Read full article on original website
Related
Fstoppers
Which of These Is the Perfect Camera Backpack?
Photography is not all just bodies and lenses. There's lots of other equipment that goes into creating the perfect setup. One of the most vital is your camera backpack, so if you want to find the perfect one for your needs, take a look here. As you get further into...
Fstoppers
Four Steps for Balancing Natural Light and Flash
Knowing how to balance flash and ambient light is one of the most important skills a portrait photographer can have, as it will give you the maximum creative and technical versatility needed to tackle just about any scenario. If you are wondering how to do this, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you four steps to creating a balanced, compelling photo using both flash and ambient light.
Fstoppers
What I Did When My Photos and Articles Were Stolen
Occasionally, it’s worth Googling your name to see what turns up. When I did it, it showed that a website was plagiarizing Fstoppers articles and stealing my photos too. This is what I did about it. It’s not unusual for that to happen. Fstoppers and a few other photography...
Prime Early Access Sale myQ deal: Smart garage opener for $17
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in 2022 is packed full of smart home deals for Prime members only. But there’s one in particular that we need to highlight. The myQ Smart Garage Door Opener is down to an all-time low price for this year’s Prime Early Access Sale. It’s one of the hottest smart home gadgets out there, and now is the perfect time to buy one.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazon’s Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Dupes Are on Sale for the Lowest Prices We’ve Seen
Each year a new “it” bag is declared, and while much of the time it comes as no surprise with heritage handbag designers like Gucci, Prada, and Louis Vuitton leading the way, this season, it was no other than Lululemon with its Everywhere Belt Bag. Thanks to TikTok, this versatile pouch quickly became a cult favorite as quickly as it sold out. The good news? There are a few Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag dupes on Amazon, and they’re up to 40% off, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings...
Fstoppers
A Year With the Sony a7 IV Mirrorless Camera
Few cameras have been more hotly anticipated in the last decade than the Sony a7 IV, particularly after the a7 III became one of the most popular cameras in several years for its impressive combination of versatility, quality, and affordability. So, how has the a7 IV held up in the long run? This excellent video review discusses one photographer's experience after a year of using it.
Focus on these Amazon Prime Day Early Access binocular deals
Amanda ReedIt's easy to see that these binocular deals are worth looking at.
Fstoppers
How Do You Find Good Landscape Photo Compositions?
Perhaps no aspect of landscape photography is trickier than composition. Not only do you get no control over the placement of the elements in the frame, unlike more quantifiable parameters like shutter speed or aperture, composition is tougher to codify and takes longer to understand on a deep and nuanced level. So, how do you find a good composition at a new location? This helpful video tutorial features an experienced landscape photographer discussing his process.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Keep the Power On With Prime’s Jackery Early Access Sale
The Drive - Robert BaconPortable power from a premium brand without the premium price tag.
Fstoppers
A Review of the 7artisans Photoelectric 50mm f/1.05 Lens
50mm lenses with wide apertures are quite popular, offering a versatile focal length in tandem with a lot of light-gathering power and narrow depth of field for portrait work. At $399, the 7artisans Photoelectric 50mm f/1.05 looks quite intriguing, and this excellent video review takes a look at the lens and the performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Editor’s Letter: Inside the Fall 2022 Issue
Maybe it’s a sign of getting older or a coping mechanism for weathering unpredictable times, but I’m nothing if not a sucker for tradition. Seeing school supplies stock store shelves each August leaves me smiling with excitement. Though I’m a vegetarian, a Thanksgiving spread sans glistening, golden-brown turkey would just be any old Thursday-night dinner. So it goes without saying that I was enthralled with all the pomp, circumstance and pageantry swirling around Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. This fondness for rituals is also why I’m drawn to denim. Like the Queen, blue jeans have been a reliable, familiar and—if they’re made...
With a Gold-Plated Interior and a Mink Lined Trunk, This Stutz Strutz Itz Stuff
Luxury and performance are this vehicle specialties. Like most Americans he might only know the Blackhawks name because of the semi-recent successor of Cadillacs most predominant performance vehicle. However, there was one Brand that utilized the name long before any of us heard of it. That was Stutz, an iconic manufacturer of sports and luxury automobiles in the early days of car enthusiast culture. This particular vehicle is a perfect example of what made the company successful in the first place. Here’s why you should buy this stunning 1977 Stutz Blackhawk VI.
Kate Hudson & Her Family Can’t Live Without This ‘Magic’ Face Cream That’s on Sale for Amazon’s Early Access Sale
It’s one thing when you find a holy grail skincare product for yourself, but it’s another when you find one that’s good for the entire family. It’s no secret that Kate Hudson is magical, but her skincare routine has been shrouded in mystery — until now. Hudson swears by quite a few lavish skincare products with even loftier price tags. However, there’s one face cream that’s lavish, affordable, and good for everyone in the family. In an interview with People, the mom of two revealed the Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream is one product she can’t live without. “I’ve always...
Amazon Prime Day 2 Amazon devices deals: Best Early Access Sale offers Echo dots, fire tablets and more
Calling all deal hunters, the Prime Early Access Sale is here. After months of speculation, the online giant is officially hosting a second Prime Day shopping event for 2022.Kicking off today with deals dropping until Wednesday, the 48-hour event offers whopping discounts on big-ticket items spanning everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to gaming consoles, laptops, and other big-name tech.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogHowever, given that it’s an Amazon event, some of the most competitive deals are found on its own-brand devices. Prices have been slashed across all of Amazon’s gadgets, including Echo...
Comments / 0