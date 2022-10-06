ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kate Moss dazzles in plunging blue sequinned dress as she joins forces with Lily James and Jourdan Dunn to showcase their exceptional beauty in glamorous advert for Charlotte Tilbury

By Milly Veitch For Mailonline, Charlie Lankston For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Kate Moss has joined together with actress Lily James and fellow model Jourdan Dunn in a stunning advert for a new makeup range.

The 48-year-old revisited her party-loving past for a new Studio 54-inspired holiday campaign for beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury, in which she proved herself to be the ultimate dancing queen while boogying away alongside a host of other A-list stars, including supermodel Twiggy.

In the photoshoot, the 48-year-old supermodel put on a busty display in a plunging blue dress encrusted in sequins. And the dress wasn't the only thing to dazzle in the photo.

The shoot shows Moss modeling a shimmering disco-inspired beauty look, posing in front of a lit-up mirror while sporting voluminous blonde curls, sparkly blue eyeshadow and a nude lip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2paaVS_0iP6BK7w00
Striking: Kate Moss has joined together with Lily James and Jourdan Dunn in a stunning advert for a new makeup range
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FIpwi_0iP6BK7w00
The 48-year-old proved herself to be the ultimate dancing queen while boogying away with a host of other A-list stars in a behind-the-scenes video, including supermodel Twiggy (left)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLLeS_0iP6BK7w00
Moss modeled a sequined blue mini dress for the shoot, which complemented her bold blue shimmering eye makeup  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u9RtU_0iP6BK7w00
Although Moss dazzles in front of the cameras, she also revealed that she had a hand in one key behind-the-scenes aspect of the shoot: her beauty look

Meanwhile, Lily, 33, oozed old Hollywood glamour in pale pink ensemble, with a fluffy shawl draped over her shoulders.

She sported a trio of diamond earrings to add a touch of sparkle, and her brunette locks were in sleek waves, while she held a lipstick aloft.

The actress wore a full palette of makeup, including pink eyeshadow, shimmery highlighter and a slick of pink lipgloss.

In a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot, Lily looked to be having a whale of a time as she struck several poses while sporting another striking look - a chain metal mini dress.

The actress could be seen blowing kisses at the camera, before showing off her plump pout while posing alongside her go-to makeup artist Sofia Tilbury - niece of the brand's founder.

And Jourdan, 32, looked sensational in a shiny gold one-shoulder dress as she demonstrated how to apply blush on her cheeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05byf4_0iP6BK7w00
Pretty in pink: Lily, 33, dazzled in pale pink ensemble, with a fluffy shawl draped over her shoulders
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SHiIH_0iP6BK7w00
The 33-year-old sported several different looks for the shoot, which saw her holding up different makeup products while pouting at the cameras
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ispzm_0iP6BK7w00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eRxRL_0iP6BK7w00
The actress could be seen blowing kisses at the camera, before showing off her plump pout while posing alongside her go-to makeup artist Sofia Tilbury - niece of the brand's founder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FfSHU_0iP6BK7w00
Lily looked to be having a whale of a time in a behind-the-scenes video as she struck several poses while sporting a dazzling chain metal mini dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=391Xma_0iP6BK7w00

Her raven hair was styled in voluminous curls and she opted for an eye-catching sparkly pink eyeliner look across her lids.

The brand's behind-the-scenes video also features an appearance from sixties siren Twiggy.

Kate and Twiggy have teamed up in front of the cameras for the brand in the past, appearing together in a campaign for Charlotte Tilbury's popular Pillow Talk collection earlier this year.

In their latest shoot for the beauty company, Twiggy showed off her smooth moves for the camera, shimmying her shoulders while brandishing two products from the holiday collection.

Although Kate dazzles in front of the cameras, she also revealed that she had a hand in one key behind-the-scenes aspect of the shoot: her beauty look.

The supermodel, who is currently dating Nikolai von Bismarck, 35, revealed in a statement about the campaign that her makeup for the shoot was actually inspired by beauty looks she has worn on her birthday over the years.

'We looked back at some of the looks from my birthdays over the years to create this amazing glam-rock look for the Studio Tilbury dancefloor,' she revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mMG7r_0iP6BK7w00
Stunning: The campaign, for Brit makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, is inspired by New York’s 1970s celebrity disco Studio 54
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nWMY5_0iP6BK7w00
Flawless: Jourdan, 32, looked sensational in a shiny gold one-shoulder dress as she demonstrated how to apply blush on her cheeks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NHpXA_0iP6BK7w00
The model also starred in a campaign for Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk collection back in April 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28yNUa_0iP6BK7w00
Tilbury herself also makes an appearance in the behind-the-scenes clip, in which she is seen applying the finishing touches to Jourdan's glamorous makeup look

'I’ve known Charlotte forever,' Moss continued. 'We’ve worked on countless covers, campaigns, runways and red carpets over the years, and enjoyed more than a few parties together!

'The energy was on set was amazing, I could have danced all night!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11SxXh_0iP6BK7w00
The Charlotte Tilbury holiday collection includes a wide variety of gift sets, including this £150 ($200) 12-door advent calendar 

This campaign marks the latest in a line of shoots Kate has done for beauty pro Charlotte's eponymous brand; Kate and Charlotte have been friends since they met aged 19 on a magazine shoot in the 1990s and Kate is even the godmother to Charlotte's children.

Kate, who was discovered at the tender age of 14, was one of the biggest models of the 90s, while Tilbury soon became one of the most sought-after makeup artists of the era.

She has been an inspiration for many Charlotte Tilbury innovations over the years, becoming the the face of Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Foundation this year.

Meanwhile, Lily was tapped last month to be the face of the brand’s Magic Cream, while Jourdan joined the Pillow Talk campaign in April.

Speaking about the inspiration for the campaign, Tilbury explained that she wanted to bring the magic of the holiday season to life with a fun-filled shoot that got all of the models up on their feet and dancing in front of the cameras.

'For my new holiday campaign, I was so inspired by the magic and euphoria of the Studio 54 era – I love the freedom and energy of that time,' she shared, adding: 'I am calling our party Studio Tilbury!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZHQb5_0iP6BK7w00
Tilbury proved her standing as one of the world's most popular beauty pros with an impressive cast of campaign stars - which also includes 60s fashion icon Twiggy, now 73
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=439LOL_0iP6BK7w00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mUzex_0iP6BK7w00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SN72d_0iP6BK7w00
'We looked back at some of the looks from my birthdays over the years to create this amazing glam-rock look for the Studio Tilbury dancefloor,' she revealed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49lrJC_0iP6BK7w00
Pals: Kate and Charlotte have been friends since they met aged 19 on a magazine shoot in the 1990s and Kate is even the godmother to Charlotte's children

'Darlings, everyone knows I love the holidays - it’s the most magical time to gift love, gift kindness and gift magic!

'To me, sharing gifts is like a virtuous circle of joy and positivity - and of course we have the perfect trinkets, treats and treasures for everyone, everywhere!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cvytg_0iP6BK7w00
Tilbury's famous Magic Cream also features in a £75 ($94) Recovery Skin Set

Tilbury herself also makes an appearance in the behind-the-scenes clip, in which she is seen applying the finishing touches to Jourdan's glamorous makeup look.

The makeup artist's latest campaign showcases her new holiday collection, which debuts on her website today and includes a wide range of limited-edition products including a £150 ($200) 12-door advent calendar.

This set contains 14 different full-size products, including Tilbury's much-loved Pillow Talk Matte Revolution Lipstick, which Moss was actually one of the very first people to try.

‘Kate has been such an important part of the Pillow Talk story since the very beginning!' Tilbury revealed earlier this year.

‘When I created the perfect Pillow Talk shade, Kate was one of the first people to wear it on the red carpet – she’s always been my beauty muse!’

The makeup campaign comes after Kate also joined forces with her lookalike daughter Lila Moss for a new Andy Warhol-inspired fashion campaign for Tommy Hilfiger last month.

Kate looked incredible in the new campaign wearing a couple of preppy looks including a blue belted coat with fishnets and over-the-knee boots. In another shot, she wore cream trousers with a shirt and tie and a belted brown cardigan.

Lila, 19, wore a monogrammed 'TH' brown jumper dress with a matching beanie hat and fishnet tight as she showcased the collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qXyto_0iP6BK7w00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01n8ei_0iP6BK7w00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cehha_0iP6BK7w00
Chic: Kate looked incredible in the new campaign wearing a couple of preppy looks including cream trousers with a shirt and tie and a belted brown cardigan

Kate signed Lila to her modelling agency aged 14 and she has gone on to model for a number of big fashion houses including Marc Jacobs.

Lila previously said Kate tried to put her off following her career before signing her up.

She added: “My mum always put me off. She was always like, ‘If you want to do it, you can, but I wouldn’t recommend it.’”

Kate previously said she didn’t want Lila’s career to mirror how hers started aged 14.

She said: “I wouldn’t let my daughter do it that young. I was just thrown into an adult world. I was alone.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IFXNq_0iP6BK7w00
Family time: Kate and Lila posed for a series of fun photobooth shots together, poking their tongues out and cuddling up to one another for the fun images

