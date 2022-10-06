Read full article on original website
1350kman.com
Friends of the KAW lead volunteers in successful river cleanup
This slideshow requires JavaScript. It was all hands on deck Saturday for the semi-annual Friends of the KAW clean up in the Manhattan-Saint George area. The weather was perfect for hard work on Saturday, and the Kansas River was the recipient of that from about sixty volunteers. More than five years ago, Friends of the KAW made a goal to clean up all the “really old dump sites.” Kansas River Keeper and Executive Director of Friends of the KAW Dawn Buehler from Eudora, Kansas traveled to Manhattan to help clean up sandbars between Manhattan and St. George. She explains what the volunteers are working on.
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 10/10/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Cedrick Wilson, 41, of Manhattan was arrested on October 7, 2022, around 2:15 a.m. for aggravated burglary, possession of an opiate, lewd and lascivious behavior, and violation of offender registration. The lewd and lascivious behavior charge stems from an October 2, 2022, incident around 12:00 a.m. when it was reported Wilson masturbated inside Bourbon and Baker restaurant. The aggravated burglary charge stems from an October 6, 2022, incident around 10:45 p.m. when it was reported Wilson entered a 29-year-old female’s residence in the 2000 block of Hayes Dr. and exposed himself in front of her. The violation of offender registration charge comes from the previous two incidents listed being violations of his offender registration. The possession of an opiate charge stems from Wilson being found in possession of an opiate during his arrest on October 7, 2022, around 2:15 a.m. Wison remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $60,000.
WIBW
Motorcycle driver taken to Manhattan hospital after ejected from bike
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver was taken to a Manhattan hospital after he was ejected from the bike during an accident. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the 5000 block of McDowell Creek Rd. - about 2 miles north of I-70 - with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the crash that killed three Topeka children happened during a U-turn on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kylie Lunn, 9, Laila El Azari, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van they were in was struck by a semi-tractor trailer.
WIBW
Traffic slows along I-70 in Shawnee Co. after Kia hits semi
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic was slowed along I-70 in Shawnee Co. after a Kia drifted off the interstate and hit a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 184 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co.
WIBW
Manhattan teen arrested after ditching bag allegedly containing marijuana, gun
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen has been sent to a juvenile facility after a bag he threw as running from police allegedly contained marijuana and a firearm. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Marc Oliver, 17, of Manhattan, was arrested around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, on a criminal warrant for use of a firearm and possession of marijuana.
KVOE
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients
The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
WIBW
Two arrested in Aggieville after officers witness attempted brawl
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men in Aggieville, neither of legal age, were arrested after officers witnessed them attempt to fight and found they had been consuming alcohol. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, officers witnessed a fight break out between two men in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville.
WIBW
GoFundMe created for 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike accident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created for a 9-year-old victim of a fatal Turnpike accident that claimed the lives of two other children as well. A GoFundMe has been created for 9-year-old Laila Azari, a victim of the fatal accident on Saturday, Oct. 8, that killed her and two other children on the Kansas Turnpike.
livingnewdeal.org
Highland Park High School Stadium – Topeka KS
Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Works Progress Administration built the Highland Park High School Stadium in Topeka KS. We welcome contributions of additional information on any New Deal project site. Location Info. 2424 SE California. Topeka, KS 66605. Coordinates: 39.02431, -95.64898. Leave a Reply. Before leaving a comment, please...
WIBW
TPD identifies victim of weekend homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The victim of a homicide in the Capital City over the weekend has been identified. The Topeka Police Department says that it has identified the victim of a Saturday morning homicide as Diana Bloom, 68, of Topeka. Officials were called to a home in the 200...
WIBW
RCPD opens investigation after $2.1K stolen from woman’s apartment
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. police have opened an investigation after around $2,100 was stolen from a woman’s apartment. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, officials were called to a home in the 1400 block of Watson Pl. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary.
Junction City celebrates Homecoming
Homecoming activities at JCHS Thursday night included a pep rally, bonfire, and showcase. ( Photos courtesy of JCHS ) Homecoming is Friday night when Junction City hosts Manhattan in football. The royalty will be crowed at halftime.
Riley County Arrest Report October 10
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. KAREN DENISE QURESHI, 57, Manhattan, Domestic battery; Knowing rude physical contact w/family member or dating relationship; Bond $2,000. KEIRRA LASHA MCDONALD, 25, Manhattan,...
Former Kansas bus driver shares why he quit his job
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Daniel Meredith first sat behind the wheel of a school bus in 2018. Over the last couple of years Meredith says a shortage of bus drivers caused his routes to be extended — sometimes reaching an hour longer than normal – but his pay stayed the same. He says his contract with […]
1350kman.com
Nonprofit organization purchases Manhattan’s historic Wareham Opera House
The historic Wareham Opera House is now under new ownership. The new owner, Wareham Hall Inc., was formed back in March of this year. According to an October 7th press release, the organization officially purchased the building back on September 23rd. Wareham Inc. Co-Founder Blade Mages spoke about how this...
Geary County Deputies respond to a pair of weekend accidents
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to U.S. 77 Highway and E. Lyons Creek Road for a single vehicle accident at 3:40 p.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Cassandra Barlow, Junction City, was turning from south bound U.S. 77 onto east bound Lyons Creek Road when she lost control of her Saturn passenger vehicle and drove off the roadway into a tree. Both the driver and passengers were transported to Geary Community Hospital for minor injuries.
KVOE
Ross Dress for Less opens at Emporia Pavilions
Ross Dress for Less is officially open to the shopping public. The store at the Emporia Pavilions near 24th and Industrial had its official grand opening on Saturday. This is part of the second phase of development at the Pavilions since Hobby Lobby’s opening in September 2017. Shoe Show will likely open its doors in early November. Marshalls is tentatively set to open around Thanksgiving.
Three dead in crash on Kansas Turnpike South of Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities received a call at 9:08 Saturday morning of a car crash, south of Topeka, at turnpike 335 involving a mini van and a semi truck. When authorities arrived at the scene, three juveniles in the minivan were pronounced dead. The other two were taken to a hospital with non life threatening […]
Topeka deli, gas station revamped with ownership change
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka deli and gas station has changed owners as it goes through a makeover. 27 News reached out to Larry’s Short Stop, located at 3834 SW Topeka Boulevard, and spoke with manager Tammy Voz who has worked at Larry’s for three years. She confirmed the deli was closed for renovation work […]
