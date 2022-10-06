ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kris Smith sets the record straight on rumours he eloped with partner Sarah Bouzaleris and reveals whether ex Dannii Minogue will attend their official wedding ceremony

By Jimmy Briggs
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Kris Smith dished on Thursday about his upcoming wedding plans to fiancée Sarah Bouzaleris and said he doubts his ex-girlfriend Dannii Minogue will attend.

The Myer model, 44, attended the Sydney Everest Carnival Fashion Lunch party where he discussed his engagement with fiancée Sarah Bouzaleris.

He denied they had eloped and told Daily Mail Australia the diamond ring he was wearing was 'just a nice piece'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dis1h_0iP5Zsyx00
Kris Smith (pictured) dished on Thursday about his upcoming wedding plans to fiancée Sarah Bouzaleris and said he doubts his ex-girlfriend Dannii Minogue will attend

Kris then promised his upcoming wedding would happen 'sooner than you'd think'.

The English-born star did not go into details as he insisted his fiancée had sworn him to secrecy.

However, he did add he 'didn't think' his ex-girlfriend Dannii Minogue would attend the ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xQiRP_0iP5Zsyx00
Kris got engaged to personal trainer Sarah Bouzaleris (pictured) in 2020 and they plan to marry by the end of the year

Kris proposed to his personal trainer partner, 30, two years ago.

Last month he told the Herald Sun the couple will be marrying in front of friends and family before the year is over.

While the location and date of their nuptials is unknown, Kris did clarify all three of his children will be in attendance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1Y94_0iP5Zsyx00
He and Sarah share two daughters, Frankie, two, and Mila Elle (all pictured) three, while Kris also shares a son named Ethan, 11, with his ex-partner Dannii Minogue

He and Sarah share two daughters, Frankie, two, and Mila Elle, three, while Kris also shares a son named Ethan, 11, with his ex-partner Dannii Minogue, 50.

'Ethan is going to be in a beautiful suit and my girls will have their wedding dresses made which will be very similar to their mum's,' he said.

He added it will be an emotional event and there was no way he would be able to 'keep a dry eye'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lrmx7_0iP5Zsyx00
Kris dated Australian pop star Dannii Minogue (pictured) from 2008 until 2012

#Celebrities Gossip#Wedding#Rumours
