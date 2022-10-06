Read full article on original website
Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — An army of 42,000 utility workers has restored electricity to more than 2.5 million businesses and homes in Florida since Hurricane Ian’s onslaught, and Brenda Palmer’s place is among them. By the government’s count, she and her husband, Ralph, are part of a success story.
Ex-Mississippi governor faces new subpoena in welfare case
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An attorney is trying to force former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant to release text messages or other communications about the state improperly using welfare money on development of a concussion drug backed by retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre. The intent to subpoena records from Bryant was filed Friday by an attorney for the nephew of a former Mississippi Department of Human Services director. Bryant’s attorney, Billy Quin, says Monday that the subpoena is “being misused for political purposes.” Bryant was governor two terms, ending in 2020. A Human Services lawsuit seeks to recover millions of dollars in misspent welfare money in one of the poorest states in the U.S.
Mississippi day care employees fired over viral videos
HAMILTON, Miss. (AP) — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four day care employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on social media. The videos on Facebook show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a Halloween mask and yelling at children who didn’t “clean up” or “act good.” The facility’s owner, Sheila Sanders, told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that she was unaware of the videos until Wednesday. She said one apparently was filmed in September and another on Tuesday but no one told her about it. Sanders says the employees have been fired. The state Department of Health and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
Florida governor debate on for Oct. 24 after hurricane delay
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — The only scheduled debate between candidates for governor in Florida is back on for Oct. 24 after a delay caused by Hurricane Ian. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist were initially supposed to debate on WPEC-TV on Wednesday. The deadly storm that came ashore Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida last week dashed those plans. West Palm Beach-based WPEC said on its website the rescheduled debate will air statewide as initially planned beginning at 7 p.m. It will come after mail-in voting has already begun and with early voting starting in many parts of Florida the same day as the debate.
6 wolves poisoned in northeast Washington, reward offered
COLVILLE, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife says toxicology reports show six wolves found dead this year in the state’s northeast region were poisoned. Fish and Wildlife officials said Monday the agency has been investigating wolf deaths within the Wedge pack territory in Stevens County since local authorities discovered four dead wolves on Feb. 18. The agency found two additional wolves in the following month. Officials say toxicology results revealed all six died from ingesting poison. Anyone with relevant information is asked to report it confidentially by calling Fish and Wildlife’s poaching hotline. Conservation groups are offering a $51,000 reward for tips leading to convictions.
Colorado: 30,000 noncitizens got vote registration mailer
DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s secretary of state’s office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote. It blames the error on a database glitch and insists anyone who isn’t a citizen and tries to register won’t be able to. The news comes at a time of widespread and often unfounded skepticism of voting integrity following the 2020 presidential election. It also comes as Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold seeks reelection in the November midterms. Colorado’s Republican Party condemned the error. An elections expert says the fact that the mistake was caught shows the system is working.
Study: Most Maine schools fall short on Wabanaki history
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A study says the Maine Department of Education is not doing enough to enforce a decades-old law requiring schoolchildren to study Native American history and culture. The study, released on Indigenous Peoples Day in Maine, concluded most school districts are failing to cover required areas of Wabanaki studies. The Wabanaki Alliance, Abbe Museum and the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine used the state’s open records law to survey school districts. Michael Kebede from the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine said teaching about the history of Indigenous people in Maine is not optional — it’s the law.
