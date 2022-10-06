Read full article on original website
🎥Racial equity in marijuana pardons requires state's action
KANSAS CITY (AP) — By pardoning Americans with federal convictions for marijuana possession, President Joe Biden said he aimed to partially redress decades of anti-drug laws that disproportionately harmed Black and Latino communities. While Biden’s executive action will benefit thousands of people by making it easier for them to...
Biden warns of nuclear Armageddon; risk highest since '62 crisis
NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.
Biden: Disappointed in court ruling on revised ‘Dreamers’ program
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court ordered a lower court review of Biden administration revisions to a program preventing the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States as children. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal district judge in...
Legal challenges to Biden student loan plan continue to grow
WASHINGTON (AP) — A small-business advocacy group has filed a new lawsuit seeking to block the Biden administration's efforts to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans — the latest legal challenge to the program. The suit, filed Monday by the Job Creators Network Foundation,...
Judge dismisses one lawsuit against student loan forgiveness
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge in Wisconsin has dismissed a lawsuit from a taxpayers group seeking to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, ruling that the group doesn’t have standing to bring the lawsuit. The Brown County Taxpayers Association argued that Biden’s...
U.S. spending $290 million on drug for nuclear emergencies
WASHINGTON —As part of long-standing, ongoing efforts to be better prepared to save lives following radiological and nuclear emergencies, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is purchasing a supply of the drug Nplate from Amgen USA Inc., according to a media release from the agency this week.
Senators call for stronger rules on off-the-books school suspension
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic senators urged the Education Department on Wednesday to strengthen regulations against quietly excluding kids from class because of behaviors related to a disability — a practice known as informal removal. Since the pandemic began, parents of kids with disabilities say the practice is on...
Local officials say NYC schools already 'overflowing' as migrant children are set to enroll: 'Unsustainable'
Travis Civic Association President Gene Guerra and Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella react to reports that Staten Island schools will soon enroll migrant children.
Institute report: At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions
KANSAS CITY (AP) —At least 66 clinics in 15 states have stopped providing abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to an analysis released Thursday. The number of clinics providing abortions in the 15 states dropped from 79 before the June 24 decision to 13...
Postal Service workers jailed for $1.3M credit card fraud, theft scheme
WASHINGTON —Three U.S. Postal Service employees have been indicted and arrested in connection with a $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme, according to a media release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The suspects allegedly used stolen credit cards to purchase luxury items. The indictment charges Johnny Damus,...
