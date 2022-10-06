ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd scouts ‘impressed’ by Benjamin Sesko as they target striker as Cristiano Ronaldo transfer replacement

By Etienne Fermie
 6 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED scouts have been impressed by RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko, according to reports.

The Red Devils considered a move for the 6ft 5in forward as Cristiano Ronaldo pushed for a summer exit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bsCZ3_0iP5s9tc00
Benjamin Sesko has agreed to join RB Leipzig at the end of the season Credit: Getty

United ended up keeping the Portuguese star, with Sesko committing to sign for RB Leipzig.

The Bundesliga side have agreed to pay £21.6million for the Slovenian teenager at the end of the season.

But this has not deterred United from making a move.

According to 90min, the Red Devils are still interested in the 19-year-old ace - despite the fact RB Leipzig would demand a serious profit to sell him.

Erik ten Hag's side aren't the only side interested, with Chelsea and Bayern Munich also keen.

The Red Devils could have a vacancy up front, with Ronaldo rumoured to be chasing a January exit after starting only one Prem game so far this season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could look for a long-term solution in the striker position after signing 33-year-old Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a stop-gap option.

While Bayern would still like to sign a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, although Harry Kane is their dream target.

Sesko has scored five times in 15 appearances so far this term for RB Salzburg - drawing blanks in Champions League clashes with AC Milan, Chelsea and Dinamo Zagreb.

He netted 11 times in 37 outings in all competitions last season, and has four in 15 caps for his country

These include goals in each of his last three outings, against Serbia, Norway and Sweden respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14aKhA_0iP5s9tc00
Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Man United in January Credit: Reuters

