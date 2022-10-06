ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Butler dominates McDougle Tech

EL DORADO, Kansas—Thanks to a break in the schedule, Butler was able to sandwich a non-conference game against McDougle Technical Institute in a very beneficial spot. The Grizzlies – who routed McDougle last year, 86-6, only to see that victory forfeited because of an ineligible player – actually were able to experience game action Saturday morning and rolled to a 77-14 triumph at BG Veterans Sports Complex.
EL DORADO, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Butler football ace tune up game win over McDougle Tech

EL DORADO, Kansas—Thanks to a break in the schedule, Butler was able to sandwich a non-conference game against McDougle Technical Institute in a very beneficial spot. The Grizzlies – who routed McDougle last year, 86-6, only to see that victory forfeited because of an ineligible player – actually were able to experience game action Saturday morning and rolled to a 77-14 triumph at BG Veterans Sports Complex.
EL DORADO, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Rocket defense too much for El Dorado

ROSE HILL, Kansas—The Rose Hill Rockets forced five turnovers and used big plays on Friday night to beat their new league opponent, El Dorado, 31-18 on homecoming night. Rose Hill now improves to 3-3 on the season after starting 3-0 with the victory. It was any time the El...
ROSE HILL, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butler County, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Hill City, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Football
City
Salina, KS
City
Winfield, KS
City
Andover, KS
Butler County, KS
Football
City
Oswego, KS
City
Maize, KS
City
Wichita, KS
City
Douglass, KS
City
El Dorado, KS
City
Abilene, KS
City
Meade, KS
Butler County, KS
Sports
City
Belle Plaine, KS
City
Hoxie, KS
City
Augusta, KS
City
Buhler, KS
County
Butler County, KS
City
Kingman, KS
City
Sedgwick, KS
Local
Kansas Education
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Terran Piersall

People are concerned for the well-being of Terran Gwendolynne Ranae Piersall. She was reported missing on Oct. 4, 2022, in Wichita. Terran has not been active on social media and her phone appears disconnected, friend say. She is 28 years old, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

1 dead in south Wichita motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in south Wichita late Monday morning. The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. at 5900 S. Broadway. Sedgwick County 911 confirmed the fatality, but had no other information. We have a reporter headed to the scene and will...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Aquinas
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Bonnie Lee Mickey-Waybright

On September 29th 1947 Bonnie Lee Mickey-Waybright was Born to Ben and Doris Waybright in El Dorado Kansas. She passed on Wednesday October 5th, 2022. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Parsons Mickey; second husband, Jackie Ray Waybright. Sisters, Barbara Owens and LaNeva Hall-Fields. She is...
EL DORADO, KS
KWCH.com

Traffic stalled on Kellogg after crash; 5 injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people sustained injuries in a crash on eastbound Kellogg near the K-96 exit Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 1:30 and shut down eastbound traffic between K-96 and Greenwich. Two people suffered serious injuries while three more had minor injuries. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All...
GREENWICH, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Bluestem#Flinthills#Kapaun Mt Carmel
KVOE

Reported house fire in Emporia turns out to be burned-out refrigerator motor; suspected semi fire stems from failed radiator hose

A pair of reported fires Sunday, one in Emporia and one northeast of the city, had no connections to fire after they were investigated. Around 4:40 pm, Emporia, Americus and Olpe firefighters responded to 912 Huntington after an odor investigation was upgraded to a fire call after a smell of smoke. The call was then downgraded after firefighters learned the source was a burned-out refrigerator motor.
EMPORIA, KS
tsnews.com

Students among local actors to get role in new movie

A pair of Cheney students played key roles in the new movie, “The Contested Plains.” In addition two more area residents – one from Cheney and one from Goddard – had small roles, thanks in part to their connections to other parties. And at the center...
CHENEY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
KAKE TV

Witnesses: Driver killed in crash near Derby ran stop sign

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One man has died and another was hospitalized following a crash north of Derby. The accident happened just after 7 a.m. Monday at K-15 and 55th Street South. Lt. Jason Gill with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said witnesses reported a white Chevy Silverado was heading west on 55th Street and ran the stop sign. The truck then collided with a Subaru SUV that was southbound on K-15.
DERBY, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police officer arrested in Newton for DUI, possessing firearm

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton police arrested an off-duty Wichita police officer early Saturday morning for charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) identified the officer as Louis Hebert. He was booked into the Harvey County Jail following the arrest but has since been released.
NEWTON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy