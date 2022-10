House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) engaged in an argument after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in which he yelled at Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) about protecting Republicans from former President Trump, making her cry, The Washington Post reported. The Post reported that McCarthy and Herrera Beutler met in...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO