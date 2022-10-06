Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Mary, the circus elephant that was executed for murderMaya DeviSaint Paul, VA
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Virginia author speaking at Kingsport Public Library
KINGSPORT — The Behind the Book series returns to the Kingsport Public Library this week, featuring a discussion with Virginia author Rita Sims Quillen. Quillen will be discussing her newest book, “Some Notes You Hold.”
Kingsport Times-News
Rogersville's Heritage Days Festival to take place this weekend
ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville will host its annual Heritage Days Festival this weekend, featuring traditional Appalachian music, an arts and crafts show, pioneer skills demonstrations, antique quilts and more. The weekend-long event kicks off on Friday with a chili cook-off, entertainment in the Hale Springs Inn courtyard, the children’s parade...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport city staff highlighting celebrity goats on Facebook page
Cement Hill may be home to the newest line of superstars. The latest celebrities, though, aren’t even people. They are goats — superstar goats.
Kingsport Times-News
Teacher Spotlight falls on East High's Dillon Faver
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School coach and teacher Dillon Faver is this month’s Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight nominee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport Times-News
Jonesborough BMA hears update on Jackson Theatre, school project
In a work session prior to their regular meeting on Monday, the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard an update on two key projects — its school project and the long-running renovation to the Jackson Theatre and adjoining Stage Door building. Both projects, the board was told, are...
Kingsport Times-News
WETS-FM launches fall fund drive
WETS-FM, the regional public radio station housed on ETSU's campus, needs listener support to continue funding its operations. Nurturing a trusted relationship with its listeners, public radio is critical in American society because it generates a more informed public.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Health accepting hat, scarf donations for chemo patients
From accepting hat and scarf donations for cancer patients to offering an innovative team approach to breast cancer treatment, ETSU Health is making efforts to honor cancer patients during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. ETSU Health Surgery is accepting donations of hats and scarves for patients undergoing chemotherapy across the Tri-Cities....
Kingsport Times-News
Embrace and celebrate the changing seasons
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. No doubt you have heard the saying “busy as a bee.” While driving around, I observed another animal getting busy. It was a bushy-tailed squirrel. In all the neighborhoods I visited, squirrels were scampering a happy dance across the lawns and up the trees. The cloudy skies, drizzly rain and reduced temperatures signaled their instincts to enjoy — but to prepare for — the change.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kingsport Times-News
Church's Pumpkin Patch serves up fun, good will
KINGSPORT — Pumpkins come in all shapes and sizes; so too does good will. The Pumpkin Patch at Colonial Heights Pres- byterian Church has plenty of both to go around. “Our hope is that we can create an enriching space for the church and the community to connect while supporting our own children’s and youth ministry,” said David Randolph, pastor.
Kingsport Times-News
Bristol in Bloom Arts Festival draws a crowd
BRISTOL- The 2nd annual Bristol in Bloom Arts Festival drew in a large crowd of vendors and individuals and featured all different kinds of art and fun activities. The festival took place on October 8 at Cumberland Square Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., highlighting a total of 70 art booths from all kinds of vendors.
Kingsport Times-News
Keep Carter County Beautiful seeking volunteers for 321 Expressway cleanup next Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization is seeking volunteers to help with a cleanup of U.S. Highway 321, the Elizabethton-Johnson City expressway, next Saturday, Oct. 15, starting at 10 a.m. The highway is one of the most travelled routes in Carter County. Many work trucks and...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Schools offers STREAM day to Woodland Elementary students
On Thursday Woodland Elementary Students in grades 3-5 enjoyed a day of STREAM focused learning, brought to them by Science Hill teachers and students, community organizations and more. According to Kristi Presley, the Woodland Elementary teacher who led the organization of this event, the day’s theme was “Futures in STREAM”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News
Five restored trestles add 2.5 miles to Mendota Trail
BRISTOL, Va. — Work is complete on the restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, which will add 2.5 miles to the foot and bicycle path. The public is invited to attend a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Oct. 14 at the Mendota trailhead in Mendota, Virginia. The event is related to the completed restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, according to a news release.
Kingsport Times-News
‘Androcles and the Lion’ opens ETSU Theatre and Dance season
The Department of Theatre and Dance at East Tennessee State University will open its 2022-23 season with “Androcles and the Lion,” a show for the entire family, Oct. 20-23. Performances will be presented in the Bert C. Bach Theatre at the Martin Center for the Arts Thursday and...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Basler Chair performing at Martin Center
East Tennessee State University College of Arts and Sciences Basler Chair Jason Davis will present a performance of environmental music on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Martin Center for the Arts. Davis is a composer, bassist and director of the Climate Stories Project, an educational and artistic...
Kingsport Times-News
New multi-use building looks to address several needs in Washington County
Washington County commissioners are being asked to approve the funds needed to proceed with design work for a proposed new multi-purpose office building to be constructed in front of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough. Members of the County-Owned Property Committee voted last week to recommend commissioners allocate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kingsport Times-News
Bonnie Kate Theater presents "Arsenic and Old Lace" during the next two weeks.
ELIZABETHTON — There will be plenty of laughs coming from the Bonnie Kate Theater over the next few weeks, where the Bonnie Kate Community Theater will be presenting “Arsenic and Old Lace”, a 1941 smash hit on Broadway by Joseph Kesselring that has stood the test of time.
Kingsport Times-News
New water meters to be installed in Jonesborough next week
During the week of Oct. 17, VEPO Metering will begin installing meters in Jonesborough’s entire Water District, which includes various areas of the town and county. Crews will have clearly marked vehicles with town of Jonesborough and VEPO Metering on them. The installation process will take 8-12 months to complete.
Kingsport Times-News
Need for service: Ruritan club seeks new chapters, members
NICKELSVILLE — Glen Broadwater says there is a need for more community-minded service in Southwest Virginia. As Ruritan National’s current president and vice president of the Nickelsville Ruritan Club, Broadwater and fellow members are encouraging residents across the region to join existing clubs and start or restart Ruritan chapters as a way to help their communities in a variety of ways.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Board of Education gets an update on for-sale properties
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education got an update from one of its lawyers on how it should proceed with the sale of two properties the school system no longer is using: Keplar Elementary School and North Fork school. The Hawkins County BOE got a report from...
Comments / 0