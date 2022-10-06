Read full article on original website
Butler dominates McDougle Tech
EL DORADO, Kansas—Thanks to a break in the schedule, Butler was able to sandwich a non-conference game against McDougle Technical Institute in a very beneficial spot. The Grizzlies – who routed McDougle last year, 86-6, only to see that victory forfeited because of an ineligible player – actually were able to experience game action Saturday morning and rolled to a 77-14 triumph at BG Veterans Sports Complex.
Butler football ace tune up game win over McDougle Tech
Rocket defense too much for El Dorado
ROSE HILL, Kansas—The Rose Hill Rockets forced five turnovers and used big plays on Friday night to beat their new league opponent, El Dorado, 31-18 on homecoming night. Rose Hill now improves to 3-3 on the season after starting 3-0 with the victory. It was any time the El...
Kansas State commit Avery Johnson speaks to GoPowercat after Maize's 52-51 win against Derby
After putting on a thrilling performance in 2021 with Derby fending off a Maize two-point try that would've won the game as time expired, few could've imagined the 2022 rematch could reach or exceed such a bar but it might have. With Kansas State's own Chris Klieman and Brian Anderson...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Terran Piersall
People are concerned for the well-being of Terran Gwendolynne Ranae Piersall. She was reported missing on Oct. 4, 2022, in Wichita. Terran has not been active on social media and her phone appears disconnected, friend say. She is 28 years old, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
The Final Four is set for the Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ tournament bracket
Our social media venture to find Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ is closing in on a champion. The tournament bracket featured 32 restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups around town with three goals in mind:. Introduce you all to the incredible number of options many of you may have never heard...
1 dead in south Wichita motorcycle crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in south Wichita late Monday morning. The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. at 5900 S. Broadway. Sedgwick County 911 confirmed the fatality, but had no other information. We have a reporter headed to the scene and will...
Bonnie Lee Mickey-Waybright
On September 29th 1947 Bonnie Lee Mickey-Waybright was Born to Ben and Doris Waybright in El Dorado Kansas. She passed on Wednesday October 5th, 2022. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Parsons Mickey; second husband, Jackie Ray Waybright. Sisters, Barbara Owens and LaNeva Hall-Fields. She is...
One killed in K-15 crash Monday, road reopens
One person died in a crash at Kansas Highway 15 and 55th Street South.
Traffic stalled on Kellogg after crash; 5 injured
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people sustained injuries in a crash on eastbound Kellogg near the K-96 exit Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 1:30 and shut down eastbound traffic between K-96 and Greenwich. Two people suffered serious injuries while three more had minor injuries. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All...
Former Emporia State interim president condemns ‘mass firings’ in letter
Former Emporia State interim president and major donor H. Edward Flentje sent a letter on Oct. 3 to the Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) and ESU President Ken Hush urging them to rethink the recent changes across campus. “The vision that the mass firing will lead to a prosperous future...
Reported house fire in Emporia turns out to be burned-out refrigerator motor; suspected semi fire stems from failed radiator hose
A pair of reported fires Sunday, one in Emporia and one northeast of the city, had no connections to fire after they were investigated. Around 4:40 pm, Emporia, Americus and Olpe firefighters responded to 912 Huntington after an odor investigation was upgraded to a fire call after a smell of smoke. The call was then downgraded after firefighters learned the source was a burned-out refrigerator motor.
Students among local actors to get role in new movie
A pair of Cheney students played key roles in the new movie, “The Contested Plains.” In addition two more area residents – one from Cheney and one from Goddard – had small roles, thanks in part to their connections to other parties. And at the center...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Spotty showers this evening, cold front arrives tomorrow
A pleasant afternoon is in store today, with highs in the 70s and 80s across the state. Clouds will mix in with our blue skies, especially for those in the southern half of the state. This evening, a few spotty showers will be possible along the Oklahoma/Kansas state line as...
Two fatal wrecks five hours apart in Wichita area, near 55th South corridor
Two fatal wrecks five hours apart in Wichita area, near 55th South corridor
Kan. deputy completing first week of work alone dies in crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy died in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Friday. A 2016 Dodge Charger driven by Deputy Sidnee Carter, 22, Bel Aire, was southbound on 135th Street at 29th Street north one mile west of Northwest Wichita and Maize responding to a disturbance, according to Sheriff Jeff Easter.
Wichita man who had nationwide warrant arrested in Jackson County
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man who had an extraditable warrant out for his arrest Thursday night in Jackson County. According to authorities, Michael Burris III, 35, of Wichita was pulled over by deputies near 118th and U.S. Highway 75 around 11:30 p.m. for a traffic violation. During...
Witnesses: Driver killed in crash near Derby ran stop sign
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One man has died and another was hospitalized following a crash north of Derby. The accident happened just after 7 a.m. Monday at K-15 and 55th Street South. Lt. Jason Gill with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said witnesses reported a white Chevy Silverado was heading west on 55th Street and ran the stop sign. The truck then collided with a Subaru SUV that was southbound on K-15.
Wichita police officer arrested in Newton for DUI, possessing firearm
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton police arrested an off-duty Wichita police officer early Saturday morning for charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) identified the officer as Louis Hebert. He was booked into the Harvey County Jail following the arrest but has since been released.
