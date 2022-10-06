ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Video: Anderson Silva pounds out Chael Sonnen in UFC 148 rematch

Next week will mark 10 years since the last time Anderson Silva won an MMA fight while still a UFC champion. Silva was middleweight champion when he moved up to light heavyweight to fight Stephan Bonnar in the UFC 153 main event on short notice. Naturally, his 185-pound belt wasn’t on the line. His next fight after he took out Bonnar with ease, he lost the title to Chris Weidman.
Former UFC champ Frank Mir wants retirement fight ... with one pretty cool condition

Frank Mir wants one more fight to end his legendary combat career. The former Ultimate Fight Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, 43, can see the end of the road. However, for the last few years, he has been focused on the career of his daughter Bella Mir, who is currently undefeated (3-0) in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.
Video: Georges St-Pierre offers words of wisdom to Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 281

Georges St-Pierre offered words of wisdom to reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya earlier this week ahead of his 185-pound title fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 281 next month. Adesanya, who suffered a knockout loss to Pereira under the GLORY kickboxing banner back in 2017, is entering one of...
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Mandy Rose’s Absence From This Week’s WWE NXT Due to Tragic Event

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was scheduled to take part in a six-woman tag team match on NXT this past Tuesday night. However, the match was axed. Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mandy had been removed from the match in the storyline because her older brother Richard Saccomanno had passed away at the age of 40.
WWE Teases Character Change for Liv Morgan

At Extreme Rules, Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. It was necessary to get past Rousey’s badass character in order to elevate her back into a top-tier talent on the level of someone like Brock Lesnar, and the feud between Rousey and Morgan served that purpose.
Sports World Reacts To Disturbing Stephen A. Smith News

Stephen A. Smith answered a rather personal question during a podcast appearance with Jake Paul and his girlfriend, social media personality Julia Rose. The question was bedroom related and Smith did not hesitate to respond. Unfortunately, while the clip went viral on social media, it's come into play in real...
Welterweights Geoff Neal, Shavkat Rakhmonov to Clash at UFC Fight Night on Jan. 14

A welterweight showdown pitting Geoff Neal against Shavkat Rakhmonov. is slated for the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s first event of 2023. Promotion broadcast partner ESPN was first to report that Neal and Rakhmonov will lock horns at UFC Fight Night on Jan. 14. The card is expected to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and is headlined by a middleweight tilt between Kelvin Gastelum and Nassourdine Imavov.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick Workout Photos

Danica Patrick might be retired from racing, but that's not stopping the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver from staying in elite shape. This weekend, the former racing star showed off her elite fitness, posting workout photos from a 5K she completed with her loved ones. "Happy birthday Erin!!!!!!!!! Remember a...
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long

Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
Former WWE Star Turns Down Offer To Return

WWE has been bringing a number of former stars back to the company, but it looks like one name isn’t interested in returning. Dave Meltzer noted in Sports Illustrated that WWE contacted Renee Paquette about returning as they were shaking up their announce teams. However, Renee turned down the offer and people in WWE noted that they believed she was heading to All Elite Wrestling.
