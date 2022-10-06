Read full article on original website
Steady Hands Help Save Someone Who Fell In A Concrete Tank in Iowa
If you've ever found yourself scrolling on Instagram or Tik Tok, it's possible you've come across the steady hand challenge. What people are doing is holding out one of their hands, filming how steady they are, and then revealing what they do for work. Check out this chef and surgeon...
Deadly Drug Disguised as Candy Expected Be in Iowa By Halloween
Halloween is right around the corner. Having grown up in small-town Iowa, being worried about what folks may have put in the candy they were handing out wasn't really a concern of mine. Sure, we've heard stories about people poisoning candy and the story of a man putting razor blades in apples, but we never had to worry about it.
Des Moines International Airport Hit By Cyber Attack
The Des Moines International Airport was one of at least a dozen airports that were targeted by pro-Russian hackers on Monday, according to the Des Moines Register. In addition to Des Moines, outages also affected the websites of airports in Chicago and Atlanta. The Register reports that a spokesperson for the Des Moines International Airport confirmed that their website, FLYDSM.com, was down on Monday morning. A Federal Aviation Administration flight tracking website was also down. The Register reports that the outage did not affect operations at the airport. The website has since come back online.
Iowa School District Will Provide Meds To Fight Opioid Overdoses
The opioid epidemic in this country continues to rage on. In a move that signifies what a problem it is within our youth, an Iowa school district has decided to make available medicines used to counteract an opioid overdose. The Des Moines Register reports that the Des Moines Public School...
Iowa Coffee Roaster Will Partner with Massive Movie Franchise
If you or your company had the chance to work with a movie franchise as large as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it'd be really, really stupid to turn it down. According to Business Insider, the 28th-ranked movie in the franchise, The Incredible Hulk, made $264.7 million worldwide. So yeah, they've got plenty of money to go around.
Jordan Bohannon Signs On To Play Basketball For Iowa Team
While Jordan Bohannon has played his last game in an Iowa Hawkeye uniform, it turns out the former Linn-Mar prep will be playing the sport he loves in front of fans in his home state for a bit longer. The former Iowa stat has signed on to play in the...
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Inks NIL Deal with Billion-Dollar Company
Caitlin Clark is one of the best women's basketball players in the country -- certainly the best in the history of the Iowa women's basketball program. Just last season, the Des Moines native was named a first-team All-American, named the Big Ten Player of the Year, earned unanimous first-team All-Big Ten honors, earned Big Ten Tournament MVP, was named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team, named the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year, was the Dawn Staley Guard of the Year Award recipient, was the first Division I player to lead the country in points per game (27.0) and assists per game (8.0) in the same season, and joined Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, James Hardin, Luka Dončić and Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only NBA, WNBA, Division I men’s and women’s basketball to record back-to-back 30-point triple-doubles since 2000.
