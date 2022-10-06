Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
SeaGull Century sees 4,000 cyclists raise money for scholarships
SALISBURY, Md- This year’s SeaGull Century event featured over 4 thousand participants, which is 1 thousand more than last year’s event capped due to concerns over covid19. Salisbury University says that number is still far fewer than their peak attendance in 2019 of over 83 hundred riders. The...
WMDT.com
“It’s memories made in Ocean City:” Endless Summer Cruisin celebrates 25th anniversary
OCEAN CITY, Md.- “Great weather, great food, great people, and lots and lots of classic cars to see,” Visitor Laura Smith said. Ocean City was a hotspot for car lovers of all ages as the annual Endless Summer Cruisin event rolled back to the resort town. Vendors lined...
WMDT.com
Local restaurant celebrates one-year anniversary, looks to expand with food truck fundraiser
SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury restaurant that prides itself on making love the secret ingredient of its recipes has made it to its one year anniversary. Take Your Pick allows you to do just that, take your pick at some of its many offerings that include soul food dishes to Jamaican cuisine.
delawarepublic.org
Gypsy moth leading to extensive defoliation, Sussex County residents encouraged to destroy egg masses
The gypsy moth feasts on hardwood trees like oaks, and their activity this year has been unusually high. Also known as the spongy moth, the gypsy moth has led to the defoliation of 825 acres of trees in the Cypress Swamp, Gumboro, and the Nanticoke Wildlife Area, up from just 12 acres last year.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Ocean City, Maryland
Home to myriad waterways and beautiful coastlines, Maryland is a great state to head to for your summer vacation. And if the sea is calling, the lovely resort town of Ocean City should be your first port of call. There are loads of fun things to do in Ocean City, Maryland, from family-friendly theme parks to beaches, boardwalks, and brewpubs.
delawarepublic.org
Gas-powered lawn-care equipment could soon be banned in the City of Rehoboth Beach
The use of gas-powered lawn care equipment in Rehoboth Beach could soon be banned. The Rehoboth Beach Environment Committee wants to wrap up plans for such a ban by the end of this year. Rehoboth Beach City Commissioner Ed Chrzanowski chairs that committee. “The Environment Committee and other residents in...
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – October 7, 2022
This postcard image (circa 1909) shows an Ocean City in the time before paved streets and traffic jams. Photographed from the old water tower on Somerset Street the view looks east across Baltimore Avenue toward the ocean. The tall brick chimney in the foreground was part of the town’s electric...
Ocean City Today
Petition filed to move Ocean City alley abandonment to referendum
Could affect Margaritaville, Baltimore Ave. redevelopment. A proposed Margaritaville resort and the planned redevelopment of Baltimore Avenue are facing potential snags, as council’s decision to abandon an alley needed for both projects hangs in the balance. Margaret Pillas, a longtime downtown city resident and former councilwoman, filed a petition...
WBOC
Neighbors Asking for Changes to Grays Corner Road
BERLIN, Md. -- Another hit-and-run on Grays Corner Road within a matter of months has caused growing concern among neighbors in the area. Some of those neighbors are now asking for changes to be made so people can safely walk along the road. Police say 59 year old Terri Wattay...
WBOC
The Hearn Building's Future Under Discussion
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - On Monday, Oct. 3, the city and property owners met to discuss plans for the Hearn Building. The old building has stood vacant, abandoned, and dilapidated for a decade. In 2010, the building became vacant. And in 2015, a wall collapsed. Now the building stands as an eye sore, says some of the residents.
WBOC
Delmarvans Sound Off on Possible State Pot Pardons
SALISBURY, Md. - On Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden issued a bombshell pardon for minor marijuana offenses. "First, I'm announcing a pardon for all prior federal offenses for the simple possession of marijuana," Biden said in a video posted to the White House Twitter account. But the majority of simple...
thesuflyer.com
Forums moved to Zoom: How to contact SGA
[This article was edited Oct. 9 to correct an error: SGA's Directory of Campus Enhancement, Elizabeth Wash, is President of Delta Alpha Pi, an organization for students with disabilities (previous text: "Disability Honor Society")]. Salisbury University's Student Government Association opted to hold monthly forums on Zoom rather than in-person this...
WBOC
Early Morning Fire Intentionally Set at Crisfield Home
CRISFIELD, Md.- A fire was intentionally set at a Crisfield home early Sunday morning. The State Fire Marshal says the fire started in the exterior of a vacant three story wood framed family home at 2 West Main St. around 1:30 a.m. It took 20 firefighters from the Crisfield Fire...
WGMD Radio
Driver Arrested in Berlin Area Hit & Run
A hit and run involving a pedestrian in Worcester County is under investigation by Maryland State Police. Police were notified of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Grays Corner Road. Police located 59 year old Terri Wattay of Berlin on the ground off the north side of the roadway – she was taken to AGH in Berlin and flown to Maryland Shock Trauma.
Cambridge woman caring for 5 young children is charged with child neglect
An Eastern Shore woman has been charged with child neglect after her 17-month-old baby showed signs of being under the influence of drugs.
foxbaltimore.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after Worcester County hit and run
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland state troopers are investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian Thursday night in Worcester County. According to troopers, shortly before 8:15 p.m., they were notified of a pedestrian, identified as 59-year-old Terri Wattay, struck by a vehicle in the 11000 block of Grays Corner Road in Berlin.
thesuflyer.com
SU heightens security in response to local crime
Guido’s Burritos, Brew River and Cookout are among Salisbury University students’ most popular hangouts. Each was also, at least once, a crime scene within the last year. When bars and parties become hotspots for unexpected violence, one solution for those impacted might be to abandon them. For college students trying to maintain a social life, avoiding large gatherings may not be a viable option.
WMDT.com
Bayside Week 6 Final Scores and Updated Standings
SALISBURY, Md. – Week 6 in the Bayside Conference featured the game of the year thus far between Queen Anne’s and Easton. The Warriors knock off the last-remaining unbeaten team in the conference, and grab control of the top spot in the North in the process. Decatur found...
wnav.com
It's Columbus Day! Here's What's Open and What's Not
State Government offices and Courts are Closed in Anne Arundel and Queen Anne's County. School is open in both counties. Annapolis and Anne Arundel County offices are open. Queen Anne's County offices are closed on Columbus Day. Anne Arundel County Libraries are open Monday and closed for staff meetings on...
Ocean City Today
Bishopville man sentenced to 15 years for 2020 crash
A Bishopville man was sentenced to 15 years in jail after being convicted of two counts of negligent homicide while under the influence, in connection to an incident in 2020. The Honorable Thomas C. Groton III, a retired Worcester County Circuit Court judge, sentenced Jon Kaleb Michael Gray, 35, to time in jail on Sept. 27 after Gray pleaded guilty to the offenses on Aug. 5.
