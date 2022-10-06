Read full article on original website
KEYT
Jarrett’s roughing the passer call perplexes Falcons, fans
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Grady Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer after what many observed to be a typical sack of Tom Brady late in the fourth quarter of the Atlanta Falcons’ 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 6-foot, 305-pound Jarrett wrapped up Brady from behind on third down and spun him to the ground. The tackle was similar in style to the one that injured Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but not nearly as violent. Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe declared on Twitter “that was not roughing the passer,” reflecting reactions from many in the sport.
KEYT
Aaron Rodgers makes long-awaited London debut as Green Bay Packers lose to New York Giants
A person wearing a cheese wedge on their head might seem odd to most, but when the Green Bay Packers are in town it’s just part and parcel of game day. The Packers played in London on Sunday, the first time the franchise has played in the UK — and the last of the NFL’s 32 teams to play there.
