Presidential Election

JC Post

Racial equity in marijuana pardons requires state's action

KANSAS CITY (AP) — By pardoning Americans with federal convictions for marijuana possession, President Joe Biden said he aimed to partially redress decades of anti-drug laws that disproportionately harmed Black and Latino communities. While Biden’s executive action will benefit thousands of people by making it easier for them to...
U.S. POLITICS
JC Post

Biden warns of nuclear Armageddon; risk highest since '62 crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.
POTUS
JC Post

Legal challenges to Biden student loan plan continue to grow

WASHINGTON (AP) — A small-business advocacy group has filed a new lawsuit seeking to block the Biden administration's efforts to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans — the latest legal challenge to the program. The suit, filed Monday by the Job Creators Network Foundation,...
LAW
JC Post

Judge dismisses one lawsuit against student loan forgiveness

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge in Wisconsin has dismissed a lawsuit from a taxpayers group seeking to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, ruling that the group doesn’t have standing to bring the lawsuit. The Brown County Taxpayers Association argued that Biden’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
JC Post

U.S. spending $290 million on drug for nuclear emergencies

WASHINGTON —As part of long-standing, ongoing efforts to be better prepared to save lives following radiological and nuclear emergencies, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is purchasing a supply of the drug Nplate from Amgen USA Inc., according to a media release from the agency this week.
INDUSTRY
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

