals ahead of Early Access Sale
The second Amazon Prime Day of 2022 is very nearly upon us – the retailer’s 48-hour sale event is taking place tomorrow (Tuesday 11 October) and Wednesday (12 October). The pre-Black Friday shopping bonanza – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – marks the first time Amazon has hosted two of its Prime Day sales in one year. Owing to the date’s proximity to Christmas, it offers the perfect time to kickstart your shopping. For the uninitiated, the sale started in 2015 as a celebration of Amazon’s 20th anniversary and has quickly become one of the biggest, and best,...
Call Of Duty: Warzone just annoyed everyone with Verdansk comeback teaser
It’s edging ever closer. We’re now just a few weeks away from the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, with those who’ve pre-ordered the game gaining early access even sooner. You may have joined in on the beta fun. Since then, Infinity Ward has outlined exactly what’ll change before launch based on fan feedback.
Cult of Mac
Save on a 5-foot, braided USB-C to Lightning cable before Prime Day
With these heavy-duty braided USB-C to Lightning cables by Vibrance, you can say goodbye to fraying and fussing. And they’re on sale now, in a variety of colors beyond plain ol’ vanilla white, for just $34.99 (regularly $39). These Vibrance Connect cables are discounted as part of our...
Comments / 1