California Tree Trimmer Killed After Falling Into Wood Chipper
A tree trimmer was killed Tuesday after he fell into a wood chipper in the San Francisco Bay Area. Officers in Menlo Park were called shortly before 1 p.m. on a report of a worker falling into a chipper. Police said the man was found dead from his injuries when officers arrived.
‘Dream of a Deal': Burned-Out Oakland Home Selling for $765,000
A home in a prime Bay Area location is selling for under $800,000. Sounds like a hot deal, but there is a catch - there's always one right?. Photos from the Redfin listing show obvious fire damage to the 1,390 square foot residence in Oakland's Upper Laurel neighborhood. And there's also not much to see inside, but the bones are still intact for those looking for a fixer-upper house.
