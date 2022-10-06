A pair of reported fires Sunday, one in Emporia and one northeast of the city, had no connections to fire after they were investigated. Around 4:40 pm, Emporia, Americus and Olpe firefighters responded to 912 Huntington after an odor investigation was upgraded to a fire call after a smell of smoke. The call was then downgraded after firefighters learned the source was a burned-out refrigerator motor.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO