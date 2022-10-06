Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Pierogi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Evidence tampering charge surfaces out of shooting on I-71 in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man faces tampering charges related to a shooting on Interstate 71 that injured two people and closed parts of the highway Friday night. Tayvion Taylor was charged with tampering with evidence in relation to the incident, according to the Columbus Division of Police. On Friday, police officers responded to a […]
Boy, 16, brings loaded gun to Columbus school: police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after Columbus police said he brought a loaded handgun with an extended magazine to a southeast Columbus school Monday. Officers responded to the Life Skills Center Southeast on the 2400 block of South Hamilton Road at 10:15 a.m. for a report of a student bringing […]
NBC4 Columbus
Teen critical after shooting near Franklin Park
Police: Woman threatens shooting at Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was arrested Monday after threatening to “shoot someone” outside a Columbus elementary school, police said. Columbus police responded to Weinland Park Elementary School on the 200 block of East 7th Avenue about 3:20 p.m. on a report of a woman, later identified as Shantel Mayle, 32, outside the school […]
Girl, 15, dies after Franklin Park shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. Columbus police said Lovely Kendricks was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m., hours after police said she was shot during a fight at Franklin Park. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at approximately 3:20 p.m. […]
Mom demands answers after 10-year-old son injured in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several stitches and a few bandages later, all Tamecca Lee and her 10-year-old son David Yarbrough II can do is smile. "To see him happy...makes me happy,” Lee said. A few days ago, she was everything but happy. Her son was shot Saturday morning while...
Man trying to break up fight gets shot in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man police said was attempting to break up an argument was shot on Columbus’ west side Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a call of a shooting near Wedgewood Drive and Eakin Road in the Holly Hill neighborhood just after 4:40 p.m., Columbus police said. When officers arrived at the scene, […]
Teenage girl critically injured in Franklin Park shooting
Teen injured in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the North Hilltop section of Columbus Sunday afternoon. Columbus police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue at approximately 4:44 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned that two or three people fled the scene […]
Multiple animals dead in east Columbus house fire
police1.com
Ohio PD uniforms discovered at local thrift shop next to Halloween costumes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — With Halloween just three weeks away, the Columbus Police Department (CPD) and a local thrift shop are working to solve the mystery of how several CPD uniforms ended up at a Goodwill next to a selection of costumes. ABC 6 reports a woman who visited the...
Road rage in Columbus ends with car ramming and driver running, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Monday morning argument on a Columbus road ended with an intentional hit-and-run, but the driver didn’t take his car with him, according to police. Officers arrived at the 900 block of North Cassady Ave. at around 6:30 a.m. after getting a report of an injury crash. When they got there, […]
614now.com
Columbus Uncovered: The time Dave Grohl was hit by a car in Clintonville
Columbus Uncovered is a series that appears regularly on 614Now and (614) Magazine, profiling some of the most interesting and unusual Columbus events that you probably haven’t heard about before. The segment is written by local author and historian, John M. Clark. As a child, rock star Dave Grohl...
cwcolumbus.com
Ohio couple opens Florida home to Ohio linemen helping with hurricane damage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A post on Facebook sparked a coincidental connection between people from central Ohio. "I think it’s kind of like a God thing," said Cathy Morgan, who lives in Hebron, Ohio, and owns a home near Fort Myers Beach, Florida. "We are so thrilled to be able to help out."
16-year-old injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy said he was shot in the Hilltop area on Sunday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue around 4:44 p.m. Officers were then advised multiple men left the scene carrying firearms.
Multiple animals killed, missing after Columbus house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fire officials are investigating after a fire damaged two homes and left several pets dead or missing Sunday in east Columbus. According to Columbus Division of Fire Batallion Chief Jeffrey Geiter, the fire was reported just before 2:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Lilley Avenue, just south of East Main […]
614now.com
Police on the hunt for suspect in Upper Arlington bank robbery
Central Ohio Crime Stoppers has turned to the community in bringing a bank robber to justice. The robbery, which occurred on Aug. 8, is featured as Central Ohio Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week this week, and police are hoping the public can help close the case. According to...
Threatening a poll worker gets new punishment from Columbus City Council
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Prospective voters caught with threatening a Columbus poll worker will now be slapped with a three-day jail sentence. The Columbus City Council voted unanimously Monday evening to double down on criminalizing the harassment of the nearly 3,500 volunteers who run the city’s 199 polling locations, following the footsteps of neighboring cities […]
How long until we change the clocks in Columbus?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
One dead, three injured in Franklin County crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and three others injured after a crash in Jackson Township, Franklin County, Sunday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on State Route 104 south of Hibbs Road at approximately 2:22 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 1993 Dodge Stealth was driving […]
