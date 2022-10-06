ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Mila Kunis Knew ‘Jupiter Ascending’ Would Be a Huge Flop Even Before Filming Started: ‘Budget Got Slashed in Half’

By Zack Sharf
msn.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 9

Related
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Eddie Redmayne
Person
Channing Tatum
Person
Constance Wu
SheKnows

Brad Pitt Reportedly Has His Eye on This Newly-Single Supermodel & We Never Saw This Couple Coming

After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up back in 2019, both have been seen attached to some pretty unexpected celebrities. (Yes, we’re talking about those Jolie and The Weeknd rumors, and Pitt being linked to Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat!) But this new match may be the most unexpected one yet. According to Page Six, Pitt has been out a few times with newly single model Emily Ratajkowski. We know; we didn’t expect that either. Per the new report, they “have been out a few times together,” but “are not officially dating.” Another source said, “People have been speculating about this...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Kevin Hart Gets Real About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap And How The World Should Treat His Situation With Chris Rock

It’s been a little over six months since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, and many are still discussing the polarzing incident. While the general public has had plenty of thoughts on the matter, plenty of celebrities have weighed in as well. One of the high-profile stars that chimed in with thoughts is Kevin Hart, who’s good friends with both Smith and Rock. Hart has never been one to shy away from giving honest thoughts and, not too long ago, he got real about the slap and how the world should be treating the situation at this point.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"

Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Jupiter Ascending
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

‘Back to the Future’ Fans Brought to Tears by Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd’s Emotional Reunion: ‘This Is So Beautiful’

“Back to the Future” fans were brought to tears on social media after videos from New York Comic Con went viral for capturing the emotional reunion between stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. The duo appeared visibly moved when they took the stage to a huge applause from the crowd, with Fox emotionally hugging Lloyd and Lloyd putting his arm around Fox. One video of the reunion has earned over 7 million views on Twitter. “Watching [Michael J. Fox] hug Christopher Lloyd like this is so beautiful,” wrote one Twitter user. “I think it’s safe to say that today belongs...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
CELEBRITIES
People

Jamie Lee Curtis Had a 'Tough Time' Making 'Knives Out' Because She Was 'Isolated' Much of the Time

As a seasoned scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis has seen her fair share of twists in film — but Knives Out might take the cake. "It turned out to be this fantastic movie," Curtis, 63, raved to Entertainment Weekly of the 2019 hit comedy thriller, which featured an ensemble cast and was directed by Rian Johnson. "I would never have known that the movie we were making was the movie that we made."
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy