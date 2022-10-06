ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

cryptopotato.com

How Central Banks Will Be Forced to Print Money Again: Arthur Hayes

BitMex’s co-founder broke down a process by which central banks across the world could quickly be forced to pivot. Arthur Hayes – co-founder of the crypto trading platform BitMex – published a lengthy blog post on Thursday arguing that central banks will be forced back into “money printing” due to various economic pressures.
cryptopotato.com

How Stablecoin Exchange Flows Could Signal The Next Bull Market: Analysis

The movement of stablecoins to and from CEX is often a precursor of market momentum, so could be used to signal the end of the bear market. When stablecoins are sent to exchanges in large quantities, it is usually a signal that institutions are preparing to buy. It has not happened yet, as stablecoins such as USDC have been leaving exchanges as the bear market deepens.
cryptopotato.com

Grayscale Partners With Foundry to Launch Bitcoin Mining Investment Product

Grayscale intends to enter the mining space while ASIC equipment becomes cheap during the bear market. Grayscale – the world’s largest cryptocurrency asset manager – has announced a new investment product providing exposure to Bitcoin mining hardware. The fund will raise money for buying Bitcoin ASIC machines,...
cryptopotato.com

Justin Sun Confirms Advisory Role in Huobi, Denies Buying It

The exact amount of the deal has not been disclosed. Just a week after Huobi Global revealed a change in the shareholder structure, Tron founder Justin Sun’s role as a shadow owner of the crypto exchange surfaced. He has, however, refuted claims about a buyout. In fact, Sun’s role has been limited to that of a global advisor.
cryptopotato.com

BNB Tumbles 5% Weekly, Now Facing Critical Support (Binance Coin Price Analysis)

Binance Coin had a difficult week after being rejected at the key resistance and entered into a downtrend. BNB could not move above the $300 resistance, and since then, the bears took over. The next key support is found at $260, and if buyers don’t step up, then the price is likely to retest this level. Considering the decreasing volume, it seems unlikely that buyers will become interested until the price hits $260.
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Dipped Below $19K as Negative Sentiment Grows (Market Watch)

Ripple, Cardano, and Shiba Inu have plummeted by more than 5% in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin dipped below $19,000 for the first time in over a week as the overall sentiment for the crypto space continues to worsen. Most alternative coins have suffered even more on a daily scale....
cryptopotato.com

Coinbase Expands its Services in Australia Via 2 New Crypto Features

Coinbase introduced PayID and Retail Advanced Trading to Australian-based customers to grant them additional cryptocurrency services. The US-based cryptocurrency exchange – Coinbase – announced it will strengthen its presence in Australia, allowing locals an “easier and safer” option to enter the digital asset industry. The company...
cryptopotato.com

Coincred's Giant Leap Makes it an International Exchange

CoinCRED, the Indian crypto exchange, has announced that it has entered the UAE crypto market. The official at CoinCRED stated that they got a remarkable response from the Indian market. They are growing at a good pace in the market and claim to be global. The officials of CoinCRED claim...
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Whales Accumulating as Bear Market Floor is Established: Glassnode

On-chain analysis is increasingly pointing towards the establishment of a bear market bottom which denotes an accumulation phase for Bitcoin whales. In its weekly on-chain analysis report on Oct. 10, Glassnode stated that Bitcoin has “remained remarkably stable” in recent weeks when compared to traditional asset markets such as forex, volatile equity, and credit.
cryptopotato.com

NFT, GameFi Sectors Show Optimistic Trends: DappRadar

On-chain indicators signal a recovering crypto market, said DappRadar in its Q3 report. Despite starting on a promising note, the global macroeconomic environment influenced and adversely impacted the crypto market, which sustained several damaging corrections. The same could be said for the NFT market. However, new data suggest that the...
cryptopotato.com

Ethereum Staking Platform Lido Taps Layer 2 Networks Arbitrum, Optimism

For initial deployment to L2, Lido revealed going forward with wrapped, non-rebasing, wstETH. Crypto staking service provider, Lido, launched on Ethereum layer 2 networks Arbitrum Bridge and Optimism. Lido first revealed its plans to expand stETH across the growing layer 2 decentralized finance ecosystem in July this year. The move...
cryptopotato.com

Terra Classic USD (USTC) Stablecoin Soars 40% on Re-Peg Proposal

The “stablecoin” USTC soared by a whopping 40% today after a blockchain engineer filed a proposal to re-peg it. The field of algorithmic stablecoins has taken a massive hit after the infamous collapse of the entire Terra ecosystem (including UST). Following the crash, the community got split into...
cryptopotato.com

Nillion Hires Top Coinbase and Bloomberg Lawyer Lindsay Danas Cohen as General Counsel

[PRESS RELEASE – New York, USA, 10th October 2022]. A Breakthrough in Mathematics Enables New, Non-blockchain, Web3 Use Cases that Go Beyond Traditional Distributed Ledgers, Crypto and Encryption. Leadership Includes Founding Engineer of Uber, Founder of Indiegogo, Founding CMO of Hedera Hashgraph, Head of Innovation Partnerships at Nike and...
cryptopotato.com

Cardano's Hoskinson: Peddling 'Conspiracy Theories' Will Not Help Ripple Win

Charles Hoskinson said the corruption discussion within the SEC is a completely separate matter and should be treated as such. Ripple continues to be embroiled in a legal tussle with the SEC, and certain community members have claimed significant corruption on the agency’s side for targeting the blockchain firm. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has cleared his stance on the matter and backed Ripple by saying that layer-1 protocols aren’t securities.
