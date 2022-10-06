Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Conte: Kulusevski out, but Lucas in contention for Champions League vs. Frankfurt
Antonio Conte’s pre-Champions League press conference took place today after all, and he gave an update on his two injured players. There’s good news and bad news — the good news is that Lucas Moura is back in contention for minutes for tomorrow’s match against Eintracht Frankfurt after having three full training sessions. The bad news is that Dejan Kulusevski will be held out as a precaution (but he’s close to a return, possibly as soon as this weekend’s match against Everton).
UEFA・
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Ake Content, Akanji Comp, and More...
Manchester City are in Denmark to face FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League. Catch up on all the headlines from Sky Blue News to get you ready for the match. Pep Talk: “We will speak with the physios and then decide...” - Saul Garcia - Bitter and Blue.
SB Nation
Everton vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United returns to Premier League action on Sunday evening, making the short trip to Merseyside to face Frank Lampard’s Everton at Goodison Park. United will be buoyed by their recent triumph in the Europa League on Thursday night, as a brace from Marcus Rashford and a goal from Anthony Martial ensured we took all three points against Omonia over in Cyprus.
SB Nation
Kulusevski, Lucas Moura spotted in Tottenham training photos
Tottenham Hotspur have a pretty massive Champions League match coming up on Wednesday when they host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Googleplex Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. We haven’t gotten team news or anything relating to a player injury update, but we can perhaps intuit some good news from the latest batch of photos at Tottenham’s training ground.
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Disappointing Loss to Manchester United
Although the Toffees’ second-half performance was undoubtedly an improvement on that of the first, the fact remains that they dug themselves a hole too big to climb out of. Although the squad has shown in recent months that comebacks aren’t outside of their realm of capabilities, those came against teams such as Crystal Palace and Southampton, not the likes of Manchester United. In fact, United have won every game that they have had a lead in so far this season.
SB Nation
Arsenal 3 - Liverpool 2: statement win
Arsenal have arrived. The Gunners rode a dominant second half to a 3-2 victory over Liverpool and back to the top of the Premier League table. The scoreline flatters the Reds, at least a little bit. Arsenal had far the better of the action. Liverpool converted their only two chances of the match. And really, what does it matter? Arsenal finally beat Liverpool in the Premier League after years of frustration.
SB Nation
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard talks defeat, midfielder linked, Under-21s win
Everton fall to Manchester United 2-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]. ”There were a lot of lessons today. There was a lack of edge to our game which is normally there. We were off it in the first half. I also think we can improve our calmness in possession. We’ll work on it and we’re developing,” said Frank Lampard after the loss. [EFC]
SB Nation
Barcelona eyeing potential free agents N’Golo Kanté and Jorginho — report
We’re at the start of a new era at Chelsea, and that change isn’t just happening at the board room level. There’s renewed emphasis and focus from the new owners on investing in younger players and the next generation. And that makes the futures of players like Jorginho and N’Golo Kanté far from assured at the club, especially as they now have just eight months left on their contracts — and will be able to talk with other clubs starting in January.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Manuel Akanji Earns Comparison to Manchester City Legend
The spotlight has been clearly on Erling Haaland as he continues a brilliant start to his career at Manchester City, scoring goals for fun and breaking records while at it. And while his fellow new signings at the club Stefan Ortega and Kalvin Phillips are yet to make any imprint on the team, Akanji is already making a name for himself at the Etihad Stadium.
'Kylian pref (the right)!!': Fans spot Christophe Galtier's notes referring to Mbappe on the day news broke that he wants to leave PSG… but was the manager playing a prank in reference to their row at Reims last weekend?
Christophe Galtier's notes were caught on camera during his PSG's 1-1 draw with Benfica on Tuesday, and appeared to suggest that Kylian Mbappe wants to play on 'the right' for the side rather than up front. Reports emerged earlier on Tuesday claiming that Mbappe wants to leave the French champions...
SB Nation
Arsenal 3, Liverpool 2 - Match Recap: Whatever The Ref Decides, Apparently
Gunners: Martinelli 1’, Saka 45+5’ 76’ (pen) Klopp once again runs out the 4-2-4, with a double pivot of Henderson and Thiago. Our opponents can’t easily bypass a midfield that doesn’t exist. Smart. Up top there is the quadruple threat of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez. If Nunez feels like quieting some critics, today would be a good day to do it.
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Tuesday, October 11
Good morning everyone. Your daily hoddle coming up soon as fitzie gathers himself after watching the series finale of derry girls. As some of you may have seen, World Mental Health Day was on Monday. And so Harry Kane chose Monday as the launch day for his foundation - the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Newcastle 5-1 Brentford - Match Report: He wears a magic hat
Everything looked rather weird one hour before the game. After rotating the squad a week ago in London to face Fulham with the team coming off a disappointing run, Howe was truly vindicated. A 4-1 victory over the promoted Cottagers was made possible by the appearance of an extraordinary Willock,...
SB Nation
Manchester City v FC Copenhagen: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction
The Champions League is back and the tough group stage matches begin!. Manchester City are facing a FC Copenhagen desperate for results in the return fixture of the group. Time and Date: Tuesday 11 October 2022 Kickoff at 17:45 BST (UK), 12.45 PM EST (USA) Referee Artur Dias POR. Assistant...
SB Nation
Everton 1-2 Manchester United: Goals & Highlights
Final Score: Manchester United have beaten Everton 2-1, despite the Blues’ best efforts late on. 85’ - Salomon Rondon is on for Maupay, and that is Lampard’s last throw of the dice. 81’ - Long ball from De Gea, Marcus Rashford beats right back Iwobi to it...
SB Nation
Chelsea start ‘formal’ negotiations with Mason Mount over new contract — report
Having already secured the futures of Reece James and Armando Broja with new contracts this season — as well as that of Harvey Vale and Lewis Hall — the next big item on Chelsea’s contract-agenda is Mason Mount. And now, according to the London Evening Standard, the club have started official talks with the 23-year-old Academy star, who has less than two years left on his current deal.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: PSG Would Only Consider Selling Mbappé to Liverpool
In May when Kylian Mbappé signed a new long-term deal with Paris Saint-Germain, the assumption was that the young French star’s future had been decided. Even before then, while Liverpool fans entertained themselves with tongue-in-cheek talk of #Mbappe2020 or #Mbappe2021 or #Mbappe2022 it was, well, tongue-in-cheek. Done in the knowledge that even if he did leave the Parisian sportswashers his only realistic destination was Real Madrid.
SB Nation
Gabriel Slonina to join Chelsea for two-week ‘training stint’ — report
Chelsea loanee Gabriel Slonina’s 2022 MLS season ended this weekend in a 1-1 draw against the New England Revolution, with his current team, the Chicago Fire well out of playoff contention in the Eastern Conference thanks to a rather poor run of results over the past two months (just two wins from their last ten).
MLS・
SB Nation
Pep Talk: “We will speak with the physios and then decide...”
Manchester City prepare the return match vs Copenhagen as the club look to secure passage to the next round. Pep had some talk of injuries, rotations, Foden and much more. “We will speak with the physios and then decide...”. “We have to speak with the players. It’s true there is...
SB Nation
Comments / 0