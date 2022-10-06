Read full article on original website
🎥Racial equity in marijuana pardons requires state's action
KANSAS CITY (AP) — By pardoning Americans with federal convictions for marijuana possession, President Joe Biden said he aimed to partially redress decades of anti-drug laws that disproportionately harmed Black and Latino communities. While Biden’s executive action will benefit thousands of people by making it easier for them to...
Biden: Disappointed in court ruling on revised ‘Dreamers’ program
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court ordered a lower court review of Biden administration revisions to a program preventing the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States as children. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal district judge in...
Legal challenges to Biden student loan plan continue to grow
WASHINGTON (AP) — A small-business advocacy group has filed a new lawsuit seeking to block the Biden administration's efforts to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans — the latest legal challenge to the program. The suit, filed Monday by the Job Creators Network Foundation,...
McCarthy made fellow Republican cry in post-Jan. 6 meeting: book
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) engaged in an argument after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in which he yelled at Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) about protecting Republicans from former President Trump, making her cry, The Washington Post reported. The Post reported that McCarthy and Herrera Beutler met in...
🎧Clear anti-Kelly sentiment expressed in Great Bend with GOP bus tour
As part of a six-day, 27-stop, statewide bus tour, several Kansas Republican Party candidates stopped in Great Bend Thursday evening as election day is a month away. With a crowd of 40-50 people at Jack Kilby Square in downtown Great Bend, U.S. Senator Dr. Roger Marshall introduced the Republican candidates. Marshall wasted little time letting those gathered to know the candidates’ view on Democratic President Joe Biden and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.
Institute report: At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions
KANSAS CITY (AP) —At least 66 clinics in 15 states have stopped providing abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to an analysis released Thursday. The number of clinics providing abortions in the 15 states dropped from 79 before the June 24 decision to 13...
Postal Service workers jailed for $1.3M credit card fraud, theft scheme
WASHINGTON —Three U.S. Postal Service employees have been indicted and arrested in connection with a $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme, according to a media release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The suspects allegedly used stolen credit cards to purchase luxury items. The indictment charges Johnny Damus,...
