PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The bouncer charged with third-degree murder in connection with punching a man outside of a Center City bar is not the only employee of the security company to face serious criminal charges related to his actions while on the job.CBS Philadelphia has learned police have charged a second bouncer at Mainline Private Security with violently attacking a patron at another Center City bar. The alleged victim of that incident is speaking exclusively with CBS Philadelphia."I still don't feel the same," the man said.Speaking one-on-one with CBS Philadelphia and requesting to remain anonymous, the man says a bouncer...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO