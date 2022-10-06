Read full article on original website
Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu ends career over heart condition
Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu has been forced to end his playing career after being diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition.The Seagulls confirmed the Zambian midfielder has opted to hang up his boots due to the condition, which puts the 24-year-old at an “extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event” should he continue playing.Mwepu made 27 appearances for the Seagulls after joining from Salzburg in 2021 for a fee in the region of £18 million.Club chairman Tony Bloom said, “We are all absolutely devastated for Enock. He and his family have had a traumatic few weeks and while...
F1 LIVE: Red Bull wait anxiously with FIA budget cap announcement set to be revealed
Christian Horner insists he is “absolutely confident” in Red Bull’s submission as the team face a nervious wait to discover if they have broken Formula 1’s cost-cap rules.The FIA were set to reveal on Wednesday which teams have complied with last term’s budget of $145million (£114m) but confirmed that the report won’t be released until today - a day after Max Verstappen won his second world title in bizarre fashion after a dramatic Japanese Grand Prix.Red Bull, who are on the verge of winning this year’s Constructors’ Championship, face unproven claims that they went beyond that figure of £114m...
