Lincoln, NE

Time and TV coverage for Nebraska vs. Purdue

Nebraska football hasn't won three straight Big Ten games since 2016, but the Huskers will attempt to do that this weekend. Nebraska will take on Purdue on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The game, played in West Lafayette, Indiana, will be televised on BTN. The Huskers (3-3, 2-1) are coming off...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Led by freshman Strand, Nebraska makes push into national polls

Kelli Ann Strand seemingly rewrote the Idaho high school golf record book, finishing her prep career as a three-time state champ and without a loss in an individual match during her time at Challis High School. Strand nearly went a perfect 4-for-4 on titles. However, Idaho’s 2020 state championship was...
LINCOLN, NE

