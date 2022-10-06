Read full article on original website
I Tried Every Shade of the ‘Miracle Balm’ from Jones Road To Find Out if It’s Actually a Miracle
If a product has the word “miracle” in the title, I admit I’m skeptical and I immediately raise my eyebrow. Only because it already has very high expectations to live up to. But after trying every shade of the Jones Road Miracle Balm (a tinted balm), I do believe it’s earned its title.
‘I’ve Been a Dermatologist for 34 Years, and These Are the 2 Under-$10 Hand Creams I Break Out Every Fall’
Just when the cool crisp of fall creeps back into the air, Diane Berson, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, knows it's time to get serious about her hand-care routine. To do so, she uses a ceramide-packed cream every morning to hydrate her hands and a thicker cream at night to seal in moisture before bed.
I Used Lashify To Give Myself the World’s Easiest At-Home Lash Extensions, and I Haven’t Touched My Mascara in a Week
I've got short, curly lashes. I live for a good mascara, and love throwing on falsies for special occasions. But, because my lashes are so curly, it's hard to put lash strips on without gluing my actual lashes to my lids. I've always wanted to try lash extensions, but know the harsh chemical can wreck your lashes and your ocular glands. So when I came across Lashify, an at-home lash extension line that prioritizes lash health, I knew I had to try it.
9 Tips for Long-Lasting, Smudge-Free Makeup That Stands Out Under Your Glasses
Applying makeup when you have glasses can be tricky. The nose pads can leave little indents in your foundation, the eye look you spent serious effort creating can seemingly fade away behind your lenses, and your mascaraed lashes might hit the lenses and smudge. But with some finesse, you can apply your makeup so that it really lasts behind your specs.
‘I’m a Dermatologist, and This Is Why Double Cleansing Could Be Your Skin’s Saving Grace as You Age’
Sometimes, skin care can be confusing. Case in point: Retinol is widely known as the key to perfect skin, but it often makes things a whole lot worse before making them better. Luckily when it comes to cleansing, things are a bit more straightforward. Ask any pro and you’re likely...
‘I’m a Podiatrist, and These 6 Loafers Actually Provide Great Arch Support’
There's a reason why we've been seeing loafers everywhere. Smart, sleek, and go with just about every single outfit in your closet, loafers are a foot-friendly shoe choice that instantly upgrades your daily ensemble. And they're especially a great fashion addition for autumn, since loafers pair really well with jeans, slacks, and the classic skirt-and-tights combo. Whether you decide to make them look more preppy or punky all depends on your accessories, but what we really love about loafers is that they're versatile—anyone can rock a loafer.
The Best Non-Amazon October Prime Day Deals You Should Already Be Shopping
ICYMI, Amazon is throwing another Prime Day sale to help you get a head start on holiday shopping. On October 11-12, Prime members can unlock access to exclusive savings across all categories, including home, beauty, and fitness. While we admit the deals are good (really good, TBH), they're certainly not the only sales worth your time and attention this Prime Day. In fact, there's a smattering of Prime Day alternatives you should totally bookmark. Many of them are open to anyone, not just members, and last much longer than just two days. After all, why should Amazon have all the fun? Below are the best Prime Day alternatives to shop on and beyond this second Prime Day.
9 Wool Shoes That Will Keep Your Feel Warm (But Not Sweaty) In Chilly Weather
Somehow fall is already here, and with it, its signature crisp, cool air and unpredictable weather. All this fog and drizzle has us wanting to cover our head to our toes in everything cozy. Speaking of toes, while you’re likely digging out your favorite sweaters and turtlenecks, we’re here to remind you that the fabric you cover your feet in can help stave off the chill, too—and we’re not just talking about thick, warm socks. We're talking about shoes—wool shoes, to be exact—which are the cherry on top to any ultimate autumnal wardrobe.
Hit the Pavement in These 7 Pieces of Actually Stylish Reflective Wear for Runs in the Dark
Regardless of mileage—whether it's a 5K or 10K—building up the distance is no easy feat. Some days will be harder than others, but as long as you have a running plan, you'll be in good hands. As training begins to ramp up, it's likely you'll be carrying your runs into the nighttime. To stay visible among cars, bikers, and scooter goers, we'd recommend some reflective wear for runs in the dark. Reflective wear hasn't always gotten the best reputation when it comes to style, but we promise these (actually!) fashionable pieces are worth a spot in your closet.
I Finally Got My Hands on a Pair of These Internet and Celeb-Favorite Tennis Shoes, and They’re Just as Comfortable as Everyone Says
Rain or shine, nothing will keep me from wearing white sneakers—ever. Especially, if they’re Cariuma sneakers. Yes, the same eco-friendly brand that's been on all over Instagram and spotted on Pete Davidson and Helen Mirren have officially become my go-to sneaker style. I now have four pairs in my closet and wear a different silhouette almost every day. But of all the styles I own, there’s only one versatile enough to keep my feet cozy and comfortable this sweater weather season.
Taylor Swift Just Wore the Perfect Sustainable Cashmere Sweater for Fall, and I’m Buying Every Color Before They Sell Out
Face it: Taylor Swift and autumn go together like autumn leaves and boots. Like red scarves and Jake Gyllenhaal. Like pumpkin patches and tractor rides. Like... you get the point. If you're nodding along with us, then you probably played "Cardigan" on repeat during fall of 2020 and cry-watched the scenic music video for "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" when it launched in November 2021. There's something about a Taylor Swift song that makes you gravitate toward the closest cable knit throw, and we're not mad about it.
This ‘Toilet Wand’ Has 43,000 5-Star Ratings for Making Gunk and Mildew Disappear, and It’s On Sale for $11
Cleaning the toilet isn't the most fun activity in the world, but it's necessary to prevent your bathroom from reeking and looking like a hot mess. If left untouched, mold, mildew, and bacterial growth begin to appear in your toilet bowl (gross, I know), which is unsanitary to be around, to say the least. To leave your toilet in better shape than you found it, you'll want to invest in a trusty cleaner, and this Clorox Toilet Wand Cleaning System (on sale now for $11) has got you covered.
I Tried Nearly Every Postpartum Workout Program I Could Find Online, and These Are the Ones I’d Recommend to New Moms
I've never spent more time on the couch than I did during my last two weeks of pregnancy. Anytime I tried to take a step, my SI joint felt like it was ripping apart, so even walking out to the sidewalk became nearly impossible. By the time my daughter arrived, I was craving any kind of movement I could get.
Reebok’s New Sneaker Launch Is Designed for Ultimate Stability on Any Surface
For years, the idea of running across wet grass (and even wet pavement) has scared me. Okay, scared might be a strong word, but let’s just say the fear of wiping out on a slick surface was enough to keep me from running in any and all precipitation. Recently, though, I caught wind of the new Reebok Floatride Energy 4 Adventure Running Shoes ($120), which are designed with outsoles inspired by gravel bike tires in an effort to provide as much traction as possible for all kinds of runs. Naturally, I was intrigued — so I sampled a pair and put them to the test.
‘I’m an RD, and Here Are 4 Easy Ways You Can Give Your Favorite Fall Coffee a Gut-Friendly, Anti-Inflammatory Glow-Up’
Although coffee is a daily staple year-round for many, can we agree that it tastes a little different and, dare we say, better during the fall months? Perhaps this is because of the extra pump (or five) of pumpkin spice syrup that we have no choice but to order the moment PSLs are back in stock... or that cinnamon caramel cookie butter creamer we keep stocked in the fridge starting September 1st. Swoon.
Amazon’s Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Dupes Are on Sale for the Lowest Prices We’ve Seen
Each year a new “it” bag is declared, and while much of the time it comes as no surprise with heritage handbag designers like Gucci, Prada, and Louis Vuitton leading the way, this season, it was no other than Lululemon with its Everywhere Belt Bag. Thanks to TikTok, this versatile pouch quickly became a cult favorite as quickly as it sold out. The good news? There are a few Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag dupes on Amazon, and they’re up to 40% off, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings...
Well+Good
Why You Should Add a Pinch of Baking Soda to Your Coffee If You Have a Sensitive Stomach
Ahhh… coffee. Even the mere thought of it is enough to boost your mood and add some pep to your step. But while there are folks who can guzzle mug after mug without worry, coffee can, unfortunately, cause bodily issues for some—especially when it comes to digestion. If...
Trader Joe's Is Following Costco's Lead, and Shoppers Should Be Very Happy About It
One major perk is coming back to grocery stores all over the country.
It’s Officially Fall, Which Means You’re More Likely To Be Deficient in These 6 Essential Nutrients—Here’s How To Deal
With the change in seasons comes a shift in many of our day-to-day routines: Our skincare rituals pivot to prioritize moisture, outdoor workouts start moving inside, every outfit gets built around the base of a scarf and cozy sweater, and (most importantly) our recipe rotation goes through a serious makeover. It’s out with the ice cream and in with the hearty soups!
What It Means To Get Your Period Around the Full Moon, aka Having a Red Moon Cycle
It's common for people who menstruate have some kind of method for remembering when their period is due: Maybe you slap it on your Google calendar or receive a quick "red heart" emoji from your friend who is on the same cycle. For some, however, there's a different dead giveaway that it's that time of the month: the cycle of the moon. According to astrology, having a menstrual cycle that syncs up with the lunar cycle is called a "red moon cycle"—and some experts say it's a lucky alignment.
