Berlin, MD

WMDT.com

SeaGull Century sees 4,000 cyclists raise money for scholarships

SALISBURY, Md- This year’s SeaGull Century event featured over 4 thousand participants, which is 1 thousand more than last year’s event capped due to concerns over covid19. Salisbury University says that number is still far fewer than their peak attendance in 2019 of over 83 hundred riders. The...
SALISBURY, MD
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Ocean City, Maryland

Home to myriad waterways and beautiful coastlines, Maryland is a great state to head to for your summer vacation. And if the sea is calling, the lovely resort town of Ocean City should be your first port of call. There are loads of fun things to do in Ocean City, Maryland, from family-friendly theme parks to beaches, boardwalks, and brewpubs.
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – October 7, 2022

This postcard image (circa 1909) shows an Ocean City in the time before paved streets and traffic jams. Photographed from the old water tower on Somerset Street the view looks east across Baltimore Avenue toward the ocean. The tall brick chimney in the foreground was part of the town’s electric...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Petition filed to move Ocean City alley abandonment to referendum

Could affect Margaritaville, Baltimore Ave. redevelopment. A proposed Margaritaville resort and the planned redevelopment of Baltimore Avenue are facing potential snags, as council’s decision to abandon an alley needed for both projects hangs in the balance. Margaret Pillas, a longtime downtown city resident and former councilwoman, filed a petition...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Neighbors Asking for Changes to Grays Corner Road

BERLIN, Md. -- Another hit-and-run on Grays Corner Road within a matter of months has caused growing concern among neighbors in the area. Some of those neighbors are now asking for changes to be made so people can safely walk along the road. Police say 59 year old Terri Wattay...
BERLIN, MD
WBOC

The Hearn Building's Future Under Discussion

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - On Monday, Oct. 3, the city and property owners met to discuss plans for the Hearn Building. The old building has stood vacant, abandoned, and dilapidated for a decade. In 2010, the building became vacant. And in 2015, a wall collapsed. Now the building stands as an eye sore, says some of the residents.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WBOC

Delmarvans Sound Off on Possible State Pot Pardons

SALISBURY, Md. - On Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden issued a bombshell pardon for minor marijuana offenses. "First, I'm announcing a pardon for all prior federal offenses for the simple possession of marijuana," Biden said in a video posted to the White House Twitter account. But the majority of simple...
MARYLAND STATE
thesuflyer.com

Forums moved to Zoom: How to contact SGA

[This article was edited Oct. 9 to correct an error: SGA's Directory of Campus Enhancement, Elizabeth Wash, is President of Delta Alpha Pi, an organization for students with disabilities (previous text: "Disability Honor Society")]. Salisbury University's Student Government Association opted to hold monthly forums on Zoom rather than in-person this...
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Early Morning Fire Intentionally Set at Crisfield Home

CRISFIELD, Md.- A fire was intentionally set at a Crisfield home early Sunday morning. The State Fire Marshal says the fire started in the exterior of a vacant three story wood framed family home at 2 West Main St. around 1:30 a.m. It took 20 firefighters from the Crisfield Fire...
CRISFIELD, MD
WGMD Radio

Driver Arrested in Berlin Area Hit & Run

A hit and run involving a pedestrian in Worcester County is under investigation by Maryland State Police. Police were notified of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Grays Corner Road. Police located 59 year old Terri Wattay of Berlin on the ground off the north side of the roadway – she was taken to AGH in Berlin and flown to Maryland Shock Trauma.
BERLIN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pedestrian hospitalized after Worcester County hit and run

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland state troopers are investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian Thursday night in Worcester County. According to troopers, shortly before 8:15 p.m., they were notified of a pedestrian, identified as 59-year-old Terri Wattay, struck by a vehicle in the 11000 block of Grays Corner Road in Berlin.
BERLIN, MD
thesuflyer.com

SU heightens security in response to local crime

Guido’s Burritos, Brew River and Cookout are among Salisbury University students’ most popular hangouts. Each was also, at least once, a crime scene within the last year. When bars and parties become hotspots for unexpected violence, one solution for those impacted might be to abandon them. For college students trying to maintain a social life, avoiding large gatherings may not be a viable option.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Bayside Week 6 Final Scores and Updated Standings

SALISBURY, Md. – Week 6 in the Bayside Conference featured the game of the year thus far between Queen Anne’s and Easton. The Warriors knock off the last-remaining unbeaten team in the conference, and grab control of the top spot in the North in the process. Decatur found...
EASTON, MD
wnav.com

It's Columbus Day! Here's What's Open and What's Not

State Government offices and Courts are Closed in Anne Arundel and Queen Anne's County. School is open in both counties. Annapolis and Anne Arundel County offices are open. Queen Anne's County offices are closed on Columbus Day. Anne Arundel County Libraries are open Monday and closed for staff meetings on...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Bishopville man sentenced to 15 years for 2020 crash

A Bishopville man was sentenced to 15 years in jail after being convicted of two counts of negligent homicide while under the influence, in connection to an incident in 2020. The Honorable Thomas C. Groton III, a retired Worcester County Circuit Court judge, sentenced Jon Kaleb Michael Gray, 35, to time in jail on Sept. 27 after Gray pleaded guilty to the offenses on Aug. 5.
BISHOPVILLE, MD

