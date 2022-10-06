Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Chinook Indian Nation Members Rally for Recognition
More than 100 members of the Chinook Indian Nation, and their local friends and allies, gathered Friday on Vancouver's Officers Row to show support for federal tribal recognition. They urged congressional leaders to pass the Chinook Restoration Act, bringing benefits to the tribe and starting the process of establishing a reservation near the mouth of the Columbia River.
Clackamas County clinic helps Oregonians expunge criminal records
Your browser does not support the audio element. An Oregon law went into effect this year that helps remove barriers for some Oregonians who want to expunge their criminal records. During a background check, criminal charges will show up on a person’s record which can affect things like housing and employment. The Clean Slate Clackamas Project helps Oregonians with the expungement process. We hear more from Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership and program manager for the Clean Slate Clackamas Project. Jayme is working on getting her records expunged with the project. They join us with details on how the project is going and how it affects Oregonians. They join us with details on how the project is going and how it affects Oregonians.
Oregon Zoo, Museum, Gardens at Washington Park & More
Portland Japanese Flowerbed in Washington Park, Portland. Portland offers a plethora of lovely parks and gardens, but no one is as dense with attractions as Washington Park. Within the park grounds, the celebrated International Rose Test Garden is located near the impressive Portland Japanese Garden. Each displays an extra horticultural expertise and are green thumb favourites.
Indigenous Peoples Day in Oregon: What’s open, what’s closed
In the spring of 2021, Oregon formally designated Indigenous Peoples Day as a state holiday to be celebrated on the second Monday of October. This year, Indigenous Peoples Day falls on Oct. 10, which is also the federal holiday Columbus Day. Here’s a list of what’s closed and what services...
An Exciting Giant Pumpkin Race Across an Oregon Lake Is Happening in October
Have you ever seen a giant pumpkin and thought to yourself, that thing’s so big I could just climb inside it? As it turns out people have been coming to Oregon since 2004 to climb inside gigantic pumpkins each October and paddle them in a one-of-a-kind race across a lake. The West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta is one fall event you don’t want to miss this year in Oregon!
Contractors stuck with bill for subcontractor wage theft
It’s what they should have been paid months or years ago, but workers at 360 Sheet Metal will finally receive $212,000 in back wages owed because their employer illegally underpaid them. Washington’s Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) found that the company repeatedly violated the state’s prevailing wage law...
Vancouver, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Vancouver. The Hockinson High School football team will have a game with Columbia River High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00. The Foss High School football team will have a game with Fort Vancouver High School on October 08, 2022, 16:00:00.
Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
Developers discuss future of former Alpenrose Dairy property
Developers talked with Portland city officials Thursday morning about plans to replace the 51-acre Alpenrose Dairy property with a nearly 200-home subdivision.
Readers respond: Bottle Bill isn’t the problem
Andrew Lyons raises some important problems in his Oct. 3 letter (“Readers respond: Bottle bill gives more problems than solutions”). But the problems he identifies are our lack of resources for people dealing with drug addiction, not the Bottle Bill. The Bottle Bill is the reason Oregon can...
Oregon Coast Spanish Galleon Discovery: Meet Those Involved at Nehalem Event
(Manzanita, Oregon) – Earlier this year, the Oregon coast exploded onto the international scene and limelight with the discovery of a lifetime: parts of a Spanish galleon were found near Manzanita. For more than 300 years, bits and pieces of this legend were washing up around Nehalem Bay beaches, and stories of such a ship went back well into the recesses of native people's oral histories. (Above, Oregon Coast Beach Connection photo: the timbers were found somewhere near these sea caves, near Manzanita)
Christine Drazan’s Strategic Masterstroke Started With a Case of FOMO
For the first time in 40 years, a Republican might be elected Oregon’s governor. I know, young radicals, just breathe through it. It’s OK to feel nervous. Portland is a weird liberal city, and it has been for as long as a lot of us have been alive, but Oregon’s rural counties are often quite conservative and it makes for an uncomfortable dichotomy.
Flowers, candles, tears: Family holds Old Town vigil
Family and friends of Mark Davis held a vigil for him Saturday afternoon in Portland's Old Town, near the spot where he was stabbed to death on September 30.
Coast Guard ends Oregon charter as "illegal" transport of passengers
ASTORIA, Ore. -- A charter the U.S. Coast Guard calls "illegal" is done this weekend. The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) says it "terminated an illegal charter" this week on the Willamette River near Oregon City. It says a USCG boarding team boarded a 17-foot vessel Thursday with three people aboard and determined the vessel was being operated as an illegal uninspected passenger vessel.
Portland rapper Cool Nutz inducted in Oregon Music Hall of Fame
You may not be familiar with the name Terrance Scott. But if you’ve followed Portland music at any point in the last 30 years, you know his pseudonym, Cool Nutz. In honor of his three-decade career of propping up the city’s music scene, primarily as a performer, producer and promoter, Scott is being inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame this weekend.
“Once you on the streets, you stay there”
The Oregon homeless population sits at an all-time high as of 2022. It isn’t hard to see the growing number of homeless individuals over the past 3 years. Increasing weather crises and global pandemics have helped to shed light on the homeless issue. Many factors contribute to the issue, including inflation, unemployment, lack of resources, drug addictions, and troubled upbringings.
Multnomah County health officers issue wood burning advisory
Health officials in Multnomah County announced a restriction on voluntary burning Friday because of the wildfire smoke and stagnant air condition forecasted.
This Absolutely Alluring Floating Home is on the Market in Portland, Oregon, for Under $300K
Address: 1615 North Jantzen Ave., Portland, Oregon. From the vibrant teal exterior to the sunset orange front door, this floating home is eye-catching in the best way. Docked right along the Columbia River, this charming home lives on scenic Hayden Island in Portland, Oregon. At a glance, the multi-angled roof lines and asymmetrical windows marry with the wood siding to give the home a look that is modern, funky, and rustic all at once. When the sun sets, seeing the windows aglow with warm light beckons you inside.
4.4 Earthquake Felt from Eugene to Vancouver
A 4.4 Magnitude earthquake originated nine miles southeast of Lacome, near Green Peter Lake. The quake could be felt from Eugene to Vancouver, Washington. According to the USGS, the earthquake started at 5:52 a.m.
Woman found dead at downtown Portland park
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was found dead in downtown Portland on Sunday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a welfare check at Lownsdale Park on Southwest Salmon Street. When they arrived, they found a woman dead. She has not been identified.
