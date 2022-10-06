Read full article on original website
TrueFi Issues First Default to Crypto Investment Firm Blockwater on BUSD Loan
This is TrueFi’s first and only declared credit default to date. Decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol TrueFi issued a “notice of default” to Blockwater Technologies on October 6th for failing to make a scheduled payment of more than $3.4 million loan in BUSD. The crypto market rout...
How Central Banks Will Be Forced to Print Money Again: Arthur Hayes
BitMex’s co-founder broke down a process by which central banks across the world could quickly be forced to pivot. Arthur Hayes – co-founder of the crypto trading platform BitMex – published a lengthy blog post on Thursday arguing that central banks will be forced back into “money printing” due to various economic pressures.
How Stablecoin Exchange Flows Could Signal The Next Bull Market: Analysis
The movement of stablecoins to and from CEX is often a precursor of market momentum, so could be used to signal the end of the bear market. When stablecoins are sent to exchanges in large quantities, it is usually a signal that institutions are preparing to buy. It has not happened yet, as stablecoins such as USDC have been leaving exchanges as the bear market deepens.
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Skyrockets 13% After Highest Increase Since May 2021
This is the highest increase in the BTC mining difficulty since May of last year. The latest pre-programmed bitcoin mining difficulty adjustment increased the metric by levels not seen in over a year to a new all-time high. The hash rate has also been gradually rising lately, leading to a...
Grayscale Partners With Foundry to Launch Bitcoin Mining Investment Product
Grayscale intends to enter the mining space while ASIC equipment becomes cheap during the bear market. Grayscale – the world’s largest cryptocurrency asset manager – has announced a new investment product providing exposure to Bitcoin mining hardware. The fund will raise money for buying Bitcoin ASIC machines,...
Justin Sun Confirms Advisory Role in Huobi, Denies Buying It
The exact amount of the deal has not been disclosed. Just a week after Huobi Global revealed a change in the shareholder structure, Tron founder Justin Sun’s role as a shadow owner of the crypto exchange surfaced. He has, however, refuted claims about a buyout. In fact, Sun’s role has been limited to that of a global advisor.
Ripple (XRP) Is This Week’s Best Performer With 18% Gains (Market Watch)
Despite being calm on a daily scale, XRP is up by 18% weekly and sits above $0.5. Bitcoin initiated a minor leg up in the past 24 hours but was stopped in its tracks and is now close to breaking below $19,000. Most altcoins sit calmly with minor daily losses....
Bank of England expands emergency bond-buying operation
In an attempt to restore order in Britain's bond mark, the Bank of England said on Tuesday it was expanding its emergency bond-buying operation.
BNB Tumbles 5% Weekly, Now Facing Critical Support (Binance Coin Price Analysis)
Binance Coin had a difficult week after being rejected at the key resistance and entered into a downtrend. BNB could not move above the $300 resistance, and since then, the bears took over. The next key support is found at $260, and if buyers don’t step up, then the price is likely to retest this level. Considering the decreasing volume, it seems unlikely that buyers will become interested until the price hits $260.
Bitcoin Dipped Below $19K as Negative Sentiment Grows (Market Watch)
Ripple, Cardano, and Shiba Inu have plummeted by more than 5% in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin dipped below $19,000 for the first time in over a week as the overall sentiment for the crypto space continues to worsen. Most alternative coins have suffered even more on a daily scale....
Coinbase Expands its Services in Australia Via 2 New Crypto Features
Coinbase introduced PayID and Retail Advanced Trading to Australian-based customers to grant them additional cryptocurrency services. The US-based cryptocurrency exchange – Coinbase – announced it will strengthen its presence in Australia, allowing locals an “easier and safer” option to enter the digital asset industry. The company...
Coincred’s Giant Leap Makes it an International Exchange
CoinCRED, the Indian crypto exchange, has announced that it has entered the UAE crypto market. The official at CoinCRED stated that they got a remarkable response from the Indian market. They are growing at a good pace in the market and claim to be global. The officials of CoinCRED claim...
Bitcoin Whales Accumulating as Bear Market Floor is Established: Glassnode
On-chain analysis is increasingly pointing towards the establishment of a bear market bottom which denotes an accumulation phase for Bitcoin whales. In its weekly on-chain analysis report on Oct. 10, Glassnode stated that Bitcoin has “remained remarkably stable” in recent weeks when compared to traditional asset markets such as forex, volatile equity, and credit.
NFT, GameFi Sectors Show Optimistic Trends: DappRadar
On-chain indicators signal a recovering crypto market, said DappRadar in its Q3 report. Despite starting on a promising note, the global macroeconomic environment influenced and adversely impacted the crypto market, which sustained several damaging corrections. The same could be said for the NFT market. However, new data suggest that the...
Ethereum Staking Platform Lido Taps Layer 2 Networks Arbitrum, Optimism
For initial deployment to L2, Lido revealed going forward with wrapped, non-rebasing, wstETH. Crypto staking service provider, Lido, launched on Ethereum layer 2 networks Arbitrum Bridge and Optimism. Lido first revealed its plans to expand stETH across the growing layer 2 decentralized finance ecosystem in July this year. The move...
Bitcoin Forms Huge Bearish Wedge, Is $18K Retest Incoming? (BTC Price Analysis)
Just as Bitcoin began to show some bullish potential for a possible trend reversal, the price got rejected from the significant resistance level of $20K. BTC is in a crucial zone, as the price action in the next few days could determine the short-term to the mid-term trend. Technical Analysis.
Terra Classic USD (USTC) Stablecoin Soars 40% on Re-Peg Proposal
The “stablecoin” USTC soared by a whopping 40% today after a blockchain engineer filed a proposal to re-peg it. The field of algorithmic stablecoins has taken a massive hit after the infamous collapse of the entire Terra ecosystem (including UST). Following the crash, the community got split into...
Nillion Hires Top Coinbase and Bloomberg Lawyer Lindsay Danas Cohen as General Counsel
[PRESS RELEASE – New York, USA, 10th October 2022]. A Breakthrough in Mathematics Enables New, Non-blockchain, Web3 Use Cases that Go Beyond Traditional Distributed Ledgers, Crypto and Encryption. Leadership Includes Founding Engineer of Uber, Founder of Indiegogo, Founding CMO of Hedera Hashgraph, Head of Innovation Partnerships at Nike and...
Brazil Police Busted the ‘Bitcoin Sheikh’ for Stealing Over $766 Million (Report)
The authorities seized more than $766 million worth of crypto, luxury cars, and expensive watches from the “Bitcoin Sheikh” and his partners. Brazil’s Federal Police reportedly halted the operations of a criminal gang led by the businessman Francisco Valdevino da Silva, a.k.a “Bitcoin Sheikh.”. The authorities...
Cardano’s Hoskinson: Peddling ‘Conspiracy Theories’ Will Not Help Ripple Win
Charles Hoskinson said the corruption discussion within the SEC is a completely separate matter and should be treated as such. Ripple continues to be embroiled in a legal tussle with the SEC, and certain community members have claimed significant corruption on the agency’s side for targeting the blockchain firm. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has cleared his stance on the matter and backed Ripple by saying that layer-1 protocols aren’t securities.
