Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Virginia author speaking at Kingsport Public Library

KINGSPORT — The Behind the Book series returns to the Kingsport Public Library this week, featuring a discussion with Virginia author Rita Sims Quillen. Quillen will be discussing her newest book, “Some Notes You Hold.”
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Rogersville's Heritage Days Festival to take place this weekend

ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville will host its annual Heritage Days Festival this weekend, featuring traditional Appalachian music, an arts and crafts show, pioneer skills demonstrations, antique quilts and more. The weekend-long event kicks off on Friday with a chili cook-off, entertainment in the Hale Springs Inn courtyard, the children’s parade...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport, TN
Lifestyle
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Kingsport Times-News

Jonesborough BMA hears update on Jackson Theatre, school project

In a work session prior to their regular meeting on Monday, the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard an update on two key projects — its school project and the long-running renovation to the Jackson Theatre and adjoining Stage Door building. Both projects, the board was told, are...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

WETS-FM launches fall fund drive

WETS-FM, the regional public radio station housed on ETSU's campus, needs listener support to continue funding its operations. Nurturing a trusted relationship with its listeners, public radio is critical in American society because it generates a more informed public.
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU Health accepting hat, scarf donations for chemo patients

From accepting hat and scarf donations for cancer patients to offering an innovative team approach to breast cancer treatment, ETSU Health is making efforts to honor cancer patients during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. ETSU Health Surgery is accepting donations of hats and scarves for patients undergoing chemotherapy across the Tri-Cities....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Embrace and celebrate the changing seasons

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. No doubt you have heard the saying “busy as a bee.” While driving around, I observed another animal getting busy. It was a bushy-tailed squirrel. In all the neighborhoods I visited, squirrels were scampering a happy dance across the lawns and up the trees. The cloudy skies, drizzly rain and reduced temperatures signaled their instincts to enjoy — but to prepare for — the change.
KINGSPORT, TN
Martin Luther King
Kingsport Times-News

Church's Pumpkin Patch serves up fun, good will

KINGSPORT — Pumpkins come in all shapes and sizes; so too does good will. The Pumpkin Patch at Colonial Heights Pres- byterian Church has plenty of both to go around. “Our hope is that we can create an enriching space for the church and the community to connect while supporting our own children’s and youth ministry,” said David Randolph, pastor.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bristol in Bloom Arts Festival draws a crowd

BRISTOL- The 2nd annual Bristol in Bloom Arts Festival drew in a large crowd of vendors and individuals and featured all different kinds of art and fun activities. The festival took place on October 8 at Cumberland Square Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., highlighting a total of 70 art booths from all kinds of vendors.
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Schools offers STREAM day to Woodland Elementary students

On Thursday Woodland Elementary Students in grades 3-5 enjoyed a day of STREAM focused learning, brought to them by Science Hill teachers and students, community organizations and more. According to Kristi Presley, the Woodland Elementary teacher who led the organization of this event, the day’s theme was “Futures in STREAM”...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Five restored trestles add 2.5 miles to Mendota Trail

BRISTOL, Va. — Work is complete on the restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, which will add 2.5 miles to the foot and bicycle path. The public is invited to attend a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Oct. 14 at the Mendota trailhead in Mendota, Virginia. The event is related to the completed restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, according to a news release.
MENDOTA, VA
Kingsport Times-News

‘Androcles and the Lion’ opens ETSU Theatre and Dance season

The Department of Theatre and Dance at East Tennessee State University will open its 2022-23 season with “Androcles and the Lion,” a show for the entire family, Oct. 20-23. Performances will be presented in the Bert C. Bach Theatre at the Martin Center for the Arts Thursday and...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU Basler Chair performing at Martin Center

East Tennessee State University College of Arts and Sciences Basler Chair Jason Davis will present a performance of environmental music on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Martin Center for the Arts. Davis is a composer, bassist and director of the Climate Stories Project, an educational and artistic...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

New multi-use building looks to address several needs in Washington County

Washington County commissioners are being asked to approve the funds needed to proceed with design work for a proposed new multi-purpose office building to be constructed in front of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough. Members of the County-Owned Property Committee voted last week to recommend commissioners allocate...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Lifestyle
Kingsport Times-News

New water meters to be installed in Jonesborough next week

During the week of Oct. 17, VEPO Metering will begin installing meters in Jonesborough’s entire Water District, which includes various areas of the town and county. Crews will have clearly marked vehicles with town of Jonesborough and VEPO Metering on them. The installation process will take 8-12 months to complete.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Need for service: Ruritan club seeks new chapters, members

NICKELSVILLE — Glen Broadwater says there is a need for more community-minded service in Southwest Virginia. As Ruritan National’s current president and vice president of the Nickelsville Ruritan Club, Broadwater and fellow members are encouraging residents across the region to join existing clubs and start or restart Ruritan chapters as a way to help their communities in a variety of ways.
NICKELSVILLE, VA

