ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Braith Anasta looks downcast as he shares a KFC lunch with his daughter and mother at Darling Harbour amid separation from fiancée Rachael Lee

By Kinta Walsh-cotton
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Braith Anasta appeared sombre on Thursday as he sat down for a KFC and McDonald's lunch in Darling Harbour amid his separation from fiancée Rachael Lee.

The NRL player, 40, donned a basic black t-shirt and khaki shorts as he spent some quality time with his daughter Aleeia and mother Kim.

He accessorised with a pair of white sneakers and black shades tucked into the front of his tee, splitting much of his time between his phone and loved ones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AggAp_0iP65Mdf00
Braith Anasta, 40, (pictured) appeared sombre on Thursday as he sat down for a KFC and McDonald's lunch in Darling Harbour amid his separation from fiancée Rachael Lee

With trash littered across the table and between his feet, Braith chowed down on some chicken and chips, looking downcast as he scrolled through his phone.

At one point, he spoke with Aleeia, eight, as she appeared to get too hot under her fluffy pink jacket, taking it off for her father to hold in his lap.

At one point, Kim showed her footy legend son something on her own phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CmrTH_0iP65Mdf00
The NRL player donned a basic black t-shirt and khaki shorts as he spent some quality time with his daughter Aleeia, eight, and mother Kim
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=100pN3_0iP65Mdf00
He accessorised with a pair of white sneakers and black shades tucked into the front of his tee, splitting much of his time between his phone and loved ones
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ojvQe_0iP65Mdf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P49Dr_0iP65Mdf00
With trash littered across the table and between his feet, Braith chowed down on some chicken and chips, looking downcast as he scrolled through his phone
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=426nO7_0iP65Mdf00
Braith pictured looking sombre as he ate KFC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tl0SZ_0iP65Mdf00
His daughter Aleeia wore a bright pink jacket

When the trio were finished eating they were spotted heading back outside with Braith carrying a coffee and balloon animal in hand.

He tied a beige sweater around his shoulders and continued on unperturbed by the rain and cold as his mother and daughter rugged up in their coats.

It comes as he and his fiancée Rachael Lee are going through a 'tough period' following speculation the couple have split.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XE9rB_0iP65Mdf00
At one point, he spoke with Aleeia as she appeared to get too hot under her fluffy pink jacket, taking it off for her father to hold in his lap
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oBlb9_0iP65Mdf00
Braith pictured folding up his daughter's jacket

The former Roosters player posted a statement on his Instagram page recently, writing: 'Like many couples we are going through a tough period.'

He insisted the couple were not separated but 'trying to work through this for us and more importantly for our beautiful family and our amazing children'.

The statement came after Rachael was spotted without her engagement ring on again while running errands in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WOFzv_0iP65Mdf00
At one point, Kim showed her footy legend son something on her own phone 

Rachael, who shares four-year-old daughter Gigi with the NRL star, had dropped several hints the pair have parted ways.

The personal trainer unfollowed her beau on Instagram and removed any mention of his name in her account bio.

She has also been spotted several times without her engagement ring, and been spending most of her downtime partying with her friends and sister Bridgette.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ksvzp_0iP65Mdf00
When the trio were finished eating they were spotted heading back outside with Braith carrying a coffee and balloon animal in hand
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zXLvE_0iP65Mdf00
He tied a beige sweater around his shoulders and continued on unperturbed by the rain and cold as his mother and daughter rugged up in their coats

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle slams 'medical gaslighting' of friend Serena Williams, revealing tennis star's blood clot fears following the birth of her daughter were dismissed - saying: 'She knew her body and she was right'

Society is too quick to 'gaslight' women over health concerns, dubbing them 'emotional', 'crazy' or even 'hysterical', Meghan Markle has told listeners tuning into the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast. In the 55-minute podcast, entitled The Decoding of Crazy, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, referenced how her close friend,...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Expat is left fighting for life after an ambulance racing to an emergency accidentally runs him over in Sydney as his family rushes from Ireland to be with him in hospital

A man fighting for life after being hit by an ambulance in Sydney's inner-city has been identified as an Irish expat. Eion Sweeney, 32, from the north Irish town of Clonmany, was walking along Elizabeth Street in Surry Hills around 12.15am Sunday when an emergency vehicle on its way to an urgent call struck him at an intersection.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Channel Ten reporter, 34, shares her heartbreak over losing six children to miscarriage - and reveals the painful question strangers ask that reminds her of her loss

Channel 10 reporter Pippa Sheehan has opened up about the bittersweet feeling of giving birth to a healthy baby boy after suffering six miscarriages. The journalist, 34, told the Courier Mail on Friday she continues to grieve for her lost children as she raises her two-year-old son Alfie. She also...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darling Harbour#Mcdonald#Nrl
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Claire should have been at school today and Susi celebrating her 15th birthday. Instead, the best friends are dead after a tragic series of events that has rocked a small town

One of two teenage girls tragically killed in a horror car crash and allegedly abandoned by two underage boys was due to celebrate her 15th birthday the following day. Claire Kepaoa, 15, and Susi Kopy, 14 were found dead by emergency services in a Toyota sedan on the Monaro Highway, in Hume, ACT, about 8.10am on Sunday.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

American Idol finalist Willie Spence, 23, posted clip belting out Christian song 'You Are My Hiding Place' in his Jeep before fatally plowing into parked semitruck in Tennessee

American Idol finalist Willie Spence posted a heartbreaking video of him belting out a Christian song in his parked car hours before he died in a horror crash. The 23-year-old shared now chilling footage of him singing 'You Are My Hiding Place' before he slammed his 2019 Jeep Cherokee into a parked semitruck in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
KFC
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'The UK is going through a lot right now’: Prince Harry says struggling Brits 'want to muck in and help each other' in WellChild video call...from his $14m Montecito mansion

The Duke of Sussex told nurses and doctors that the UK needs more people like them 'to step up and help out' as it is 'going through a lot right now'. Speaking to the winners of the 2022 WellChild Awards from the comfort of his $14million Montecito mansion, where he lives with his wife Meghan and their two children Archie and Lilibet, Harry spoke about how struggling Britons 'want to muck in and help each other'.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Woman who battled cancer alone in lockdown fights back tears as she shares her plans for her dream home, which she designed while having treatment, on tonight's Grand Designs

A woman who battled cancer alone in lockdown appears visibly emotional as she shows Kevin McCloud plans for her dream home in South London in tonight's episode of Grand Designs. Appearing on the programme, which airs tonight at 9pm on Channel 4, Corinne explains how she has lived in the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Top surgeon jumps to the defence of Dr Charlie Teo after he was restricted from performing his 'miracle' surgeries in Australia

A world-leading neurosurgeon has jumped to the defence Dr Charlie Teo to describe him as world-class as he fights to end restrictions on operating in Australia. For the last 15 months, Dr Teo has been unable to operate without written approval from a fellow surgeon due to restrictions placed on him by the Medical Council of NSW after the body received three complaints.
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

Businesswoman fuming after exclusive members' club in central London 'moved her to corner by the kitchen' because her £195 leather 'trainers' broke the dress code

A businesswoman was told to switch tables at an exclusive members’ club as her £195 black leather Russell & Bromley ‘trainers’ broke the dress code. Lisa Gordon, chairman of Cenkos Securities, pledged never to return to the City of London Club after staff asked her to move because of her ‘flatforms’, which have a white sole and no laces.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Edo takes Australia! Princess Beatrice's husband announces his luxury property business is expanding to the Gold Coast - after previously launching in The Alps

Princess Beatrice's husband has announced his company's launch of a luxurious new property development in Australia. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took to his Instagram to share snaps featuring the stunning interiors of the project, comprised by five 'Sky Homes' and two penthouses in Gold Coast, Queensland. The business mogul, 37, pictured...
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

647K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy