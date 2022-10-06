Read full article on original website
Portland rapper Cool Nutz inducted in Oregon Music Hall of Fame
You may not be familiar with the name Terrance Scott. But if you’ve followed Portland music at any point in the last 30 years, you know his pseudonym, Cool Nutz. In honor of his three-decade career of propping up the city’s music scene, primarily as a performer, producer and promoter, Scott is being inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame this weekend.
Woman found dead in downtown Portland park, street closed
An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Lownsdale Park in downtown Portland Sunday morning.
Scaredy Cat Ghosty Boys
You’re all over the place- haunting the streets of Portland. It’s weird. It’s creepy. You’re only abandoning yourself when you do this uncertain insecure hiding bullshit. Just look at yourself half assing your way through life- one day it’ll catch up to you and you’ll wonder why you couldn’t just love what was in front of you when you had the chance. And one day I’ll really digest the fact that your little aloof game is just not that interesting anymore - I’ll stop seeing you because you’re see through, you’re hollow, you’re ghosty.
Try Portland’s new double-decker drinking experience
The bar, which opened in April this year, is named after the owner’s grandmothers: Rachel and Rose.
PDX Nutrition Opens on NE Glisan
PDX Nutrition will open at 6824 NE Glisan Street in the former DB Dessert Company location. The cafe is hosting a soft opening on Monday the 10th, beginning at 8 a.m. This supplement-focused shop marks the 20th such location started by owner Hiram Silva. The NE Glisan location is the first in Portland, but other restaurants are anticipated in the coming years.
‘More than corporate logo’: Portland deli vandalized by swastika
Vandals spray-painted a swastika on the sign outside a Northeast Portland deli, the most recent vandalism targeting the Jewish-owned business.
Flowers, candles, tears: Family holds Old Town vigil
Family and friends of Mark Davis held a vigil for him Saturday afternoon in Portland's Old Town, near the spot where he was stabbed to death on September 30.
This Absolutely Alluring Floating Home is on the Market in Portland, Oregon, for Under $300K
Address: 1615 North Jantzen Ave., Portland, Oregon. From the vibrant teal exterior to the sunset orange front door, this floating home is eye-catching in the best way. Docked right along the Columbia River, this charming home lives on scenic Hayden Island in Portland, Oregon. At a glance, the multi-angled roof lines and asymmetrical windows marry with the wood siding to give the home a look that is modern, funky, and rustic all at once. When the sun sets, seeing the windows aglow with warm light beckons you inside.
Guitarist Jared James Nichols NEARLY Died After Terrifying Incident Following Portland Show
Guitarist Jared James Nichols survived his near-death experience after his Portland show. For the first time in years, Nichols held a show at Polaris Hall in Portland alongside Ape Machine and Tigers on Opium. While it was a success, the musician almost lost his life after the concert due to the terrifying incident he faced.
Readers respond: Portland needs help now
I tuned into the debate last month. (“3 candidates for governor differ sharply in Bend debate,” Sept. 28) I disagree with Christine Drazan’s pro-life views, and I disagree with Betsy Johnson on gun rights, but Drazan and Johnson are clearly tuned into the major discontent that people are feeling right now. I hear Tina Kotek talking in “policy wonk” speech about 10-year plans. I want to hear Kotek say, “I hear you. Things are really bad right now. This is what I am going to do on Day 1 to make Oregon more livable.”
NW Portland's Trap Kitchen needs help finding burglars who targeted restaurant
PORTLAND, Ore. — A restaurant in Old Town needs help to find the criminals who reportedly broke their windows and burglarized their shop. Trap Kitchen shared surveillance footage from Friday morning that shows three people who broke a window with a blow torch and stole money from the register.
Indigenous Peoples Day in Oregon: What’s open, what’s closed
In the spring of 2021, Oregon formally designated Indigenous Peoples Day as a state holiday to be celebrated on the second Monday of October. This year, Indigenous Peoples Day falls on Oct. 10, which is also the federal holiday Columbus Day. Here’s a list of what’s closed and what services...
People robbed at gunpoint in NE Portland; juveniles held
The armed robbery of multiple people in the early morning hours of Sunday led to a pursuit and search in Portland's Roseway neighborhood that ended with "multiple juveniles" in custody.
Two restaurants in Lake Oswego development set to close
A year after Mercato Grove opened, Lac St. Jacks and FILLS Donuts announce closures in coming months. Two Lake Oswego eateries that opened in the new Mercato Grove mixed-use development in 2021 announced their imminent closures this week. Lac St. Jack, the French restaurant that also has a location in...
The Mysterious Singing Ghost Of Vancouver’s Hidden House
Hidden House Market is an event space in Vancouver, Washington. L.M. Hidden was a pioneer who contributed greatly to the small village of Vancouver. Starting in 1864, he farmed the land, started the first trolley in town, and dug the first water system. He organized the first county fair, served on the city council, and helped construct a railroad.
Portland ranked as the country’s best foodie city
Portland is the overall best food city in America, according to a new study released by WalletHub. To compile the ranking, WalletHub looked at 180 U.S. cities and measured them by affordability, number of restaurants per capita, accessibility of gourmet and specialty foods, craft beers, wineries and more. The study also looked at the mix of dining options available – the ratio of full-service restaurants to fast food – as well as the number of food trucks and food festivals per capita.
NE Portland neighborhood frustrated by nonstop illegal dumping
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) — Illegal trash dumping is a problem that doesn’t seem to be getting any better for one northeast Portland neighborhood. Rodney Robbins lives in the Montavilla neighborhood and said trash in the street has been a problem for months, but recently, it’s gotten worse.
Man killed early Friday in downtown Portland
The name of the victim was not immediately released, no one was arrested and no suspect information was available.A homicide investigation was underway early Friday morning after police found a man dead in downtown Portland. The name of the victim was not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect information was available. According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a reported shooting near the corner of Southwest Fourth Avenue and Washington Street shortly after 2 a.m. Oct. 7. Once officers located the body, detectives from the Homicide Detail and criminalists from the Forensic Evidence Division were brought in. The investigation shut down Southwest Washington Street from Second to Fourth avenues. Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact Detective Sean Macomber at sean.macomber@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jason Koenig at jason.koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-269190. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Ziegler Arranges $42.4M Refinancing for Rose Villa in Portland, Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Ziegler has arranged a $42.4 million Cinderella bank placement, as well as a $7 million taxable revolving line of credit, for Rose Villa, a continuing care retirement community in Portland. Situated on 21.5 acres, the community currently features 261 independent living homes, 16 nursing beds and...
