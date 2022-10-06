Read full article on original website
Police: 4 killed in Fort Worth shooting over robbery involving drugs
FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people were fatally shot in North Texas on Friday night in a case Fort Worth police believe was an attempted robbery involving drugs, authorities said. In a statement Saturday, police said three people died at the scene, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. A fourth...
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide on Roseville Drive
On October 7, 2022, at approximately 5:00 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 5900 block of Roseville Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Kamal Alberty, 33, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he died.
blackchronicle.com
Fort Worth police arrest two men found with 25,000 fentanyl pills
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested two men Thursday who had been trying to promote about 25,000 pills of fentanyl. A prison grievance states the two suspects, Melvin Ladrelle Kellough and Atomic Dianthony Greene, had been charged with conspiracy to own a managed substance with intent to distribute.
fox4news.com
4 dead in shooting during attempted robbery involving drugs, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said four people were killed in a shooting during an attempted robbery that involved narcotics Friday evening. This happened just before 7 p.m., when police were called about a shooting in the 1200 block of E. Jessamine Street. Responding officers found four shooting...
dallasexaminer.com
Fort Worth mother settles lawsuit over 2016 Texas arrest that was captured on video
The city of Fort Worth has reached a settlement with Jacqueline Craig, a Black woman whose 2016 arrest after she called the police for help was documented in a Facebook video. Craig was arrested in December 2016 after calling police to complain that an adult neighbor had assaulted her young son, CNN previously reported.
blackchronicle.com
Four dead following Friday evening shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth group chief Corey Session is pissed off in regards to the newest homicides in Fort Worth. He calls Friday night time’s lethal gun violence in the Morningside neighborhood of Fort Worth mindless, and he has issues about how folks will react. “It’s...
Man killed in Dallas after apparently getting into verbal argument
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was shot and killed in Dallas on Saturday night, police believe, after he got into a verbal argument with two other men.On Oct. 8, 2022 just after 11:00 p.m., Dallas police responded to calls about a shooting in the 1900 block of Main Street near St. Paul. When officers arrived, they found Dyawn Thomas, 38, lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds. Police began CPR and he was taken to the hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue, but did not survive his injuries.Detectives believe Thomas got into a verbal fight with two other men, one white and the other Black, Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at (214) 671-4236 or via email.The investigation is ongoing.
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Downtown Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Police have started investigating a shooting at a Dallas park that killed a 38-year-old man on Saturday, Oct. 8. The victim was identified by Dallas police as Dyawn Thomas. Officers responded to the shooting at about 11:10 p.m. at the Main Street Garden Park. They said it...
$5K reward offered for information that solves this homicide
Last February, 43-year-old Ashley Moore was found dead in the woods near the 8100 block of Clark Road. Now, the Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s help as they investigate Moore’s murder.
Fort Worth police arrest 1 person following fatal shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he reportedly shot and killed another man. Officers responded at about 5:02 p.m. Friday to 5900 Roseville Drive, police say, regarding the shooting. Preliminary investigation determined one man was shot by another, police say. The victim...
dallasexpress.com
Local Man Sentenced for Murder Committed While Disguised as a Security Guard
A 25-year-old from Plano has been sentenced to life in prison by a Collin County Jury. Jordan Christopher Jacobs was found guilty of a robbery that led to the brutal death of an innocent man. On July 7, 2021, Steven Gambles, 32, was killed by Jacobs at the Shops at...
Dallas Woman Killed By Man She Beat In A Basketball Game
A friendly game of basketball turned deadly in Texas on Oct. 3. Asia Womack was playing ball with a male friend, but he shot and killed her when she won the bout. The 21-year-old’s death occurred Monday evening in South Dallas on Hamilton Avenue at T.G. Terry Park, which isn’t too far from her home. […]
fox4news.com
Court rejects qualified immunity defense in civil lawsuit against Arlington officer in fatal shooting
ARLINGTON, Texas - A federal appeals court ruled a civil lawsuit against an Arlington police officer who shot and killed a man can move forward. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals denied officer Craig Roper's claim of qualified immunity, which would have protected him from a lawsuit. Roper killed Tavis...
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrests 6 in connection to burglary ring
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that they’ve arrested six people following searches of two Athens properties on Wednesday. According to authorities, the searches also resulted in the recovery of thousands of dollars in stolen items. Additionally, 12 other warrants were issued because of evidence from the search. The following arrests were […]
Shreveport man arrested for capital murder of 2 men in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shreveport man was arrested on Wednesday in Mesquite for the capital murder of two people in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, who officials identified as Devon Harris turned himself into the Mesquite Police Department. Officials said Harris was “identified the subject responsible for the murders […]
blackchronicle.com
Dallas Texas deed fraud defendant flees hearing
During a three-hour hearing, prosecutors referred to as witnesses who described a scheme involving properties with a mixed worth of greater than $1 million. Devon Lewis testified that he was the proprietor of a house on Elm Falls in Mesquite. In 2015, somebody filed a deed on the courthouse that presupposed to switch possession from Lewis’ firm to the Pierces. Lewis testified that his signature was solid on the deed.
Man charged with killing 22 Texas women gets 2nd conviction
DALLAS (AP) — A man charged with killing 22 elderly women in the Dallas area over a two-year span was found guilty Friday in one of their deaths — his second murder conviction. With the verdict, Billy Chemirmir, 49, automatically received a second sentence of life without parole,...
Woman found dead in dumpster behind Arlington business
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman has been found dead in a dumpster behind a business in Arlington. On Oct. 4 at around 7:50 a.m., Arlington police officers responded to a call regarding employees of a business in the 2500 block of Avenue J discovering the woman.The victim, 33-year-old Chelsy Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body. It's unclear how she ended up in the dumpster. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477. The Arlington PD case number is 2022-02770119.
TMZ.com
Texas Hooters Attacked by Youths, Supposedly Over Candy Bars
1:17 PM PT -- Plano PD tells TMZ ... witnesses say this group of guys was selling chocolate in the Hooters parking lot, and when they were approached by a manager and asked to leave -- things allegedly got violent. We're told a couple of them attacked the manager and left with him a broken arm, and at that point ... things spilled inside, where a customer was hurt too.
fox4news.com
Early morning crash leaves 2 pedestrians dead, causes major backup in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a crash early Saturday morning that resulted in the deaths of two pedestrians. The wreck happened just before 4 a.m., and it caused all the westbound lanes of the Northwest Loop 820 to be blocked for several hours. Responding officers found...
