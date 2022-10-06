Eagles kicker Jake Elliott expected to miss Week 5 matchup vs. Cardinals with ankle injury

According to Adam Schefter, the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to be without Pro Bowl kicker Jake Elliott for their Week 5 matchup on the road against the Arizona Cardinals.

Elliott was injured early in the Eagles’ win over the Jaguars but still made his only field-goal attempt and two of three point-after tries.

He has yet to practice this week, and the team signed Cameron Dicker to the practice squad Tuesday.

Philadelphia had until 90 minutes before Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. kickoff in Arizona to make a decision, but it appears Schefter has ruined that secret.

