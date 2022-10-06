As part of a six-day, 27-stop, statewide bus tour, several Kansas Republican Party candidates stopped in Great Bend Thursday evening as election day is a month away. With a crowd of 40-50 people at Jack Kilby Square in downtown Great Bend, U.S. Senator Dr. Roger Marshall introduced the Republican candidates. Marshall wasted little time letting those gathered to know the candidates’ view on Democratic President Joe Biden and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO