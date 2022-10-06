Read full article on original website
Video: Anderson Silva pounds out Chael Sonnen in UFC 148 rematch
Next week will mark 10 years since the last time Anderson Silva won an MMA fight while still a UFC champion. Silva was middleweight champion when he moved up to light heavyweight to fight Stephan Bonnar in the UFC 153 main event on short notice. Naturally, his 185-pound belt wasn’t on the line. His next fight after he took out Bonnar with ease, he lost the title to Chris Weidman.
Former UFC champ Frank Mir wants retirement fight ... with one pretty cool condition
Frank Mir wants one more fight to end his legendary combat career. The former Ultimate Fight Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, 43, can see the end of the road. However, for the last few years, he has been focused on the career of his daughter Bella Mir, who is currently undefeated (3-0) in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.
Top UFC fighter trashes Ronda Rousey for making suicide ‘cool’ — ‘She’s everything that’s wrong with the world’
Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey made a special appearance on the Ellen show back in early 2016 and revealed to host Ellen Degeneres that losing her 135-pound strap in a technical knockout loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193 left “Rowdy” with suicidal thoughts. “To...
UFC Deaths: Look into the dark and brutal side of MMA
Newer fans of the sport will sometimes wonder if there have been UFC deaths during the promotion’s history. It is
Video: Georges St-Pierre offers words of wisdom to Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 281
Georges St-Pierre offered words of wisdom to reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya earlier this week ahead of his 185-pound title fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 281 next month. Adesanya, who suffered a knockout loss to Pereira under the GLORY kickboxing banner back in 2017, is entering one of...
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Mandy Rose’s Absence From This Week’s WWE NXT Due to Tragic Event
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was scheduled to take part in a six-woman tag team match on NXT this past Tuesday night. However, the match was axed. Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mandy had been removed from the match in the storyline because her older brother Richard Saccomanno had passed away at the age of 40.
Sasha Banks Drops Cryptic Tweet After Ronda Rousey Win at WWE Extreme Rules
Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the subject of a lot of discussions for months now. This is due to them walking out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May. She also dropped a cryptic tweet recently. Banks and Naomi seemingly confirmed their WWE exit after changing their...
Raquel Rodriguez Says Ronda Rousey Match Was One Of The ‘Most Nerve-Racking Days’
Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she even became the NXT Women’s Champion. She was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Rodriguez also commented on her title match against Ronda Rousey a few months ago. On the May 13...
WWE Teases Character Change for Liv Morgan
At Extreme Rules, Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. It was necessary to get past Rousey’s badass character in order to elevate her back into a top-tier talent on the level of someone like Brock Lesnar, and the feud between Rousey and Morgan served that purpose.
Sports World Reacts To Disturbing Stephen A. Smith News
Stephen A. Smith answered a rather personal question during a podcast appearance with Jake Paul and his girlfriend, social media personality Julia Rose. The question was bedroom related and Smith did not hesitate to respond. Unfortunately, while the clip went viral on social media, it's come into play in real...
Floyd Mayweather claims he “doesn’t know” who Deji is despite upcoming boxing match
50-0 boxing legend Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather has claimed he “doesn’t know” who Deji is, despite the two of them stepping in the ring for an exhibition fight in just a few weeks. After a disappointing first few bouts, YouTube star Deji may have finally found...
Welterweights Geoff Neal, Shavkat Rakhmonov to Clash at UFC Fight Night on Jan. 14
A welterweight showdown pitting Geoff Neal against Shavkat Rakhmonov. is slated for the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s first event of 2023. Promotion broadcast partner ESPN was first to report that Neal and Rakhmonov will lock horns at UFC Fight Night on Jan. 14. The card is expected to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and is headlined by a middleweight tilt between Kelvin Gastelum and Nassourdine Imavov.
WWE Extreme Rules: Riddle stuns Rollins, Belair retains and Bray Wyatt returns
Matt Riddle's feud with Seth Rollins has grown personal and bitter, so WWE unveiled a new steel structure to settle the score with The Fight Pit, modeled after an MMA cage, with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the special-guest referee. Riddle is a former UFC fighter, so he...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick Workout Photos
Danica Patrick might be retired from racing, but that's not stopping the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver from staying in elite shape. This weekend, the former racing star showed off her elite fitness, posting workout photos from a 5K she completed with her loved ones. "Happy birthday Erin!!!!!!!!! Remember a...
Highlights: Alistair Overeem scores multiple knockdowns, wins trilogy fight with Badr Hari | GLORY ‘Collision 4’
Former UFC heavyweight title challenger and K-1 world champion Alistair Overeem made his return to the kickboxing ring for a trilogy bout with Badr Hari earlier today (Sat., Oct. 8, 2022) at GLORY ‘Collision 4’ live on GLORY’s exclusive fight website from inside GelreDome in Arnhem, The Netherlands.
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
Former WWE Star Turns Down Offer To Return
WWE has been bringing a number of former stars back to the company, but it looks like one name isn’t interested in returning. Dave Meltzer noted in Sports Illustrated that WWE contacted Renee Paquette about returning as they were shaking up their announce teams. However, Renee turned down the offer and people in WWE noted that they believed she was heading to All Elite Wrestling.
UFC Vegas 62: Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo fight card, start time, channel guide
UFC Vegas 62: Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo fight card, start time, and channel guide. At UFC Vegas 62, UFC flyweights Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo will face off at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas for one of the most prominent women’s MMA showdowns of 2022. This action-packed...
Video: Watch Former UFC fighter Greg Hardy score knockout win in pro boxing debut
Former NFL star and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight, Greg Hardy, made his professional boxing debut last night (Sat., Oct. 8, 2022) at Black Sheep Boxing’s Fight Night 4 from Delray Beach, Florida. He won with a second round knockout. This certainly wasn’t a high-profile match up for Hardy...
