Independence, KS

County
Montgomery County, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Accidents
Independence, KS
Crime & Safety
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Independence, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Inola Woman Dies in Single Vehicle Crash Today

In the early morning hours of October 6, a collision occurred approximately one mile west of Rogers County that led to the death of a woman from Inola. Only one vehicle was involved and the circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation by the Rogers County Sheriff’s Department.
INOLA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Routine Traffic Stop Lands Man in Jail on Outstanding Warrants

A man going 47 mph on Highway 75 in a 35 mph zone was stopped on a routine traffic violation but arrested for outstanding warrants. Michael Glenn Tweedy was in Washington County Court on Friday, October 7 for his traffic stop violations, which included driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a $500 bond.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Man Arrested for Using Bat to Confront Alleged Thief

Three men were involved in an altercation last week over an alleged theft but only one of them was charged with aggravated assault and battery after a baseball bat was used during the fight. Martin Lee Scott of Bartlesville was arraigned at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday, October 7...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
adastraradio.com

UPDATE: Double homicide investigation in Labette County

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office released additional information related to the deaths of two people found Monday inside a residence in Mound Valley. Autopsies determined that both victims died from gunshot wounds. The cases are now considered...
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSNT News

Train smashes into car in southeast Kansas

CHEROKEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A train hit a car in Cherokee County on Friday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a BNSF train smashed into a car north of Columbus on Highway 7 near Bethlehem Road. No one was injured in the crash. Just last month, from Sept. 19-25, the sixth annual Rail […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Investigation opens after 2 decomposing bodies found in Mound Valley home

LABETTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after two decomposing bodies were found in a Mound Valley home. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it and the Labette Co. Sheriff’s Office have opened an investigation after two Mound Valley residents were found dead on Monday, Oct. 3, in the rural part of the city.
MOUND VALLEY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: escaped inmates, fatal crash in Neosho

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Officers say the Ottawa County Jail’s sally port door was open in order to give contractors access to the facility, however, four inmates used this opportunity to escape after the OCSO says they pushed their way past jailers leading to the open sally exit. Officers say that three inmates are still unaccounted for. This is a developing story and if you would like to read more, click here.
NEOSHO, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: bodies discovered, murder guilty plea

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office open an investigation after finding two bodies in rural Mound Valley, Kansas. On October 3, the Labette County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a subject who discovered the bodies at around 8:30 a.m. Officials say the Labette County Sheriff’s Office then requested KBI assistance at approximately 9:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they located the decomposing bodies of both a male and female. Deputies say they are yet to identify the bodies. Click here to read more about this story.
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
kggfradio.com

Win Prizes At Fun Shoot & Help Montgomery County 4-H

The Montgomery County 4H Wildcat District Shooting Sports are sponsoring a Fun Shoot at the Independence Gun Club. Registration will start at 9 am on Saturday, October 15. The cost is $25 per team of 2 individuals. You will shoot 10 targets in Skeet and 15 targets in Trap. They will have 3 divisions: Corporate, Open, and Youth. Prizes are to be given in all three divisions as well as a 50./50 shooting game also. Door prizes, a raffle, and a chili dinner are provided too.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
kggfradio.com

Arrest for Warrant Turns Into New Drug Charges

A Coffeyville man was apprehended by the Coffeyville Police Department for a failure to appear warrant, and that escalated to new charges. In the process of arresting 56-year-old Johnny Glasgow for the open warrant, officers allegedly found an open container of alcohol, methamphetamines, and drug paraphernalia. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecuting attorney for review and formal charges to be filed.
COFFEYVILLE, KS

