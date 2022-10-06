Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu has been forced to end his playing career after being diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition.The Seagulls confirmed the Zambian midfielder has opted to hang up his boots due to the condition, which puts the 24-year-old at an “extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event” should he continue playing.Mwepu made 27 appearances for the Seagulls after joining from Salzburg in 2021 for a fee in the region of £18 million.Club chairman Tony Bloom said, “We are all absolutely devastated for Enock. He and his family have had a traumatic few weeks and while...

