ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Zion, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

House in Newman explodes, one injured

NEWMAN, Ill. (WCIA)– Newman Fire Chief Wade Hales confirms a house explosion earlier today. When neighbor Melinda Labaume heard a blast around noon, she thought it happened in her own house. She jumped into action when she heard her neighbor yelling for help across the street on the 300 block of South Broadway. “She told […]
NEWMAN, IL
wglt.org

One person killed in crash in north Normal

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in north Normal. Austin McKee, 18, of Normal, was driving a pickup truck when it crashed around 4:45 p.m. on North Main Street near Kerrick Road, authorities said. McKee died from head injuries sustained in the crash. Toxicology testing is pending.
NORMAL, IL
wjbc.com

Coroner identifies victim of fatal weekend crash in Normal

NORMAL – The McLean County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died in a single car crash Saturday afternoon in Normal. 18-year-old Austin McKee of Normal was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Kathy Yoder. Preliminary autopsy results indicate McKee died of head injuries due to a pickup truck crash. Toxicology testing is pending.
NORMAL, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Zion, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Mount Zion, IL
25newsnow.com

Fatal crash kills one in Normal

NORMAL (25 News Now) - Police are investigating a fatal accident that left one person dead Saturday. According to a release from the Normal Police Department, officers responded to a single vehicle accident involving one occupant around 4:45 p.m. on North Main Street near Kerrick Road. When they found the victim there, they were later pronounced dead by the McLean County Coroner’s Office.
NORMAL, IL
wmay.com

Vehicle Winds Up In Lake Springfield; Driver Gets Out Safely

Nobody is hurt after a vehicle went into the water at the Lake Springfield Marina Friday afternoon. The Springfield Fire Department responded to the call, but the driver of the vehicle was able to get out safely before crews arrived. Fire department personnel remained on hand to assist with the process of getting the vehicle out of the lake.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Eight Hurt In Route 29 Crash Near Taylorville

Eight people have been injured in a four-vehicle crash on Route 29 near Taylorville, but all are expected to recover. State police say it happened in the noon hour Thursday as traffic was slowing in a construction zone just east of Taylorville. A box truck failed to slow down in time, rear-ending one vehicle and then striking a second, which was pushed into a third car.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catching Fire#Traffic Accident#Battalion
WAND TV

Four-vehicle crash east of Taylorville causes injuries, no deaths

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police District 9 troopers responded to a four-vehicle crash on Route 129 at Kennedy Road around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. ISP confirmed that a box truck driver failed to stop and struck two other vehicles in an area where traffic was being reduced to one lane due to construction. One of the vehicles struck by the box truck hit a fourth vehicle.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur man faces charges after bar assault, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man asked to leave a Macon bar because “he was making female patrons feel uncomfortable” responded by punching a man in the face and then driving off intoxicated until he was stopped by police, a sworn affidavit said. Rocky J. Damery, 58, has...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur man was armed with two machine guns, police report

DECATUR — Police accuse Decatur man John C. Jenkins of being a member of a street gang and being armed with two machine guns that he dropped as he fled on foot from pursuing officers. A sworn affidavit said the chase happened the afternoon of Sept. 2 after a...
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WCIA

Police advise following fender bender turned armed carjacking

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have some advice after a fender bender turned into an armed carjacking Wednesday night in Champaign. A 67-year-old man was assaulted and his car was stolen after he was rear-ended at the intersection of Prospect Ave and Olympian Drive around 7:15 p.m. The victim did what seems natural after an […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Police respond to car jacking in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign Police responded to a report of car jacking near the the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Olympian Drive late Wednesday evening. According to police, officers arrived at the scene around 7:19 p.m. and found a 67-year-old male victim from Champaign who reported that he had been rear-ended by an SUV before pulling over to exchange information.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Busses re-routed for game day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the MTD has re-routed a few bus routes for the Illini Football game. First Street will be closed between the Stadium and Kirby Avenue. Peabody Street and Kirby Avenue will be closed between First and Fourth Street starting at 11:30 a.m. If you want active MTD alerts sent to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois man dies trying to pass farm equipment

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An 81-year-old man was killed on Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash in rural Coles County. The crash happened on U.S. Route 45 at approximately County Road 1480 North. Officials said Gary Phillips of Atwood was driving a pickup truck north on Route 45 and tried to pass a tractor pulling […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police increasing traffic enforcement

DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — Decatur Police are putting in even more effort to make the roads safer.  It comes after reading survey results from community members, and now, police said they’ve decided to start more aggressive traffic enforcement.  Chloe Jancosek lives in Decatur and thinks it’s a good idea.  “I just saw an accident right […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Woman says TikTok trend to blame for stolen car

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – You might have seen challenges go viral on social media, but one woman wants you to know not every trend is harmless. Within weeks, her son’s car was broken into, and hers was stolen. She said police are blaming Tik-Tok users. Police across the country have been warning Hyundai and Kia […]
MATTOON, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Residents Can Now Sign Up For Household Hazardous Waste Event [LINK]

Springfield residents can now sign up for the city’s household hazardous waste collection event scheduled for later this month. The annual event was jeopardized this fall when the Illinois EPA, which usually sponsors it, had to back out because a fire left a waste disposal facility unable to safely dispose of the waste products that were to be collected. But the city found another vendor so that the event can happen at the Illinois State Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 22nd.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Conn's Hospitality Group to open 7th Street Cidery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - On Friday, October 14, Conn's Hospitality Group will open the 7th Street Cidery. The property will be inside the Isaac Lindsey House at the corner of Jackson and Seventh Street, in downtown Springfield. The home was formerly located six blocks to the south on 7th Street...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy