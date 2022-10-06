The National Woman’s Party Research Fellowship Committee, coordinated by the Library of Congress Manuscript Division, made its inaugural grant award this year to Crystal Brandenburgh, a Ph.D. student in history at Carnegie Mellon University. We wish to thank everyone who submitted applications. Brandenburgh will research the topic: “Planning for Peace: The National Committee on the Cause and Cure of War and Women’s Interwar Peace Organizing,” and will examine the women’s interwar peace movement in the records of the National Woman’s Party, National Council of Jewish Women, National Women’s Trade Union League, League of Women Voters, and American Association of University Women (microfilm), all held in the Manuscript Division, as well as the Nina Allender Political Cartoon Collection in the Prints and Photographs Division. Her broad approach will draw important connections between concurrent, and sometimes rival, women’s movements. Brandenburgh’s work will illuminate the ties between the National Committee on the Cause and Cure of War (NCCCW), led by former suffragist Carrie Chapman Catt; various women’s organizations which participated in the peace movement, including the NWP; and the political rhetoric for peace at a time when women attempted to capitalize on their recent victory of the Nineteenth Amendment’s addition to the U.S. Constitution.

