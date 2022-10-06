In an interview with W Magazine, Kendrick Lamar opened up about the personal reason that pushed him to drop Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. A few months after its release, Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers has expectedly become one of the most acclaimed albums of this year. Perhaps his most profound and personal work yet, the album documents Lamar’s experience in therapy and how he dealt with – and finally let go of – generational trauma.

