ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

🎥Racial equity in marijuana pardons requires state's action

KANSAS CITY (AP) — By pardoning Americans with federal convictions for marijuana possession, President Joe Biden said he aimed to partially redress decades of anti-drug laws that disproportionately harmed Black and Latino communities. While Biden’s executive action will benefit thousands of people by making it easier for them to...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

McCarthy made fellow Republican cry in post-Jan. 6 meeting: book

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) engaged in an argument after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in which he yelled at Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) about protecting Republicans from former President Trump, making her cry, The Washington Post reported. The Post reported that McCarthy and Herrera Beutler met in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
Great Bend Post

🎧Clear anti-Kelly sentiment expressed in Great Bend with GOP bus tour

As part of a six-day, 27-stop, statewide bus tour, several Kansas Republican Party candidates stopped in Great Bend Thursday evening as election day is a month away. With a crowd of 40-50 people at Jack Kilby Square in downtown Great Bend, U.S. Senator Dr. Roger Marshall introduced the Republican candidates. Marshall wasted little time letting those gathered to know the candidates’ view on Democratic President Joe Biden and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy