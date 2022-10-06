Read full article on original website
Bank of England expands emergency bond-buying operation
In an attempt to restore order in Britain's bond mark, the Bank of England said on Tuesday it was expanding its emergency bond-buying operation.
Net-Zero Emissions Target Set By ICAO for 2050
With its long-term goal on net-zero emissions, ICAO puts it to member states to seek financing and secures investment in sustainable aviation fuels and other programs. During the 41st International Assembly last week, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) adopted the “collective long-term aspirational goal” of net-zero carbon emissions for the aviation industry by 2050, according to an ICAO statement. The meeting brought together more than 2,500 delegates from 184 states and 57 organizations in Montreal, Canada.
With a Gold-Plated Interior and a Mink Lined Trunk, This Stutz Strutz Itz Stuff
Luxury and performance are this vehicle specialties. Like most Americans he might only know the Blackhawks name because of the semi-recent successor of Cadillacs most predominant performance vehicle. However, there was one Brand that utilized the name long before any of us heard of it. That was Stutz, an iconic manufacturer of sports and luxury automobiles in the early days of car enthusiast culture. This particular vehicle is a perfect example of what made the company successful in the first place. Here’s why you should buy this stunning 1977 Stutz Blackhawk VI.
DOD Approves Waiver To Resume F-35 Deliveries
Weeks after a delivery pause was ordered following the discovery that parts of the Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE: LMT) F-35 Lightning II fighter were made from a Chinese alloy, the U.S. Department of Defense has approved a national security waiver in order to allow aircraft production to resume. Last month,...
Gevo to Produce 375 Million Gallons of SAF Annually
The Lake Preston site was attractive because of its abundant, sustainable corn supply, high-protein feed demand, rail transportation, and renewable energy potential. [Courtesy: Gevo]. Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO), the renewable fuels company and major sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) producer, announced in an update that it now has agreements with multiple partners...
Finding Your Ideal Aircraft: Roll With the Punches
Shoppers in the used-aircraft market should brace for the effects of advanced age. [Courtesy: Jonathan Welsh]. After months of shopping my wife and I recently found a 1992 Commander 114B that appears to suit our needs well. Its current owners fly it regularly and have even made the panel upgrades we would have wished for. It looks great as well—handsome and apparently well-loved.
