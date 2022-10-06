Read full article on original website
Kansas girl dies following house fire
A fire destroyed a home near Independence. It happened around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the 4700 block of US 160.
2 Arrested, 1 Injured Following Attempted Traffic Stop, Crash
Two men were arrested on Wednesday after an attempted traffic stop turned into a crash, according to the Collinsville Police Department. Police said at around 1:42 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle when the driver attempted to evade. As a result, the driver crashed the vehicle, police...
Sheriff: “It is heartbreaking that a young girl tragically lost her life in this Fire”
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. – A child dies after a house fire in Independence, Kansas. The fire happened on Wednesday afternoon. Cherryvale firefighters, along with crews from Independence Rural Fire, Sycamore Rural Fire and the City of Independence Fire and EMS, were dealing with a fully engulfed fire. An 8-year-old was...
Bartlesville Police dog to be put to rest, police escort to be held
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — In a media release, the Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) said Bartlesville Police K9 Sid will be put to rest on Saturday, October 8. BPD said Corporal Ryan Deshields and his partner Sid have working together since April 2019. According to the release, Sid had been “diagnosed...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Inola Woman Dies in Single Vehicle Crash Today
In the early morning hours of October 6, a collision occurred approximately one mile west of Rogers County that led to the death of a woman from Inola. Only one vehicle was involved and the circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation by the Rogers County Sheriff’s Department.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Routine Traffic Stop Lands Man in Jail on Outstanding Warrants
A man going 47 mph on Highway 75 in a 35 mph zone was stopped on a routine traffic violation but arrested for outstanding warrants. Michael Glenn Tweedy was in Washington County Court on Friday, October 7 for his traffic stop violations, which included driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a $500 bond.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Man Arrested for Using Bat to Confront Alleged Thief
Three men were involved in an altercation last week over an alleged theft but only one of them was charged with aggravated assault and battery after a baseball bat was used during the fight. Martin Lee Scott of Bartlesville was arraigned at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday, October 7...
adastraradio.com
UPDATE: Double homicide investigation in Labette County
LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office released additional information related to the deaths of two people found Monday inside a residence in Mound Valley. Autopsies determined that both victims died from gunshot wounds. The cases are now considered...
OSBI identifies man shot and killed by Rogers County authorities after chase in stolen car
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) released new details about a man shot and killed by Rogers County authorities after he led them on a chase in a stolen car Wednesday. The OSBI said in a Facebook post, they were requested by the FBI to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
KBI: Bodies found by authorities in eastern Kansas identified, cause of death revealed
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has released an update regarding two people who were found dead on Monday in rural Mound Valley, Kansas. Autopsies revealed that both victims died of gunshot wounds, and the cases are now considered homicides.
Double homicide victims identified in Labette County
MOUND VALLEY, Kan. – Authorities say the deaths of two southeast Kansas residents are now considered homicides. Previous Article —> 2 bodies discovered in rural Labette County; Autopsies scheduled. On October 3, the Labette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call. Someone found two bodies at around 8:30...
KOCO
Law enforcement shoots, kills suspect following pursuit in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating after law enforcement shot and killed a suspect following a pursuit and crash Wednesday on Interstate 44 in northeastern Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said a suspect broke into a Claremore home and accosted a woman before stealing a cell...
Train smashes into car in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A train hit a car in Cherokee County on Friday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a BNSF train smashed into a car north of Columbus on Highway 7 near Bethlehem Road. No one was injured in the crash. Just last month, from Sept. 19-25, the sixth annual Rail […]
WIBW
Investigation opens after 2 decomposing bodies found in Mound Valley home
LABETTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after two decomposing bodies were found in a Mound Valley home. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it and the Labette Co. Sheriff’s Office have opened an investigation after two Mound Valley residents were found dead on Monday, Oct. 3, in the rural part of the city.
Man dead after Claremore police shooting, chase
Claremore police said officials were searching for a burglary suspect and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the person is an escaped mental patient.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: escaped inmates, fatal crash in Neosho
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Officers say the Ottawa County Jail’s sally port door was open in order to give contractors access to the facility, however, four inmates used this opportunity to escape after the OCSO says they pushed their way past jailers leading to the open sally exit. Officers say that three inmates are still unaccounted for. This is a developing story and if you would like to read more, click here.
Man with dementia shoots two family members in Ottawa County, deputies say
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Two family members are recovering after deputies in Ottawa County say they were shot by another family member with dementia. Deputies say an 84-year-old man shot both his son and his wife. The wife told deputies her husband is suffering from dementia. Both victims were...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: bodies discovered, murder guilty plea
LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office open an investigation after finding two bodies in rural Mound Valley, Kansas. On October 3, the Labette County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a subject who discovered the bodies at around 8:30 a.m. Officials say the Labette County Sheriff’s Office then requested KBI assistance at approximately 9:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they located the decomposing bodies of both a male and female. Deputies say they are yet to identify the bodies. Click here to read more about this story.
kggfradio.com
Win Prizes At Fun Shoot & Help Montgomery County 4-H
The Montgomery County 4H Wildcat District Shooting Sports are sponsoring a Fun Shoot at the Independence Gun Club. Registration will start at 9 am on Saturday, October 15. The cost is $25 per team of 2 individuals. You will shoot 10 targets in Skeet and 15 targets in Trap. They will have 3 divisions: Corporate, Open, and Youth. Prizes are to be given in all three divisions as well as a 50./50 shooting game also. Door prizes, a raffle, and a chili dinner are provided too.
kggfradio.com
Arrest for Warrant Turns Into New Drug Charges
A Coffeyville man was apprehended by the Coffeyville Police Department for a failure to appear warrant, and that escalated to new charges. In the process of arresting 56-year-old Johnny Glasgow for the open warrant, officers allegedly found an open container of alcohol, methamphetamines, and drug paraphernalia. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecuting attorney for review and formal charges to be filed.
