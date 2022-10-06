Read full article on original website
Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia, kills at least 17 people after bridge bombing
(The Hill) – Russian strikes in the city of Zaporizhzhia killed at least 17 people and damaged dozens of buildings on Saturday night, according to Ukrainian officials. Anatoliy Kurtev, secretary of Zaporizhzhia’s city council, wrote on Telegram that 40 people were injured by the blasts, which he said also damaged 50 high-rise buildings, four educational institutions and 20 other private-sector buildings.
Russia strikes Kyiv, multiple Ukrainian cities; many dead
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed. The intense, hours-long attack marked a sudden military escalation by Moscow. It came a day after Russian President...
President Biden to designate new national monument in Colorado: report
LEADVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) – President Joe Biden will visit Colorado this week and declare a World War II training area a national monument, Nexstar’s KDVR has learned. The Biden administration is preparing to designate Camp Hale, an alpine training site used during World War II, preserving the area and providing a boost to the reelection campaign of the state’s senior senator, Michael Bennet, a person familiar with the process told the Associated Press.
Tropical Storm Julia expected to become category 1 hurricane
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Julia is expected to become a hurricane Saturday as it continues to strengthen, according to the National Hurricane Center. A recent advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the system was located about 80 miles east-southeast of Isla de San Andres, Colombia, and about 225 miles east of Bluefield, Nicaragua.
Telemedicine was made easy during COVID-19. Not any more
Telemedicine exploded in popularity after COVID-19 hit, but limits are returning for care delivered across state lines. That complicates follow-up treatments for some cancer patients. It also can affect other types of care, including mental health therapy and routine doctor check-ins. Over the past year, nearly 40 states and Washington,...
