Family of 4, including 8-month-old girl, found dead in 'extremely rural' area after kidnapping

 3 days ago
MERCED, Calif. (TCD) -- Four people were found dead in an "extremely rural" area of the county after being kidnapped from their business earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, Merced County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to Indiana and Hutchins roads after receiving a report about a deceased person. When they arrived, they reportedly found the kidnapping victims: Aroohi Dheri, Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, and Amandeep Singh.

The four were allegedly kidnapped by Jesus Salgado on Monday, Oct. 3.

Aroohi, 8 months, was the daughter of 27-year-old Kaur and 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh. Amandeep Singh, 39, was Jasdeep’s brother.

According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, investigators honed in on Salgado as a person of interest and took him into custody Oct. 4. He allegedly tried to take his own life and is receiving medical attention.

Family became concerned about the disappearance when Amandeep Singh’s car was found on fire. Merced Police tried contacting Amandeep, but when they couldn’t reach him, they went to his home and spoke with another family member. That relative tried calling Kaur, Jasdeep, and Amandeep, but no one answered. Merced Police contacted the Sheriff’s Office and reported them missing.

Deputies went to the business where they were reportedly taken and "determined that the individuals had been kidnapped."

At a press conference Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office showed surveillance footage of Jasdeep and Amandeep walking outside with their hands zip-tied while Kaur holds her 8-month-old girl.

On Oct. 5, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke spoke at a news briefing and appeared emotional while talking about the deaths.

"Tonight, our worst fears have been confirmed," he said.

Warnke told the media his office is working with state and federal law enforcement partners, adding, "There are no words to describe the anger I feel and the senselessness of this incident."

A farm worker reportedly located the family while working and said the victims were found "relatively close together."

Warnke described the location where they were found as an "extremely rural farm area," adding, "Not a lot of people come out to this area, except for the people who work here. It is extremely remote."

Detectives are continuing to try to determine a motivation for the kidnapping and killings.

Warnke said during the press briefing, "There’s a special place in hell for this guy."

He added, "I’m hoping our district attorney files for the death penalty."

