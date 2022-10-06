Read full article on original website
Related
kggfradio.com
Nado Spoil LCHS Homecoming
Field Kindley picks up their fifth win of the season with a 32-14 win over Labette County. After forcing a three and out by the Grizzlies, the Nado methodically moved the football down the field capped off by a 6-yard touchdown by LaMarcus Allen. The Grizzlies would answer right back with a two-play 69-yard touchdown drive cutting the Nado lead to 8-6. On the next drive for the Nado, Jeremy Colbert would find the endzone for his first touchdown of the night extending the lead to 16-6. Coffeyville forced a fumble in Labette territory and on their first play after the fumble Colbert would run one in from 21-yards out. The Grizzlies would answer with a touchdown and two-point conversion before halftime making it 24-14 heading into the break.
kggfradio.com
Red Ravens Offense too Much for Iowa Central
Coffeyville Community College knocks off #7 Iowa Central on Homecoming 47-30. The Red Ravens started slowly being held scoreless in the first quarter and trailing the Triton 10-0. It only took 42 seconds into the second quarter to score as Isaiah Velez would find Latrell Bonner for the first touchdown of the night and the Red Ravens' first offensive touchdown at home since week 1. CCC would add another TD on the ground on a four-yard run by Romal Webb for their first lead of the night. Iowa Central would answer though in the final minute of the half and regaining the lead 16-14 after a blocked extra point. A big kick return and a penalty would set Coffeyville up at the Tritons' 45 with under 20 seconds left in the half. CCC didn't need the full 20 seconds to take the lead as Velez found Joseph Young wide-open for the touchdown and the lead.
kggfradio.com
Coffeyville Man Arrested For Drugs and Interference
A Coffeyville Man was arrested for an open warrant for Montgomery County. Last week 49-year-old Gregory Jones was arrested for interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and an open warrant for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Reports of the arrest have been...
kggfradio.com
New Laptops Being Purchased for USD 445 Teachers
New laptops will be purchased for USD 445 teachers. The Coffeyville Board of Education voted 7-0 to purchase 100 new laptops from Underground Vault and Storage for just over $85,000. Assistant Superintendent Michael Speer says the money for these laptops comes from three different sources. In other business, the board...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kggfradio.com
Coffeyville BOE Meets Today
The Coffeyville Board of Education in their regular meeting will discuss Kindergarten Readiness Strategic Plan and Star Recognition. The meeting will be held tonight at 5 pm. In other business, the board has retirements/resignations to accept as well as several 4 new recommendations for employment. The next regular meeting will...
kggfradio.com
Win Prizes At Fun Shoot & Help Montgomery County 4-H
The Montgomery County 4H Wildcat District Shooting Sports are sponsoring a Fun Shoot at the Independence Gun Club. Registration will start at 9 am on Saturday, October 15. The cost is $25 per team of 2 individuals. You will shoot 10 targets in Skeet and 15 targets in Trap. They will have 3 divisions: Corporate, Open, and Youth. Prizes are to be given in all three divisions as well as a 50./50 shooting game also. Door prizes, a raffle, and a chili dinner are provided too.
Comments / 0