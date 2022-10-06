Deontay Wilder, 36, reveals he will only fight for ‘three more years’ as heavyweight star eyes retirement by 40

DEONTAY WILDER only wants to fight for another "three more years" - eyeing retirement by the age of 40.

The former WBC champion returns next Saturday against ex-sparring partner Robert Helenius, 38, in New York.

Deontay Wilder plans to retire at 40

Wilder, 36, has vowed to start a run back to the heavyweight title, but gave himself a strict time limit to do so.

He said: “I only wanna put in three more years.

"By the end of 40, we don’t have to be guessing about Deontay Wilder. We don’t have to assume.

"You hear it from the horse’s mouth now because, you know, a lot of media, they rather be first than being correct, especially when it pertains to me, you know?

"But you hear it right here from me. You know, I only wanna give it three more years, about till the end of 40, [before] turning 41.

"And then I wanna be done with it."

Wilder, who held the WBC title from 2015-2020, lost the belt to Tyson Fury, 34, after their 2018 draw.

And his career was left in doubt following a brutal round 11 knockout in the epic trilogy bout in October 2021.

But Wilder was convinced to make a boxing comeback after a statue of himself in his home of Alabama was put up.

It promises another few more years of the Bronze Bomber, before he hangs the gloves up to focus on ventures outside the ring.

Wilder said: "I wanna pursue other things that I have set for myself, and I wanna enjoy the rest of my life with my children, and build, build, build [on] this generational wealth.”