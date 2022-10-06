ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TX

Comments / 11

Related
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Roseville Drive

On October 7, 2022, at approximately 5:00 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 5900 block of Roseville Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Kamal Alberty, 33, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he died.
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

Fort Worth police arrest two men found with 25,000 fentanyl pills

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested two men Thursday who had been trying to promote about 25,000 pills of fentanyl. A prison grievance states the two suspects, Melvin Ladrelle Kellough and Atomic Dianthony Greene, had been charged with conspiracy to own a managed substance with intent to distribute.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Arlington, TX
City
Oak Ridge, TX
Arlington, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
blackchronicle.com

Four dead following Friday evening shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth group chief Corey Session is pissed off in regards to the newest homicides in Fort Worth. He calls Friday night time’s lethal gun violence in the Morningside neighborhood of Fort Worth mindless, and he has issues about how folks will react. “It’s...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Man killed in Dallas after apparently getting into verbal argument

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was shot and killed in Dallas on Saturday night, police believe, after he got into a verbal argument with two other men.On Oct. 8, 2022 just after 11:00 p.m., Dallas police responded to calls about a shooting in the 1900 block of Main Street near St. Paul. When officers arrived, they found Dyawn Thomas, 38, lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds. Police began CPR and he was taken to the hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue, but did not survive his injuries.Detectives believe Thomas got into a verbal fight with two other men, one white and the other Black, Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at (214) 671-4236 or via email.The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Argument leads to deadly shooting in Downtown Dallas, police say

DALLAS — Police have started investigating a shooting at a Dallas park that killed a 38-year-old man on Saturday, Oct. 8. The victim was identified by Dallas police as Dyawn Thomas. Officers responded to the shooting at about 11:10 p.m. at the Main Street Garden Park. They said it...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostitution#Police#Peoples
WFAA

Fort Worth police arrest 1 person following fatal shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he reportedly shot and killed another man. Officers responded at about 5:02 p.m. Friday to 5900 Roseville Drive, police say, regarding the shooting. Preliminary investigation determined one man was shot by another, police say. The victim...
FORT WORTH, TX
Cassius

Dallas Woman Killed By Man She Beat In A Basketball Game

A friendly game of basketball turned deadly in Texas on Oct. 3. Asia Womack was playing ball with a male friend, but he shot and killed her when she won the bout. The 21-year-old’s death occurred Monday evening in South Dallas on Hamilton Avenue at T.G. Terry Park, which isn’t too far from her home. […]
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrests 6 in connection to burglary ring

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that they’ve arrested six people following searches of two Athens properties on Wednesday. According to authorities, the searches also resulted in the recovery of thousands of dollars in stolen items. Additionally, 12 other warrants were issued because of evidence from the search. The following arrests were […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Shreveport man arrested for capital murder of 2 men in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shreveport man was arrested on Wednesday in Mesquite for the capital murder of two people in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, who officials identified as Devon Harris turned himself into the Mesquite Police Department. Officials said Harris was “identified the subject responsible for the murders […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
blackchronicle.com

Dallas Texas deed fraud defendant flees hearing

During a three-hour hearing, prosecutors referred to as witnesses who described a scheme involving properties with a mixed worth of greater than $1 million. Devon Lewis testified that he was the proprietor of a house on Elm Falls in Mesquite. In 2015, somebody filed a deed on the courthouse that presupposed to switch possession from Lewis’ firm to the Pierces. Lewis testified that his signature was solid on the deed.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Woman found dead in dumpster behind Arlington business

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman has been found dead in a dumpster behind a business in Arlington. On Oct. 4 at around 7:50 a.m., Arlington police officers responded to a call regarding employees of a business in the 2500 block of Avenue J discovering the woman.The victim, 33-year-old Chelsy Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body. It's unclear how she ended up in the dumpster. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477. The Arlington PD case number is 2022-02770119.
ARLINGTON, TX
TMZ.com

Texas Hooters Attacked by Youths, Supposedly Over Candy Bars

1:17 PM PT -- Plano PD tells TMZ ... witnesses say this group of guys was selling chocolate in the Hooters parking lot, and when they were approached by a manager and asked to leave -- things allegedly got violent. We're told a couple of them attacked the manager and left with him a broken arm, and at that point ... things spilled inside, where a customer was hurt too.
PLANO, TX
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy