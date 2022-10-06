Read full article on original website
Are More Wyoming Women Entering the Manufacturing Industry?
Data from the U.S. Census Bureau finds that more and more manufacturers are hiring women. For one thing, surveys suggested manufacturers found gender diversity to boost employee morale and retention. Secondly, manufacturing jobs are not the hazardous and dangerous jobs they once were. These days, many are high-tech: from design...
Input Sought on Cheyenne/Northern Colorado Transit System
Transportation officials are working to establish a reliable regional transit connection between Cheyenne and northern Colorado and are asking for the public's feedback. Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization Director Tom Mason says the fact that roughly 23% of the vehicle trips that cross the Wyoming-Colorado border via Interstate 25 and U.S. 85 every day originate and end in Cheyenne and NoCo shows a need for the connection.
Gov. Gordon Declares October Dyslexia Awareness Month in Wyoming
Yesterday, October 5, Governor Mark Gordon signed a proclamation declaring October 2022 Dyslexia Awareness Month. The signing was attended by a small group of Wyoming students and community members, representatives from the WyoLit organization, and WY State Representative Landon Brown. Governor Gordon recognized the proclamation as critical to improving the...
Gas Prices Fall in Wyoming and Rise Nationally Following 14 Weeks of Decline
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 6.7 cents in the last week, averaging $3.76 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys. Prices in Wyoming are 14.8 cents lower than a month ago and 37.4 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.19 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.79 a gallon.
CyberWyoming Expands Program to Local Agencies
Four different economic development agencies will be selected to expand their client services to include cybersecurity business counseling and the 5-year proven Made Safe in Wyoming program, according to a press release. Thanks to a Gula Tech Foundation grant, the first year’s license and training fees will be waived and...
Food Bank Harvests Over 10,000lbs Potatoes for Wyoming Tables
Food Bank of Wyoming and two University of Wyoming Extension programs worked together to get locally grown potatoes onto the tables of Wyoming families. Through efforts by the James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC) and the Cent$ible Nutrition Program (CNP), over 10,000 pounds of potatoes were harvested and bagged in September, right outside Lingle, and donated to Food Bank of Wyoming.
Gov. Gordon Proclaims September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
It may have been a few days late, but the signing of the September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month proclamation yesterday by Governor Gordon was welcomed by representatives of Jason's Friends - a Casper-based support network for Wyoming families impacted by childhood cancer. A representative from Jason's Friends took a moment...
Warrant Issued For Alleged Wyoming Hard Drug Dealer
A warrant was issued Wednesday for a woman identified as a supplier of hard drugs in Natrona County and elsewhere in Wyoming, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. According to court records, Breanna Elizabeth Oliver has not been arrested yet, but the government will seek to detain...
Forbes Magazine Names Laramie Credit Union “Best-in-State”
Each year, Forbes Magazine dives deep into banking data to discover which credit union is the best in every state. According to a recent press release, for the fourth year in a row, Laramie's own UniWyo Credit Union has won that honor. The announcement comes on the heels of UniWyo announcing a merger with Reliant Credit Union back in July of 2022.
This Wyoming Monument Just Celebrated Its 140th Birthday
Yesterday marked a special day for a Wyoming monument that is now a national historic landmark. Happy 140th Birthday to Wyoming's Ames Monument. Construction finished on this Southeast Wyoming landmark October 3rd, 1882. Yes, this landmark has been around longer than Wyoming has been a state. I love the shade...
Giant Elk Looks On In Amazement As Two Wyoming Moose Spar
Well, this is interesting. It's like being at a party or a bar when a couple of bros start pushing each other then one gets the bright idea to throw a punch, hoping that they'd be broken up, but no one wants to break it up, now they have to actually throw down. All you can think as you watch on is, I hope they don't fight their way over here. I'm not about to have my drink spilled.
Watch! Hundreds Of Yellowstone Bison Stop Vehicles On Bridge
If there's one thing that we all can't get enough of, it's Wyoming wildlife. Especially when you're looking at videos from bison in Yellowstone. I mean, they're wild animals, obviously, but it's fun to see them(on video) just having to deal with life in the 2020s. Some sight-seers in Yellowstone...
Liz Cheney Says Arizona GOP Candidates Threaten Democracy
PHOENIX (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney says the Republican candidates for Arizona governor and secretary of state pose a huge risk for democracy because both say they will refuse to certify election results if they don’t like the results. Cheney is a prominent critic of former President...
Study Says THIS is Wyoming’s #1 Wanted Halloween Costume of 2022
When I walked into the store a week ago, I was bombarded by the sights and sounds of the spooky season. Now, I love Halloween (and Thanksgiving and Christmas - I'm an equal-opportunity holiday enthusiast,) so naturally, I walked through the Halloween goodies to see what costume options were available for my kid this year. Side note - have you ever noticed that Halloween aisles smell like candy corn and dusty fabric?
Cheyenne NWS: SE Wyoming Could See Snow Next Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says some areas of southeast Wyoming could see snow by Tuesday of next week. Here's a look at the weather forecast for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle for the weekend into next week. Dry for most locations, except for the western mountains, where we could see afternoon chances for rain showers. Overall, pretty nice weather. Need to be watching Tuesday and Wednesday next week. A strong cold front moves into the area, that could bring us daytime rain showers and snow at night. Still a ways out, so the forecast could change. Mountains could definitely see significant snow accumulations though. Stay tuned!
What? Coors Isn’t The Most Popular Beer In Wyoming
When I think about domestic beers and beers that are the most popular when I'm out enjoying an adult beverage, I would think Wyoming would be on the Coors train. I mean, they're close. Sure, Budweiser has that plant in Fort Collins, but Coors has been within a drive of Wyomingites since it first hit the market. I mean, they even made a movie about how people out east really wanted it(Smokey And The Bandit).
Wyoming Game & Fish Urges Hunters to Use Safe Practices
It's hunting season and the Wyoming Game and Fish urges folks to know and follow a few safety tips to avoid tragedy. Katie Simpson, Wyoming Game and Fish Department hunter education coordinator, and numerous hunter education instructors in the state use the acronym T.A.B.K. as a reminder of four key safety elements:
Wyoming Mountains Could See Snow This Weekend
Some mountain areas of Wyoming could see snow this weekend. That's according to the Riverton Office of the National Weather Service. A pattern change begins today with showers spreading across the area. Isolated t-storms are possible with locally heavy rain possible. It will be much cooler Friday into the weekend with showers and some high elevation snow.
39% Of Fatal Crashes In Wyoming Involve Alcohol
There has been quite a number of DUI cases happening around Wyoming as of late and according to QuoteWizard, 39% of Wyoming's fatal crashes involve alcohol. The study reports that traffic fatalities are up by 20% in Wyoming, and many of those crashes involve alcohol. Driving impaired can cost you...
LOOK: This Is When Wyoming’s Fall Colors Will Be At Their Peak
Growing up in Wisconsin, I associate Fall with bold and brightly colored leaves. Red, Gold, Yellow, Pink, and even Rusty Brown leaves would cover our yard. Granted, I wasn't a huge fan of raking up those leaves, but jumping in a massive leaf pile was always a fair reward for the work.
