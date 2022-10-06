Caitlin Clark is one of the best women's basketball players in the country -- certainly the best in the history of the Iowa women's basketball program. Just last season, the Des Moines native was named a first-team All-American, named the Big Ten Player of the Year, earned unanimous first-team All-Big Ten honors, earned Big Ten Tournament MVP, was named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team, named the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year, was the Dawn Staley Guard of the Year Award recipient, was the first Division I player to lead the country in points per game (27.0) and assists per game (8.0) in the same season, and joined Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, James Hardin, Luka Dončić and Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only NBA, WNBA, Division I men’s and women’s basketball to record back-to-back 30-point triple-doubles since 2000.

