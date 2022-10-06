ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Independent

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu ends career over heart condition

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu has been forced to end his playing career after being diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition.The Seagulls confirmed the Zambian midfielder has opted to hang up his boots due to the condition, which puts the 24-year-old at an “extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event” should he continue playing.Mwepu made 27 appearances for the Seagulls after joining from Salzburg in 2021 for a fee in the region of £18 million.Club chairman Tony Bloom said, “We are all absolutely devastated for Enock. He and his family have had a traumatic few weeks and while...
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Red Bull wait anxiously with FIA budget cap announcement set to be revealed

Christian Horner insists he is “absolutely confident” in Red Bull’s submission as the team face a nervious wait to discover if they have broken Formula 1’s cost-cap rules.The FIA were set to reveal on Wednesday which teams have complied with last term’s budget of $145million (£114m) but confirmed that the report won’t be released until today - a day after Max Verstappen won his second world title in bizarre fashion after a dramatic Japanese Grand Prix.Red Bull, who are on the verge of winning this year’s Constructors’ Championship, face unproven claims that they went beyond that figure of £114m...
