Suffolk crime lab investigators detail evidence found in walkthrough of Valva home

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A Suffolk County crime lab investigator testified Thursday about her walkthrough of Michael Valva's home on Jan. 24, 2020 - less than a week after Thomas Valva died.

Constance Dinkel talked about some of the evidence that was recovered. including items taken out of the garbage such as Wee-Wee pads, soiled diapers, black gloves and a fire extinguisher that needed to be refilled.

Live Blog

She said papers in the garbage included letters saying, "I will not pee my pants, I will listen to mom" and "I will not poop myself."

The prosecution says Thomas Valva and his 10-year-old brother - both on the autism spectrum - were forced to sleep in the garage for months because they would have accidents urinating and defecating.

They say that the father sprayed Thomas Valva down with water outside during freezing conditions and that the boy's body temperature was 76.1 degrees when taken at the hospital.

Michael Valva's defense attorneys say that his fiancee, who is facing trial separately, was the master manipulator.

"The evidence against Michael is slim and that is the theme - that she directed the boys to be in the garage and controlled the discipline in the relationship," says John Loturco.

Other evidence submitted in court were photos of Michael Valva's pajamas he was wearing on the day Thomas Valva died, his ammunition for his gun from his bedroom, garbage bags that smelled like gasoline and photos of red and brown stains found on different surfaces of the Valva home.

The case will continue Friday.

Comments / 8

Charlotte Schneider
4d ago

What a piece of crap. This guy could have picked up his children and moved from this house and left this woman. If you didn’t want your kids. Should have had giving your ex wife custody of the boys. Your a coward. Blame it on the girlfriend.

Reply
4
AP_001156.e42f6bd283284882b95d2fa24be1832d.2233
3d ago

Anyone…. Especially a Father to do this to your own flesh and blood… doesn’t deserve to live on this earth… You made this little Angel and then with your wicked and evil nature… You killed him…We don’t need people like him OR HER IN OUR SOCIETY. God rest that little boys soul… At least now he is in the arms of Jesus….No more sadness… no more pain…

Reply
4
Julie Aigotti Maier
3d ago

these were his kids!!! he let this happen to them!! I don't believe for 1 second he's innocent in it all

Reply
4
