Binance Coin had a difficult week after being rejected at the key resistance and entered into a downtrend. BNB could not move above the $300 resistance, and since then, the bears took over. The next key support is found at $260, and if buyers don’t step up, then the price is likely to retest this level. Considering the decreasing volume, it seems unlikely that buyers will become interested until the price hits $260.

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO