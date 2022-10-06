ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Urgent flood warning issued for Australia's east coast as a 'tornadic supercell' storm system bears down bringing huge hailstones and a massive rain bomb - here are the areas most at risk

By Kylie Stevens
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Australia's east coast is getting ready to batten down the hatches with more wild weather on the way, including torrential rain, storms, powerful winds, hail and flooding.

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast across along the east coast stretching from southern Queensland into New South Wales, Victoria and right down to Tasmania on Thursday night as part of a 'tornadic supercell' system.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned the extreme conditions will stick around and continue over the weekend, leading to renewed and prolonged flooding.

Thursday's wild weather has caused chaos in Sydney, where the ceiling of Coles supermarket at North Sydney on the lower north shore has collapsed on a day the city recorded its wettest year on record.

Footage shows staff and shoppers scrambling to avoid the deluge inside the store.

The deluge has also sparked peak hour chaos across the rail network with passengers facing a long commute home from work.

Flash flooding on the train tracks between Redfern and Central have caused lengthy delays of up to an hour.

One train was at a standstill for 30 minutes on the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Nine News reported.

The rain also caused traffic havoc with road closes in inner-city Stanmore and Mascot due to flash flooding.

Up to 100mm is expected to soak the city over the next three days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DVfi1_0iP5f8ca00
Australia's east coast (pictured) will be lashed by more wild weather over the weekend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jurd6_0iP5f8ca00
Sydney's soaking caused the ceiling at Coles North Sydney to collapse on Thursday afternoon 

On major flood watch

*Gwydir, Namoi, Macquarie, Lachlan, Belubula and Bogan rivers

*Wollombri Brook, Goulburn and Hunter rivers

*Major flooding continues across Macquarie, Darling, Culgoa and Lachlan.

*Many more catchments should expect moderate and minor flooding

Further south, towns in the north-west of Victoria are at risk of a 'tornadic supercell' system.

Murray River towns Echuca, Swan Hill and Mildura are at risk and the dangerous weather system could also extend into southern NSW.

'There is the risk of tornadic supercells, that means large hailstones, damaging wind gusts and isolated heavy rainfall,' Sky News meteorologist Alison Osborne said.

'That storm threat will rapidly ease into the early hours of (Friday) morning. It becomes less intense but more broad.'

Parts of NSW and Victoria will be at 'significant' flood risk over the coming days.

From late Friday, a more intense system will bring widespread heavy rain over NSW, in particular the eastern half, including the western slope and ranges and the central and southern coast.

At 6pm Thursday, NSW SES has 50 flood warnings in place across the state. Fourteen are 'watch and act' alerts.

A number of rivers in inland and coastal NSW are already on major flood watch.

They include the Gwydir, Namoi, Macquarie, Lachlan, Belubula, Bogan, Goulburn and Hunter rivers.

'We're anticipating issuing further flood warnings in the coming days,' the bureau's senior meteorologist Jonathan How warned on Thursday afternoon.

'They include southern inland Queensland, eastern NSW, much of Victoria and northern Tasmania.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kz2Yb_0iP5f8ca00
Sydney has officially recorded it wettest year on record (pictured, Sydneysiders trying to stay on Thursday)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P5uE8_0iP5f8ca00
Large parts of NSW are on flood watch, including Sydney's Hawkesbury and Nepean regions (pictured, a flooded street in Sydney on Thursday)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30dpzb_0iP5f8ca00
Friday afternoon's storms (above) will see heavy rain fall over large parts of NSW and Victoria

The biggest concern in NSW is for the towns of Gunnedah, Narrabri, Tamworth, Forbes, Dubbo and Bathurst.

Thousands of motorsport fans have flocked to Mount Panorama for this weekend's Bathurst 1000, where rain and gusty winds of up to 30k/h are forecast for the next three days.

In Sydney, parts of the Hawkesbury and Nepean Valley are also under threat with minor flooding forecast at Menangle, Penrith and North Richmond.

The NSW northern rivers, which has already been devastated by two major flooding events in 2022 is not expected to be impacted.

In Queensland, the southern inland catchments are also on flood watch.

'Minor flooding expected across over the coming days. Rainfall will increase during Friday, peaking Saturday, with locally heavy falls possible in southwest, southern interior,' the state's Bureau of Meteorology tweeted.

The worst of the weather is expected on Friday, when a widespread band of rain and storms is forecast to hit southern Queensland which will extend into NSW and Victoria.

'This comes as the low-pressure trough links up with an atmospheric river delivering large amounts of moisture to eastern Australia,' Weatherzone said.

Severe thunderstorms should be widespread in the afternoon, with heavy rainfall, large hail and damaging winds all on the cards through western Queensland, NSW and Victoria.

'Widespread falls of 10-30mm are expected, but quite a few heavier patches of 60-100mm will come along with storms.'

The weather will ease on Saturday before another system moves down from the north bring north rain due to a low pressure system off the coast.

A severe weather warning for damaging winds remains current for parts of north-west Tasmania.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oOHXz_0iP5f8ca00
Sydneysiders will need to keep their umbrellas handy with a soggy weekend forecast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Egzs_0iP5f8ca00
Sky News weather warned a possible 'tornadic supercell' could hit parts of NSW and Victoria late Thursday(pictured, red zones are most likely to be hit by severe tornado conditions, yellow are less likely)

On Thursday, Sydney registered its highest annual rainfall total on record -- 2,216 millimetres -- with some 86 days still left until the end of the year.

Sydney's previous wettest year was 1950, when there were 2,194 millimetres of rain.

It was the highest figure recorded since annual rainfall data for the city of Sydney were first collected in 1858.

Rain is expected to ease for most major cities early next week ahead of more rain later in the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TcTQo_0iP5f8ca00
The rain in Sydney caused flash flooding on the roads, sparking traffic chaos
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dpgb5_0iP5f8ca00
One surfer braved the wild conditions at a deserted Coogee Beach on Thursday

FOUR-DAY FORECAST FOR MAJOR CITIES

PERTH

Thursday Partly cloudy. Max 19

Friday Partly cloudy. Min 7 Max 20

Saturday Sunny. Min 7 Max 23

Sunday Possible shower. Min 9 Max 21

ADELAIDE

Thursday Shower or two. Max 23

Friday Showers easing. Min 12 Max 17

Saturday Partly cloudy. Min 9 Max 16

Sunday Partly cloudy. Min 7 Max 18

MELBOURNE

Thursday Showers increasing. Max 21

Friday Showers. Min 15 Max 19

Saturday Partly cloudy. Min 9 Max 16

Sunday Partly cloudy. Min 7 Max 15

HOBART

Thursday Shower or two. Max 15

Friday Showers. Min 11 Max 20

Saturday Shower or two. Min 8 Max 15

Sunday Partly cloudy. Min 5 Max 14

CANBERRA

Thursday Rain. Max 16

Friday Rain. Min 10 Max 18

Saturday Rain increasing. Min 11 Max 18

Sunday Rain. Min 4 Max 13

SYDNEY

Thursday Rain easing to showers. Max 20

Friday Showers increasing. Min 14 Max 23

Saturday Rain increasing. Min 16 Max 23

Sunday Rain. Min 12 Max 18

BRISBANE

Thursday Shower or two. Max 22

Friday Partly cloudy. Min 15 Max 25

Saturday Shower or two. Min 16 Max 26

Sunday Showers. Min 19 Max 26

DARWIN

Thursday Showers. Possible storm. Max 34

Friday Shower or two. Possible storm. Min 26 Max 34

Saturday Showers. Possible storm. Min 25 Max 34

Sunday Showers. Possible storm. Min 24 Max 33

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lachlan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Heavy Rain#Bears#Weather Warning#The Bureau Of Meteorology#Central#Nine News#Macquarie Lachlan
natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week

A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
ENVIRONMENT
Time Out Global

Alert: it’s actually going to snow on Monday

That was a seriously hot summer we just had, wasn’t it? We had heatwaves and droughts coming out of our ears, and saw the hottest month since 1884. The UK was hot. And then suddenly we blinked and it was winter again, and all of a sudden we’ve found ourselves strolling through parks in long coats all over again like we’re in an episode of Broadchurch.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

