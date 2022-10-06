Read full article on original website
KWTX
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The family of the 14-year-old teen shot and killed on Sunday in Killeen is Davarian Lawrence, his family confirmed to KWTX. The Killeen Police Department did not release the victim’s name due to his age. KWTX News 10 previously reported that officers found Lawrence with a gunshot wound on Evergreen drive. Officials later pronounced him dead at the scene about an hour later around 7:15 a.m.
KWTX
Suspect jailed in armed robbery of West Waco man
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man was jailed over the weekend after police say he and two other men robbed a West Waco man at gunpoint and stole his wallet, several weapons and his GMC pickup truck in May. Jonathan Mayes, 19, remains in the McLennan County Jail under...
KWTX
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple on Sunday said 15-year-old Abigail Kane, sought by police earlier in the day, is no longer in the city. “It has been determined that Abigail Kane is not in Temple,” police said in an updated social media post. Police did not clarify...
fox7austin.com
fox44news.com
KWTX
Trial scheduled to begin for Bellmead man accused of killing mother-in-law, father-in-law during family cookout
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Bellmead man who police say shot and killed his mother-in-law and father-in-law during a family cookout in May 2020 is set to stand trial Monday. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in Waco’s 54th State District Court in the capital murder trial of 39-year-old Johnny Alvin Wilson. Wilson, who was convicted of murder in 2003 in Union County, Arkansas, is charged in the shooting deaths of Rachel Strickland, 40, and Christopher Wilson, 42, outside a home in the 4700 block of Florida Street.
KWTX
fox44news.com
Texas DPS: 7-year-old girl airlifted after major crash in Milam County
A 7-year-old girl was airlifted this weekend after a major crash involving two vehicles, Texas DPS said.
KWTX
Beloved employee celebrating 40 years on the job at the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A beloved employee of the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo is marking 40 years on the job, but for Randy Levy, it’s a job and a passion that runs in his family, even decades before the Central Texas native came on the scene.
KWTX
Family and friends bid farewell to slain McGregor mother, children
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - It was a solemn day in McGregor as hundreds of community members gathered at the Exchange Events Center to mourn and honor the lives of Monica Delgado, Miguel Avila and Natalie Avila. They were three of the five victims in the McGregor mass shooting that rocked...
fox44news.com
KWTX
Driver crashes into Independent Bank in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco driver drove into an Independent Bank Friday morning. Waco Police Department and the Waco Fire Department responded to the crash at Independent Bank at 5401 Bosque Blvd. According to the fire department, the woman was leaving Octapharma Plasma when she drove into the building.
Harker Heights police: Suspect involved in fatal shooting issued $1M bond
A Central Texas man is being held on a $1M bond after allegedly fatally shooting another man, police said.
Texas DPS: Lampasas crash leaves one driver with serious injuries
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS Troopers were alerted of a major injury crash on Oct. 7 between two cars in Lampasas. Around 9:56 a.m., a 1994 Ford Ranger pick-up, operated by a 76-year-old man from Lampasas, TX, was traveling westbound on the shoulder of the roadway and was slowing down, according to a press release.
