Johnston, IA

104.5 KDAT

Deadly Drug Disguised as Candy Expected Be in Iowa By Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner. Having grown up in small-town Iowa, being worried about what folks may have put in the candy they were handing out wasn't really a concern of mine. Sure, we've heard stories about people poisoning candy and the story of a man putting razor blades in apples, but we never had to worry about it.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Des Moines International Airport Hit By Cyber Attack

The Des Moines International Airport was one of at least a dozen airports that were targeted by pro-Russian hackers on Monday, according to the Des Moines Register. In addition to Des Moines, outages also affected the websites of airports in Chicago and Atlanta. The Register reports that a spokesperson for the Des Moines International Airport confirmed that their website, FLYDSM.com, was down on Monday morning. A Federal Aviation Administration flight tracking website was also down. The Register reports that the outage did not affect operations at the airport. The website has since come back online.
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Coffee Roaster Will Partner with Massive Movie Franchise

If you or your company had the chance to work with a movie franchise as large as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it'd be really, really stupid to turn it down. According to Business Insider, the 28th-ranked movie in the franchise, The Incredible Hulk, made $264.7 million worldwide. So yeah, they've got plenty of money to go around.
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Inks NIL Deal with Billion-Dollar Company

Caitlin Clark is one of the best women's basketball players in the country -- certainly the best in the history of the Iowa women's basketball program. Just last season, the Des Moines native was named a first-team All-American, named the Big Ten Player of the Year, earned unanimous first-team All-Big Ten honors, earned Big Ten Tournament MVP, was named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team, named the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year, was the Dawn Staley Guard of the Year Award recipient, was the first Division I player to lead the country in points per game (27.0) and assists per game (8.0) in the same season, and joined Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, James Hardin, Luka Dončić and Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only NBA, WNBA, Division I men’s and women’s basketball to record back-to-back 30-point triple-doubles since 2000.
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
