Jar Jar Binks – you either loathe him or hate him. Would the Star Wars fandom like the character better if he was a Sith Lord? Probably not, but Ahmed Best might think so. The actor who famously provided the voice and motion capture for the controversial character once had this to say about the long-held rumours that Jar Jar was supposed to be revealed as a Sith Lord in the prequels (as per Gizmodo): “There’s a lot about it that’s true.”

MOVIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO