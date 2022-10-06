ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The reason Kendrick Lamar finally decided to release ‘Mr. Morale’

In an interview with W Magazine, Kendrick Lamar opened up about the personal reason that pushed him to drop Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. A few months after its release, Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers has expectedly become one of the most acclaimed albums of this year. Perhaps his most profound and personal work yet, the album documents Lamar’s experience in therapy and how he dealt with – and finally let go of – generational trauma.
Lizzo responds to Kanye West’s weight comments

Lizzo has seemingly responded to Kanye West over his recent controversial comments about her weight. The rapper sat down for a chat with Fox News host Tucker Carlson last week, and dropped some highly controversial statements. On his “good friend” Lizzo (who supposedly works with his trainer), he had a...
