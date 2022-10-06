ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Deontay Wilder, 36, reveals he will only fight for ‘three more years’ as heavyweight star eyes retirement by 40

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jy9Yy_0iP5ZgdT00

DEONTAY WILDER only wants to fight for another "three more years" - eyeing retirement by the age of 40.

The former WBC champion returns next Saturday against ex-sparring partner Robert Helenius, 38, in New York.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08noh2_0iP5ZgdT00
Deontay Wilder plans to retire at 40

Wilder, 36, has vowed to start a run back to the heavyweight title, but gave himself a strict time limit to do so.

He said: “I only wanna put in three more years.

"By the end of 40, we don’t have to be guessing about Deontay Wilder. We don’t have to assume.

"You hear it from the horse’s mouth now because, you know, a lot of media, they rather be first than being correct, especially when it pertains to me, you know?

"But you hear it right here from me. You know, I only wanna give it three more years, about till the end of 40, [before] turning 41.

"And then I wanna be done with it."

Wilder, who held the WBC title from 2015-2020, lost the belt to Tyson Fury, 34, after their 2018 draw.

And his career was left in doubt following a brutal round 11 knockout in the epic trilogy bout in October 2021.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

But Wilder was convinced to make a boxing comeback after a statue of himself in his home of Alabama was put up.

It promises another few more years of the Bronze Bomber, before he hangs the gloves up to focus on ventures outside the ring.

Wilder said: "I wanna pursue other things that I have set for myself, and I wanna enjoy the rest of my life with my children, and build, build, build [on] this generational wealth.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GbMn5_0iP5ZgdT00
Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius are former sparring partners Credit: Instagram @heleniusrobert

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long

Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
NBA
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Turns Down Offer To Return

WWE has been bringing a number of former stars back to the company, but it looks like one name isn’t interested in returning. Dave Meltzer noted in Sports Illustrated that WWE contacted Renee Paquette about returning as they were shaking up their announce teams. However, Renee turned down the offer and people in WWE noted that they believed she was heading to All Elite Wrestling.
WWE
MMA Fighting

Sean O’Malley: Impressive win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 is one step closer to ‘Conor level’ stardom

Sean O’Malley doesn’t just want to be one of the UFC’s stars, he wants to be the star. The 27-year-old bantamweight contender fights Petr Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 29 with a potential title shot on the line, but O’Malley believes that a statement win over the former champion could lead to more than just a shot at UFC gold. O’Malley is already one of the most talked about fighters on the roster and his goal is to achieve the same notoriety as mainstream superstar Conor McGregor.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
ringsidenews.com

Braun Strowman Has Wild Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return

Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year puzzled many, as he was seen as a proper star back then. He went on to compete in Control Your Narrative, but not much after that. Much like Strowman, Triple H’s new regime brought back Bray Wyatt. The Monster Among...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Huge Title Change Takes Place On Monday Night Raw

He who hath the gold. There are a lot of titles in WWE and some of them are among the most famous in all of wrestling. Winning such titles can make a hue difference for anyone, even if they have held the gold before. It means something to see a title change hands under any circumstances, and that took place again this week, albeit with some shenanigans before the match.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Wants To Take Over WWE With Fellow Female Star

There's a couple major storylines Ronda Rousey believes the WWE hasn't pulled the trigger on yet. Answering fan's questions on her YouTube gaming show, "The Baddest Stream On The Planet," the UFC Hall of Famer and current WWE star said she like to team up with another former MMA fighter and "take over" the WWE. The revelation came when Rousey was asked what current star she'd want to join forces with: "Um, Shayna [Bayszler]? Let's go. Let's take this s*** over," Rousey answered. And what if Shayna turns on her? "Well, then I guess we'd just have to do, like, the best match ever to solve it," Rousey quickly responded.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Robert Helenius
Person
Tyson Fury
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
808K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy