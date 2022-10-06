Read full article on original website
HuskerExtra.com
Time and TV coverage for Nebraska vs. Purdue
Nebraska football hasn't won three straight Big Ten games since 2016, but the Huskers will attempt to do that this weekend. Nebraska will take on Purdue on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The game, played in West Lafayette, Indiana, will be televised on BTN. The Huskers (3-3, 2-1) are coming off...
HuskerExtra.com
Shatel: Damon Benning would be a home run hire as Nebraska football color analyst
The search continues for Nebraska, and one home run hire keeps coming to mind. Damon Benning, of course. Yes, for that other search — Husker football color analyst. Benning would be perfect. A natural. The Omaha native and former Husker running back has proved his mettle behind a microphone....
HuskerExtra.com
Led by freshman Strand, Nebraska makes push into national polls
Kelli Ann Strand seemingly rewrote the Idaho high school golf record book, finishing her prep career as a three-time state champ and without a loss in an individual match during her time at Challis High School. Strand nearly went a perfect 4-for-4 on titles. However, Idaho’s 2020 state championship was...
