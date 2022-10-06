Read full article on original website
House in Newman explodes, one injured
NEWMAN, Ill. (WCIA)– Newman Fire Chief Wade Hales confirms a house explosion earlier today. When neighbor Melinda Labaume heard a blast around noon, she thought it happened in her own house. She jumped into action when she heard her neighbor yelling for help across the street on the 300 block of South Broadway. “She told […]
‘You could hear her’: neighbor rushes to help after house explosion
NEWMAN, Ill. (WCIA) – “The explosion was so bad that it felt like somebody hit us,” Melinda Labaume said. Labaume was at work Sunday when a house exploded just down the street in Newman. “We went outside, and then I saw the smoke… It looked like it was coming from my house,” she said. As […]
wglt.org
One person killed in crash in north Normal
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in north Normal. Austin McKee, 18, of Normal, was driving a pickup truck when it crashed around 4:45 p.m. on North Main Street near Kerrick Road, authorities said. McKee died from head injuries sustained in the crash. Toxicology testing is pending.
wjbc.com
Coroner identifies victim of fatal weekend crash in Normal
NORMAL – The McLean County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died in a single car crash Saturday afternoon in Normal. 18-year-old Austin McKee of Normal was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Kathy Yoder. Preliminary autopsy results indicate McKee died of head injuries due to a pickup truck crash. Toxicology testing is pending.
25newsnow.com
Fatal crash kills one in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Police are investigating a fatal accident that left one person dead Saturday. According to a release from the Normal Police Department, officers responded to a single vehicle accident involving one occupant around 4:45 p.m. on North Main Street near Kerrick Road. When they found the victim there, they were later pronounced dead by the McLean County Coroner’s Office.
wmay.com
Vehicle Winds Up In Lake Springfield; Driver Gets Out Safely
Nobody is hurt after a vehicle went into the water at the Lake Springfield Marina Friday afternoon. The Springfield Fire Department responded to the call, but the driver of the vehicle was able to get out safely before crews arrived. Fire department personnel remained on hand to assist with the process of getting the vehicle out of the lake.
wmay.com
Eight Hurt In Route 29 Crash Near Taylorville
Eight people have been injured in a four-vehicle crash on Route 29 near Taylorville, but all are expected to recover. State police say it happened in the noon hour Thursday as traffic was slowing in a construction zone just east of Taylorville. A box truck failed to slow down in time, rear-ending one vehicle and then striking a second, which was pushed into a third car.
Illinois Mom Arrested on Couch After Daughter Said She Was Driving Drunk
A Mount Zion, IL woman found herself is a whole lotta trouble when she was arrested for drunk driver...while on her couch!?! Herald. After her 19-year-old daughter called the cops, the "drunk mom" was confronted in her home and on her couch. The daughter said the 45-year-old "drunk mom" was big pimpin' in her red Buick, driving around while drunk.
WAND TV
Four-vehicle crash east of Taylorville causes injuries, no deaths
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police District 9 troopers responded to a four-vehicle crash on Route 129 at Kennedy Road around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. ISP confirmed that a box truck driver failed to stop and struck two other vehicles in an area where traffic was being reduced to one lane due to construction. One of the vehicles struck by the box truck hit a fourth vehicle.
Herald & Review
Decatur man faces charges after bar assault, police report
DECATUR — A Decatur man asked to leave a Macon bar because “he was making female patrons feel uncomfortable” responded by punching a man in the face and then driving off intoxicated until he was stopped by police, a sworn affidavit said. Rocky J. Damery, 58, has...
WAND TV
Family returns to Central Illinois after house destroyed by Hurricane Ian
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Karley Willett moved to Florida with her husband in 2021. They have a 1-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter. Willett is pregnant and due in the Spring. The family lived on Pine Island, which is just west of Cape Coral. Their home was completely destroyed by...
Herald & Review
Decatur man was armed with two machine guns, police report
DECATUR — Police accuse Decatur man John C. Jenkins of being a member of a street gang and being armed with two machine guns that he dropped as he fled on foot from pursuing officers. A sworn affidavit said the chase happened the afternoon of Sept. 2 after a...
Police advise following fender bender turned armed carjacking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have some advice after a fender bender turned into an armed carjacking Wednesday night in Champaign. A 67-year-old man was assaulted and his car was stolen after he was rear-ended at the intersection of Prospect Ave and Olympian Drive around 7:15 p.m. The victim did what seems natural after an […]
WAND TV
Police respond to car jacking in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign Police responded to a report of car jacking near the the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Olympian Drive late Wednesday evening. According to police, officers arrived at the scene around 7:19 p.m. and found a 67-year-old male victim from Champaign who reported that he had been rear-ended by an SUV before pulling over to exchange information.
Busses re-routed for game day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the MTD has re-routed a few bus routes for the Illini Football game. First Street will be closed between the Stadium and Kirby Avenue. Peabody Street and Kirby Avenue will be closed between First and Fourth Street starting at 11:30 a.m. If you want active MTD alerts sent to […]
Illinois man dies trying to pass farm equipment
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An 81-year-old man was killed on Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash in rural Coles County. The crash happened on U.S. Route 45 at approximately County Road 1480 North. Officials said Gary Phillips of Atwood was driving a pickup truck north on Route 45 and tried to pass a tractor pulling […]
Decatur Police increasing traffic enforcement
DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — Decatur Police are putting in even more effort to make the roads safer. It comes after reading survey results from community members, and now, police said they’ve decided to start more aggressive traffic enforcement. Chloe Jancosek lives in Decatur and thinks it’s a good idea. “I just saw an accident right […]
Woman says TikTok trend to blame for stolen car
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – You might have seen challenges go viral on social media, but one woman wants you to know not every trend is harmless. Within weeks, her son’s car was broken into, and hers was stolen. She said police are blaming Tik-Tok users. Police across the country have been warning Hyundai and Kia […]
wmay.com
Springfield Residents Can Now Sign Up For Household Hazardous Waste Event [LINK]
Springfield residents can now sign up for the city’s household hazardous waste collection event scheduled for later this month. The annual event was jeopardized this fall when the Illinois EPA, which usually sponsors it, had to back out because a fire left a waste disposal facility unable to safely dispose of the waste products that were to be collected. But the city found another vendor so that the event can happen at the Illinois State Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 22nd.
WAND TV
Conn's Hospitality Group to open 7th Street Cidery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - On Friday, October 14, Conn's Hospitality Group will open the 7th Street Cidery. The property will be inside the Isaac Lindsey House at the corner of Jackson and Seventh Street, in downtown Springfield. The home was formerly located six blocks to the south on 7th Street...
