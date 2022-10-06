ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Boy, 16, brings loaded gun to Columbus school: police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after Columbus police said he brought a loaded handgun with an extended magazine to a southeast Columbus school Monday. Officers responded to the Life Skills Center Southeast on the 2400 block of South Hamilton Road at 10:15 a.m. for a report of a student bringing […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen critical after shooting near Franklin Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl is in critical condition after a shooting near Franklin Park in Columbus Monday afternoon. https://nbc4i.co/3SSFlx1. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl is in critical condition after a shooting near Franklin Park in Columbus Monday afternoon. https://nbc4i.co/3SSFlx1. Ohio lawmaker wants to...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Woman threatens shooting at Columbus elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was arrested Monday after threatening to “shoot someone” outside a Columbus elementary school, police said. Columbus police responded to Weinland Park Elementary School on the 200 block of East 7th Avenue about 3:20 p.m. on a report of a woman, later identified as Shantel Mayle, 32, outside the school […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 15, dies after Franklin Park shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. Columbus police said Lovely Kendricks was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m., hours after police said she was shot during a fight at Franklin Park. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at approximately 3:20 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man trying to break up fight gets shot in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man police said was attempting to break up an argument was shot on Columbus’ west side Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a call of a shooting near Wedgewood Drive and Eakin Road in the Holly Hill neighborhood just after 4:40 p.m., Columbus police said. When officers arrived at the scene, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Teenage girl critically injured in Franklin Park shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — At least one teenager was shot at Franklin Park on the near east side Monday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. A dispatcher said several teens were fighting at the park when shots were fired. A teenage...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen injured in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the North Hilltop section of Columbus Sunday afternoon. Columbus police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue at approximately 4:44 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned that two or three people fled the scene […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Multiple animals dead in east Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple animals are dead after a fire broke out at an east Columbus home Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Fire. Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire on the 600 block of Lilley Avenue, just east of Kelton Avenue, at approximately 2:30 p.m. A neighboring home was also burned in the fire.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Columbus Uncovered: The time Dave Grohl was hit by a car in Clintonville

Columbus Uncovered is a series that appears regularly on 614Now and (614) Magazine, profiling some of the most interesting and unusual Columbus events that you probably haven’t heard about before. The segment is written by local author and historian, John M. Clark. As a child, rock star Dave Grohl...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

16-year-old injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy said he was shot in the Hilltop area on Sunday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue around 4:44 p.m. Officers were then advised multiple men left the scene carrying firearms.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Multiple animals killed, missing after Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fire officials are investigating after a fire damaged two homes and left several pets dead or missing Sunday in east Columbus. According to Columbus Division of Fire Batallion Chief Jeffrey Geiter, the fire was reported just before 2:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Lilley Avenue, just south of East Main […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Threatening a poll worker gets new punishment from Columbus City Council

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Prospective voters caught with threatening a Columbus poll worker will now be slapped with a three-day jail sentence. The Columbus City Council voted unanimously Monday evening to double down on criminalizing the harassment of the nearly 3,500 volunteers who run the city’s 199 polling locations, following the footsteps of neighboring cities […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, three injured in Franklin County crash

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and three others injured after a crash in Jackson Township, Franklin County, Sunday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on State Route 104 south of Hibbs Road at approximately 2:22 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 1993 Dodge Stealth was driving […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH

