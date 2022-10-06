The name of the victim was not immediately released, no one was arrested and no suspect information was available.A homicide investigation was underway early Friday morning after police found a man dead in downtown Portland. The name of the victim was not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect information was available. According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a reported shooting near the corner of Southwest Fourth Avenue and Washington Street shortly after 2 a.m. Oct. 7. Once officers located the body, detectives from the Homicide Detail and criminalists from the Forensic Evidence Division were brought in. The investigation shut down Southwest Washington Street from Second to Fourth avenues. Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact Detective Sean Macomber at sean.macomber@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jason Koenig at jason.koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-269190. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}

