Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
82-year-old Elderly New Jersey Woman on Oxygen Loses $8K in a Targeted ‘Grandson in Jail’ ScamZack LoveDeptford Township, NJ
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Ambra Restaurant Reopens After Two-Year HiatusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Gun pulled during Gloucester Township, NJ road rage incident, cops say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A man has been charged with weapons offenses and aggravated assault after pointing a a gun at another driver in an apparent road rage incident, police say. Kyle Boyce, 34, of the Glendora section of Gloucester Township, was taken into custody at his home, according to...
3 shootings in 9 hours are connected, NJ prosecutor says
Three shootings within nine hours in Monmouth County on Monday are believed to be connected, according to Acting Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. Two of the shootings took place in the evening. A customer was reported struck by gunfire at a convenience store at 800 Broadway in West Long Branch around...
Teens charged in stabbing outside Home Depot in South Brunswick, NJ
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Two teens were charged in a pair of stabbings near a Home Depot store Saturday night. A 19-year-old man called police from inside the store around 7:50 p.m. and said he had been stabbed during a fight in the parking lot off Route 1, according to Deputy Police Chief James Ryan.
fox29.com
DHS worker charged in connection with death of Philadelphia toddler
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia Department of Human Services worker is facing charges in connection to the death of a toddler who police say died from blunt force trauma while being cared for over the summer. Jendayi Mawusi, 25, surrendered to police on Monday and was charged with third-degree murder, involuntary...
Raleigh News & Observer
Eighth-grader found on the sidewalk was shot in the head multiple times, PA cops say
A 13-year-old boy died on Monday, Oct. 10, after he was found lying on the sidewalk in his neighborhood having been shot multiple times, Pennsylvania officials told local news outlets. The shooting reportedly happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday and the boy, identified by multiple news outlets as Jeremiah Wilcox, died...
NJ freezes some property tax bills: Top 10 towns gaining (or melting) the most
TRENTON – Less than three weeks remain for New Jersey senior citizens and disabled people living in homes they own to essentially freeze their property taxes by signing up for a state tax-relief program. The Senior Freeze application deadline for 2021 taxes is Oct. 31. There is a list...
Caught on video: Man carjacked while getting ready for work in Northeast Philadelphia
The carjacking happened in just seconds as the victim was getting ready for work.
NJ gambling addicts charged with crimes could get help, not jail
TRENTON – New Jersey’s criminal justice system has a fairly well-known drug court, now referred to as a recovery court, and a newer, less frequently used diversionary program for veterans. To that mix might soon be added a gambling treatment diversion court, as the state expands the availability...
NJ Star Athlete Found Dead In Central PA Dorm Room
A 21-year-old star athlete from New Jersey was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to York College of Pennsylvania school officials. Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, of Mullica Hill, "was found unresponsive in his residence hall room earlier today and was later deemed deceased," Richard T. Satterlee, Ph.D, Dean of Student Development and Campus Life told Daily Voice in an email on Monday, Oct. 10.
The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale
Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
Main Line Media News
Upper Providence woman admits to $43K theft from West Pottsgrove fire company
NORRISTOWN — An Upper Providence woman faces several years of court supervision and has a hefty restitution bill after she admitted to embezzling more than $43,000 from the West End Fire Company in West Pottsgrove while she served as the volunteer treasurer. Kengra S. Taylor, 48, of the first...
Judge: Jury in West Windsor, NJ wife slaying won’t be told about earlier conviction
TRENTON — A judge has decided that jurors who are asked to decide whether a man killed his wife in New Jersey will not be told that he was convicted earlier of having killed his first wife in Ohio. NJ.com reports that the decision last week by Judge Peter...
Victim of alleged attack by Mainline Private Security bouncer speaks out
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The bouncer charged with third-degree murder in connection with punching a man outside of a Center City bar is not the only employee of the security company to face serious criminal charges related to his actions while on the job.CBS Philadelphia has learned police have charged a second bouncer at Mainline Private Security with violently attacking a patron at another Center City bar. The alleged victim of that incident is speaking exclusively with CBS Philadelphia."I still don't feel the same," the man said.Speaking one-on-one with CBS Philadelphia and requesting to remain anonymous, the man says a bouncer...
You Won’t Believe this Gothic Castle is a Waterfront Toms River, NJ Home
My friends and I couldn't believe our eyes. We've got some gorgeous homes here in Ocean County, especially when you get closer to the beach areas. Recently, my friends and I were exploring the neighborhood near their house in Toms River and we saw a ton of beautiful beachfront homes. Most of them were the typical beachfront home style, with light colors, balconies, and summery exteriors. But not this home.
Please Stop Doing This at Wegmans in New Jersey
Hi. May I ask a small favor? Can you please stop leaving your shopping cart in the middle of the aisle while you look at your shopping list or your phone?. I've also seen people reading food labels or chatting with a friend that is also in the store, totally oblivious to the fact that they're smack dab in the middle of the aisle, making it impossible for other customers to easily pass by.
Wildwood, NJ wants harsher penalties for pop-up events, car rallies
WILDWOOD — City officials and state lawmakers want larger fines and stricter laws to fight pop-up events in the wake of a deadly car rally takeover that overwhelmed the small shore town last month. Mayor Pete Byron said in a statement Friday that the measures are to make sure...
Have You Seen This Funny New Jersey Street Sign In Your Town?
We do a lot of driving here in New Jersey. Most of the time it’s frustrating, and it’s almost never entertaining. This sign changed all that. We’ve all seen those digital signs that usually have one of those “don’t text and drive” or “don’t drink and drive” signs.
fox29.com
'He would be beaming': Honoring a dedicated Philadelphia public servant in East Oak Lane
EAST OAK LANE - Philadelphia honored a once-prominent lawyer in a big way. Longtime defense attorney Thurgood Matthews died in 2020. Saturday, a special street renaming ceremony was held to remember his investment to the community and service to the people of Philadelphia. One intersection in Philadelphia provides much more...
Check Out This House in Toms River, NJ Decorated for Halloween, So Cool
Halloween is so close and the decorations are fantastic for Halloween. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now for Halloween. If you see some phenomenal yards that you think will scare us, email me I really want to get a list together like we do every year. - sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com.
‘High rates’ of underage tobacco sales uncovered in NJ study
Even after presenting identification that shows they're under the age of 21, many individuals were able to purchase tobacco as part of an undercover study in New Jersey. The Rutgers study, which sent people aged 18 to 20 to more than 80 licensed tobacco merchants within a 25-mile radius of New Brunswick, found "high rates of non-compliance" by convenience stores and gas station kiosks.
