News Now Warsaw
Fall Family Fun Has ‘Biggest Turnout Ever’
Lines were long for most of the activities Friday evening at the annual Fall Family Fun event at Lucerne Park. “This has been our biggest turnout ever,” said Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department Recreation Director Stephanie Schaefer. In the first hour of the two-hour event, she said they had...
News Now Warsaw
Annual Kosciusko County Shrine Turkey Shoot Is Oct. 15-16
ETNA GREEN – The Annual Shrine Turkey Shoot will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15-16 at Beeson’s Gun Range, 8994 W. CR 25S, Etna Green (just off Crystal Lake Road). Over the years, thousands of local sportsmen and their families have supported the Kosciusko County Shrine Club in raising thousands of dollars to support the club’s multiple missions for Kosciusko County, according to a provided news release. The annual shoot is held to support the Kosciusko County Shrine Club.
News Now Warsaw
Board Of Works Approves Contracts, Payments & Bidding
During a 40-minute meeting Friday, the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety approved a number of contracts and payments and solicitation of bids. Warsaw Police Department Chief Scott D. Whitaker requested the city to enter into an agreement with ordained minister Layne Sumner for $15,000 ($1,000 monthly from Oct. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2023) to serve as the police chaplain. Sumner has served as the police chaplain for the past decade, Whitaker said, providing services to officers through a number of crises.
