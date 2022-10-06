Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift praises Lana Del Rey: “I am such a massive fan”
Taylor Swift’s new album, Midnights, will feature a collaboration with Lana Del Rey, and it’s unclear if pop music fandom will be able to handle the aftermath. With just over one week until her 10th studio album finally drops, Swift took to social media to reveal more about the Lana-featuring track ‘Snow on the Beach’.
Britney Spears claims mum slapped her ‘so hard’ for partying until 4am
Britney Spears has been firing shots at mum Lynne Spears for months now via social media – and she doesn’t seem to want to slow down anytime soon. Just one week after Lynne took to Instagram to reach out to her estranged daughter, Britney has once again when on the attack – this time, she claimed that her mother once “slapped” her “so hard” after the ‘Toxic’ singer stayed out til 4am partying with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan following her 2006 breakup from Kevin Federline.
Steve Lacy adds show to 2022 Australian tour
Due to overwhelming demand, Steve Lacy has added a second and final Sydney show to his upcoming Australian tour. The genre-hopping artist announced the headline tour late last month, with three dates across the country confirmed. After the Melbourne and Sydney shows sold out within minutes – even after upgrading...
Kim Kardashian allegedly called Whitney Houston an ‘old hag’ in voicemail
Kim Kardashian allegedly called the one and only Whitney Houston an “old hag” in a leaked voicemail. As per PopCrush, controversial conservative commentator Candace Owens – recently spotted with Kanye West at Paris Fashion Week – played the voicemail on her podcast earlier this week. It just supposedly “landed on her lap.”
The reason Kendrick Lamar finally decided to release ‘Mr. Morale’
In an interview with W Magazine, Kendrick Lamar opened up about the personal reason that pushed him to drop Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. A few months after its release, Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers has expectedly become one of the most acclaimed albums of this year. Perhaps his most profound and personal work yet, the album documents Lamar’s experience in therapy and how he dealt with – and finally let go of – generational trauma.
Macklemore reflects on 10th anniversary of ‘The Heist’: ‘the left field cinderella story that was created by the fans’
On the 10th anniversary of the album that skyrocketed him to fame,. has reflected on his past decade of success and thanked fans for their help. On October 9th, 2012, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis released their debut studio album The Heist, massively changing both of their lives in the process.
Blink-182 are reuniting for a huge world tour
This is not a drill: Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker are reuniting for a mammoth blink-182 world tour in 2024, and Australia and New Zealand haven’t been left out. For the first time in almost 10 years, the iconic trio will reunite for a huge run of...
John Petrucci rules out Dream Theater reunion with Mike Portnoy
Mike Portnoy and Dream Theater might be friends again, but don’t expect to see the founding member behind the drums any time soon. That’s the official line out of the bands camp, following Portnoy’s addition to Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci’s live band for his solo tour – the first time the pair have performed live together since Portnoy unceremoniously left DT in 2010.
‘House of the Dragon’: Did the King’s last act start a war?
Just when it looks like some peace might be found in House of The Dragon, the greatest mix-up of all time may have inadvertently started a war. The Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon takes us back 200 years before Daenarys vowed to “break the wheel” and shows the Targaryen family at the height of their power. Ruling over Westeros is King Viserys Tagaryan (Paddy Considine), his daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) and the disgruntled brother of the King, Daemon (Matt Smith).
Dream Machine is heading to Bali with Spacey Jane, Peking Duk & more
Dream Machine is heading overseas to Bali next year, and the festival’s bringing an impressive lineup of Australian artists along for the journey. The 2023 edition will take place across eight beautiful beachfront resorts at Nusa Dua from June 8th to June 12th. And fans might want to look out their passport and book flights because some of the country’s best festival acts are set to perform.
‘House of the Dragon’ director addresses that rape scene
Much like Game of Thrones, House of Dragon is full of ethically questionable and despicable characters. One who seems determined to join the list is Aegon Targaryen. In episode eight ‘The Lord of the Tides,’ it is revealed to Queen Alicent that her son Aegon has raped one of their female maids.
New Artists to See This Festival Season
There’s nothing better than a sunny summer festival with great music, great friends, and cold drinks. In this spirit, we’ve partnered with Smirnoff, purveyor of the festival favourite Smirnoff Seltzers, to help you get the most out of this summer festival season. In many ways, the new Smirnoff...
George R. R. Martin confirms King’s missing child in ‘House of the Dragon’
HBO’s Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon has been met with raving reviews, despite the mixed response to GOT’s final season. Unlike those final seasons, House of the Dragon is a direct adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s book Fire and Blood. The series follows the Targaryen family 200 years before Danerys comes back to claim the throne.
Is Ahmed Best about to reveal the truth about Darth Jar Jar Binks?
Jar Jar Binks – you either loathe him or hate him. Would the Star Wars fandom like the character better if he was a Sith Lord? Probably not, but Ahmed Best might think so. The actor who famously provided the voice and motion capture for the controversial character once had this to say about the long-held rumours that Jar Jar was supposed to be revealed as a Sith Lord in the prequels (as per Gizmodo): “There’s a lot about it that’s true.”
Get To Know: Sydney-based punk rock band Grenade Jumper
Sydney’s Grenade Jumper is back with new single ‘Did You Imagine‘ ft. John Floreani, and it’s the coming-of-age anthem of your dreams. Exploding onto the scene back in 2018, the four-piece is quickly solidifying their spot in Australia’s well-rounded and inclusive Punk-Rock future. Helmed by fiery femme vocalist Bianca Davino, their lyrics soundtrack the tumultuous transition into adulthood for young Australians right now. Complete with all the angst, emotion and sophistication of the noughties punk-rock greats like Paramore or Evanescence.
The best memes of ‘House of the Dragon’ episode 8
The HBO series House of the Dragon is slowly building to its climax and with every episode there is a new twist, backstab and collection of new memes. The latest episode, ‘The Lord of the Tides’ saw the family reunite once more and seemingly resolve tensions in the wake of Lord Corlys Valareyon’s assumed death. But, just when peace seemed assured, the biggest mix-up ever saw Queen Alicent mistake the King’s wishes and in turn has meant war is almost inevitable.
‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ star Will allegedly cheated on his ex-girlfriend
One of the success stories of the latest season of Farmer Wants a Wife was Will and Jessica, who found love on the show. In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, the couple discussed their continuing happiness, revealing that they moved in together shortly after filming finished. Before filming the...
Lizzo defends changing the ableist lyric on ‘Grrrls’ to ‘reflect the times’
In a new interview, Lizzo opened up about what she thinks of the backlash she received upon swapping out the ableist lyrics on ‘Grrrls’. While there were many people who applauded Lizzo for changing the ableist lyric on her track ‘Grrrls’, there were some – reportedly Charlamagne tha God and Jerrod Carmichael – who thought she should have left the song as is, given that the word meant something different within the Black community.
Natalie Imbruglia recalls being ‘so body dysmorphic’ while making ‘Torn’
To those of a certain generation, ‘Torn’ by Natalie Imbruglia is THE karaoke song. Released in 1997, the former Neighbours star’s debut single was the perfect announcement of her successful transition from soaps to music, an endlessly repeatable anthem that would be belted out in dorm rooms and late night bars for decades to come.
A documentary about The Wiggles is coming out next year
The Wiggles are set to continue their renaissance in 2023 with the arrival of a feature-length documentary. Titled Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles, the doc will hit Prime Video sometime next year (as per Variety). It will follow the iconic children’s group’s journey from the very beginning, with...
