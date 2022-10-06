Braith Anasta looks downcast as he shares a KFC lunch with his daughter and mother at Darling Harbour amid separation from fiancée Rachael Lee

Braith Anasta appeared sombre on Thursday as he sat down for a KFC and McDonald's lunch in Darling Harbour amid his separation from fiancée Rachael Lee.

The NRL player, 40, donned a basic black t-shirt and khaki shorts as he spent some quality time with his daughter Aleeia and mother Kim.

He accessorised with a pair of white sneakers and black shades tucked into the front of his tee, splitting much of his time between his phone and loved ones.

With trash littered across the table and between his feet, Braith chowed down on some chicken and chips, looking downcast as he scrolled through his phone.

At one point, he spoke with Aleeia, eight, as she appeared to get too hot under her fluffy pink jacket, taking it off for her father to hold in his lap.

At one point, Kim showed her footy legend son something on her own phone.

When the trio were finished eating they were spotted heading back outside with Braith carrying a coffee and balloon animal in hand.

He tied a beige sweater around his shoulders and continued on unperturbed by the rain and cold as his mother and daughter rugged up in their coats.

It comes as he and his fiancée Rachael Lee are going through a 'tough period' following speculation the couple have split.

The former Roosters player posted a statement on his Instagram page recently, writing: 'Like many couples we are going through a tough period.'

He insisted the couple were not separated but 'trying to work through this for us and more importantly for our beautiful family and our amazing children'.

The statement came after Rachael was spotted without her engagement ring on again while running errands in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs.

Rachael, who shares four-year-old daughter Gigi with the NRL star, had dropped several hints the pair have parted ways.

The personal trainer unfollowed her beau on Instagram and removed any mention of his name in her account bio.

She has also been spotted several times without her engagement ring, and been spending most of her downtime partying with her friends and sister Bridgette.

