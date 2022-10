The Chicago Bears (2-3) will host the Washington Commanders (1-4) on Thursday night, where Chicago is looking to build off an encouraging outing in Week 5. The Bears’ Week 6 game will be on Thursday Night Football, which will air on Amazon Prime Video. The television commentators for the game are Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline).

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO