Suffolk crime lab investigators detail evidence found in walkthrough of Valva home

A Suffolk County crime lab investigator testified Thursday about her walkthrough of Michael Valva's home on Jan. 24, 2020 - less than a week after Thomas Valva died.

Constance Dinkel talked about some of the evidence that was recovered. including items taken out of the garbage such as Wee-Wee pads, soiled diapers, black gloves and a fire extinguisher that needed to be refilled.

Live Blog

She said papers in the garbage included letters saying, "I will not pee my pants, I will listen to mom" and "I will not poop myself."

The prosecution says Thomas Valva and his 10-year-old brother - both on the autism spectrum - were forced to sleep in the garage for months because they would have accidents urinating and defecating.

They say that the father sprayed Thomas Valva down with water outside during freezing conditions and that the boy's body temperature was 76.1 degrees when taken at the hospital.

Michael Valva's defense attorneys say that his fiancee, who is facing trial separately, was the master manipulator.

"The evidence against Michael is slim and that is the theme - that she directed the boys to be in the garage and controlled the discipline in the relationship," says John Loturco.

Other evidence submitted in court were photos of Michael Valva's pajamas he was wearing on the day Thomas Valva died, his ammunition for his gun from his bedroom, garbage bags that smelled like gasoline and photos of red and brown stains found on different surfaces of the Valva home.

The case will continue Friday.

